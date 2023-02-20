Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Vector Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCT   NZVCTE0001S7

VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-19
4.000 NZD   -3.61%
03:10pVector : Investor Presentation
PU
02/19Cyclone Gabrielle : 20 Feb 11am update
PU
02/12Cyclone Gabrielle : 13 Feb 8.30am update
PU
Vector : Investor Presentation

02/20/2023 | 03:10pm EST
Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements often include words such as "anticipates", "estimates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes" and similar words in connection with discussions of future operating or financial performance.

The forward-looking statements are based on management's and directors' current expectations and assumptions regarding Vector's businesses and performance, the economy and other future conditions, circumstances and results.

As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to

uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Vector's actual results may vary materially from those

expressed or implied in its forward-looking statements.

2

Dividend

  • Interim dividend of 8.25 cents per share
    • Flat on prior year
    • Imputation at rate of 10.5%
  • Dividend record date of 28 March 2023 and payment date of 6 April 2023
  • Dividend policy to be reviewed following completion of Metering transaction

Dividend (cents per share)

8.00

8.00

8.00

8.25

8.25

8.50

8.50

8.00

7.75

7.75

7.50

7.50

7.50

7.25

6.50

6.75

6.00

7.00

7.25

7.50

7.50

7.75

8.00

8.25

8.25

8.25

8.25

8.25

8.25

6.50

6.50

6.50

6.50

6.75

6.00

FY06 FY07 FY08 FY09 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23

Interim

Final

3

H1 2023 Business Overview

Electricity and Gas Distribution

Gas Trading

Metering

Review of Metering Business

  • 9,203 new electricity and gas connections added, up 10.4% on prior six month comparative period
  • Level of investment continues to be at historically higher levels with gross capital expenditure for H1 at $197.4m
  • Electricity volumes overall up 1.4% at 4,374 GWh with higher business volume offset by lower residential volume
  • IM review underway with final decision expected December 2023
  • DPP3 reset for gas impacted prices from 1 October 2022

LPG continues to be affected by

In H1, deployed 38k advanced

higher input costs for LPG

meters in Australia and 12k in NZ

impacting margins

Advanced meter fleet totals 2.03

13.0% decrease in 9kg LPG bottle

million across NZ and Australia

swaps to 309,855 due to loss of

More than 528k meters now

large customer

LPG volumes down 10.7% to 22,535

installed in Australia

Invested capex of $91.7m or 13.3%

tonnes

more than equivalent prior

4.4% increase in Liquigas tolling to

period

56,908 tonnes

Rollout of 4G modem

Natural gas sales down 3.4% to 2.8

replacement in New Zealand

PJ

progressing well with c390k

completed to date

AEMC's draft report announced

accelerated uptake of advanced

meters in Australia to 2030

  • Completed strategic review of metering business
  • Partnership announced with QIC
  • Deal is expected to conclude by Q2 2023
  • Deal is still conditional

4

Metering Strategic Review - update

QIC selected as the preferred partner for sale of

Proceeds will be used to reduce debt

50% of metering business

As part of the interim results, the Metering

Sale is conditional on regulatory approvals and

segment is now classified as held for sale and is

finalisation of funding

reported as discontinued operations

Transaction is expected to be finalised before 30

Post completion of the deal, the Metering result

June 2023

will be reported as an Associate

Terms imply an enterprise value of $2.51b1 against

Metering will operate as a standalone business.

a book value of $0.85b2

Work on separation has commenced

  • Conclusion of the deal is expected to realise gross transaction proceeds of $1.74b to Vector

Disclosure

Associate

Balance Sheet and P&L

Equity accounted

Revenue/Costs

Below EBITDA

Dividends received

Included in operating cashflows

1 Subject to customary completion adjustments

5

2 Updated to reflect corrected book value as at 31 December 2022

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2023 20:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
