Vector : Operational performance for the six months ended 31 December 2020

Financials NZD USD Sales 2021 1 297 M 931 M 931 M Net income 2021 133 M 95,6 M 95,6 M Net Debt 2021 3 189 M 2 290 M 2 290 M P/E ratio 2021 32,3x Yield 2021 3,85% Capitalization 4 299 M 3 088 M 3 088 M EV / Sales 2021 5,78x EV / Sales 2022 5,72x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 24,9% Chart VECTOR LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VECTOR LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 4 Average target price 4,03 NZD Last Close Price 4,30 NZD Spread / Highest target 3,49% Spread / Average Target -6,22% Spread / Lowest Target -20,0% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Parker Mason Chairman Brenda Talacek Chief Operating Officer-Metering & Ongas Jason Hollingworth Chief Financial Officer Michael Buczkowski Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) VECTOR LIMITED 1.18% 3 027 NATIONAL GRID PLC 2.66% 42 470 ENGIE 4.75% 38 525 SEMPRA ENERGY -4.68% 35 035 RWE AG 6.42% 30 335 E.ON SE -3.13% 27 626