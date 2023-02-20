Vector : Investor Presentation
Dividend
Interim dividend of 8.25 cents per share
Flat on prior year
Imputation at rate of 10.5%
Dividend record date of 28 March 2023 and payment date of 6 April 2023
Dividend policy to be reviewed following completion of Metering transaction
Dividend (cents per share)
8.00
8.00
8.00
8.25
8.25
8.50
8.50
8.00
7.75
7.75
7.50
7.50
7.50
7.25
6.50
6.75
6.00
7.00
7.25
7.50
7.50
7.75
8.00
8.25
8.25
8.25
8.25
8.25
8.25
6.50
6.50
6.50
6.50
6.75
6.00
FY06 FY07 FY08 FY09 FY10 FY11 FY12 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23
H1 2023 Business Overview
Electricity and Gas Distribution
Gas Trading
Metering
Review of Metering Business
9,203 new electricity and gas connections added, up 10.4% on prior six month comparative period
Level of investment continues to be at historically higher levels with gross capital expenditure for H1 at $197.4m
Electricity volumes overall up 1.4% at 4,374 GWh with higher business volume offset by lower residential volume
IM review underway with final decision expected December 2023
DPP3 reset for gas impacted prices from 1 October 2022
• LPG continues to be affected by
• In H1, deployed 38k advanced
higher input costs for LPG
meters in Australia and 12k in NZ
impacting margins
• Advanced meter fleet totals 2.03
• 13.0% decrease in 9kg LPG bottle
million across NZ and Australia
swaps to 309,855 due to loss of
• More than 528k meters now
large customer
• LPG volumes down 10.7% to 22,535
installed in Australia
• Invested capex of $91.7m or 13.3%
tonnes
more than equivalent prior
• 4.4% increase in Liquigas tolling to
period
56,908 tonnes
• Rollout of 4G modem
• Natural gas sales down 3.4% to 2.8
replacement in New Zealand
PJ
progressing well with c390k
completed to date
• AEMC's draft report announced
accelerated uptake of advanced
meters in Australia to 2030
Completed strategic review of metering business
Partnership announced with QIC
Deal is expected to conclude by Q2 2023
Deal is still conditional
Metering Strategic Review - update
• QIC selected as the preferred partner for sale of
• Proceeds will be used to reduce debt
50% of metering business
• As part of the interim results, the Metering
• Sale is conditional on regulatory approvals and
segment is now classified as held for sale and is
finalisation of funding
reported as discontinued operations
• Transaction is expected to be finalised before 30
• Post completion of the deal, the Metering result
June 2023
will be reported as an Associate
• Terms imply an enterprise value of $2.51b 1 against
• Metering will operate as a standalone business.
a book value of $0.85b
2
Work on separation has commenced
Conclusion of the deal is expected to realise gross transaction proceeds of $1.74b to Vector
Disclosure
Associate
Balance Sheet and P&L
Equity accounted
Revenue/Costs
Below EBITDA
Dividends received
Included in operating cashflows
1 Subject to customary completion adjustments
5
2 Updated to reflect corrected book value as at 31 December 2022
Sales 2023
1 396 M
869 M
869 M
Net income 2023
362 M
225 M
225 M
Net Debt 2023
3 013 M
1 876 M
1 876 M
P/E ratio 2023
11,0x
Yield 2023
4,22%
Capitalization
4 000 M
2 503 M
2 491 M
EV / Sales 2023
5,02x
EV / Sales 2024
5,22x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
24,9%
