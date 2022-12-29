Advanced search
    V3S   DE000A0KEXC7

VECTRON SYSTEMS AG

(V3S)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-12-29 am EST
3.400 EUR   +3.03%
DD: Vectron Systems AG: Thomas Stümmler, Pledging of 1,530,949 shares in Vectron Systems AG as part of a credit transaction

12/29/2022 | 02:02pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.12.2022 / 20:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Stümmler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vectron Systems AG

b) LEI
529900FM8YZZ3AQ4S269 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledging of 1,530,949 shares in Vectron Systems AG as part of a credit transaction

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
21/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


29.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Internet: www.vectron.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

80169  29.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1523707&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27,2 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
Net income 2022 -3,78 M -4,01 M -4,01 M
Net Debt 2022 0,40 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,6 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart VECTRON SYSTEMS AG
Duration : Period :
Vectron Systems AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTRON SYSTEMS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,30 €
Average target price 6,28 €
Spread / Average Target 90,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Stümmler Chief Executive Officer
Claudius Schikora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Silvia Ostermann Chief Operating Officer
Thorsten Behrens Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Gallmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTRON SYSTEMS AG-53.78%28
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC.-14.73%31 885
CANON INC.4.57%22 157
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-22.55%8 253
TECAN GROUP AG-25.33%5 691
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.-6.16%4 560