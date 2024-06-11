Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.06.2024 / 11:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Prenner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vectron Systems AG

b) LEI
529900FM8YZZ3AQ4S269 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.30 EUR 437750.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.30 EUR 437750.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Internet: www.vectron.de

 
92299  11.06.2024 CET/CEST

