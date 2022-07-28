Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Vector Limited
  News
  Summary
    VCT   NZVCTE0001S7

VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
4.460 NZD   +0.90%
12:08aVECTOR : Full year results 2022 date & investor webcast details
PU
07/20VECTOR : Operational performance for the year ended 30 June 2022
PU
07/14VECTOR : Date of Annual Meeting and Director Nominations closing date
PU
Summary 
Summary

Vector : Full year results 2022 date & investor webcast details

07/28/2022 | 12:08am EDT
Vector Limited will announce its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2022 on Friday, 26 August 2022.

We invite stakeholders to listen to our results presentation which will be held at 10.00am (NZ time) and broadcast via live webcast.

A link to register for the webcast is now available at https://www.vector.co.nz/investors/reports

We recommend that you visit the test site prior to 26 August to ensure you are able to view the page before it goes live.

At the end of the webcast, invited analysts and media will be able to ask questions.

Shareholder questions will be addressed at Vector's annual meeting.

The webcast, presentation and a transcript of the presentation will be made available on www.vector.co.nz/investors/reports.

ENDS

Investor contact
Jason Hollingworth, Chief Financial Officer, Vector
Jason.hollingworth@vector.co.nz, 021 312 928

Media contact
Matthew Britton, Senior Communications Partner
Matthew.britton@vector.co.nz, 021 224 2966

About Vector
Vector is an innovative New Zealand energy company which runs a portfolio of businesses delivering energy and communication services to more than one million homes and commercial customers across Australasia, and the Pacific. Vector is leading the country in creating a new energy future through its Symphony strategy which puts customers at the heart of the energy system. Vector is listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange with ticker symbol VCT. Our majority shareholder, with voting rights of 75.1%, is Entrust. For further information, visit www.vector.co.nz

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 04:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
