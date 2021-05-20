Vector : Industry response on CCC recommendations

Vector has joined with other parts of the energy sector to sign a letter outlining our collective commitment to achieving the goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The letter also raises areas where the government and industry can work together to support a fair, equitable and inclusive pathway.



You can read the letter here.

