Vector : Full year results 2022 date & investor webcast details

Vector Limited will announce its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2022 on Friday, 26 August 2022.



We invite stakeholders to listen to our results presentation which will be held at 10.00am (NZ time) and broadcast via live webcast.



A link to register for the webcast is now available at https://www.vector.co.nz/investors/reports



We recommend that you visit the test site prior to 26 August to ensure you are able to view the page before it goes live.



At the end of the webcast, invited analysts and media will be able to ask questions.



Shareholder questions will be addressed at Vector's annual meeting.



The webcast, presentation and a transcript of the presentation will be made available on www.vector.co.nz/investors/reports.



