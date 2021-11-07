Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Vector Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCT   NZVCTE0001S7

VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 11/05
4.06 NZD   +1.25%
05:18pVector considers retail bond offer
PU
11/01Vector electricity connection price increase
PU
10/27Planned maintenance work on the electricity network to resume to normal levels
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vector considers retail bond offer

11/07/2021 | 05:18pm EST
Vector Limited (Vector) (NZX: VCT) is considering making an offer of up to NZ$200 million (with the ability to accept up to an additional NZ$100 million in oversubscriptions at Vector's discretion) of 6 year, unsecured, unsubordinated, fixed rate bonds (Bonds) to institutional investors and New Zealand retail investors.

It is expected that full details of the offer will be released in the week commencing 15 November 2021 once a final decision has been made. The offer is expected to open at the same time.

Vector has a corporate credit rating from S&P Global Ratings of BBB (stable outlook). The Bonds are expected to be assigned an issue credit rating of BBB.

Vector has appointed ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited, Craigs Investment Partners Limited, Forsyth Barr Limited and Westpac Banking Corporation (ABN 33 007 457 141) (acting through its New Zealand branch) as Joint Lead Managers in relation to the proposed Bond offer.

There is not expected to be any public pool for the offer, with all of the Bonds expected to be reserved for clients of the Joint Lead Managers, NZX Participants and other approved financial intermediaries.

Investors can register their interest by contacting a Joint Lead Manager (listed below) or their usual financial advice provider. Indications of interest will not constitute an obligation or commitment of any kind.

No money is currently being sought and applications for the Bonds cannot currently be made. If Vector offers the Bonds, the offer will be made in accordance with the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 as an offer of debt securities of the same class as Vector's existing quoted debt securities (maturing on 27 May 2025 with an interest rate of 3.45%) which are currently quoted on the NZX Debt Market under the ticker code VCT090. The Bonds are expected to be quoted on the NZX Debt Market.

Joint Leader Managers:



ENDS

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 22:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 323 M 941 M 941 M
Net income 2022 179 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2022 3 225 M 2 293 M 2 293 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 4,16%
Capitalization 4 060 M 2 889 M 2 887 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,50x
EV / Sales 2023 5,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart VECTOR LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vector Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTOR LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,06 NZD
Average target price 4,13 NZD
Spread / Average Target 1,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Jason Hollingworth Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Parker Mason Chairman
Dame Paula Rebstock Deputy Chairman
Bruce Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED-4.47%2 889
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.50%46 804
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.83%46 353
SEMPRA-0.05%40 666
ENGIE1.52%35 495
E.ON SE22.07%33 335