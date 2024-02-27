Vector Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was NZD 571 million compared to NZD 559.2 million a year ago. Net income was NZD 24.6 million compared to NZD 99.3 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.02 compared to NZD 0.062 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was NZD 0.02 compared to NZD 0.062 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was NZD 0.024 compared to NZD 0.099 a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share was NZD 0.024 compared to NZD 0.099 a year ago.