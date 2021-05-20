Log in
    VCT   NZVCTE0001S7

VECTOR LIMITED

(VCT)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 05/20
4.02 NZD   -0.50%
05/20VECTOR  : Industry response on CCC recommendations
PU
04/22VECTOR  : Operational performance for 9 months ended 31 March 2021
PU
03/30VECTOR  : Electricity Distribution Asset Management Plan
PU
Vector : Industry response on CCC recommendations

05/20/2021 | 11:49pm EDT
Vector has joined with other parts of the energy sector to sign a letter outlining our collective commitment to achieving the goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The letter also raises areas where the government and industry can work together to support a fair, equitable and inclusive pathway.

You can read the letter here.

Disclaimer

Vector Limited published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 03:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 267 M 911 M 911 M
Net income 2021 151 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2021 3 225 M 2 317 M 2 317 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 4,12%
Capitalization 4 020 M 2 896 M 2 888 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,72x
EV / Sales 2022 5,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon James MacKenzie Group Chief Executive Officer
Jason Hollingworth Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Parker Mason Chairman
Brenda Talacek Chief Operating Officer-Metering & Ongas
Bruce Turner Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTOR LIMITED-5.41%2 902
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.93%46 842
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-9.85%43 691
SEMPRA ENERGY6.70%41 160
ENGIE4.35%38 760
E.ON SE12.03%33 410