DD: Vectron Systems AG: Tosho Capital GmbH, Pledging of 1,530,949 shares in Vectron Systems AG as part of a credit transaction
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.12.2022 / 20:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Tosho Capital GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Thomas
|Last name(s):
|Stümmler
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KEXC7
b) Nature of the transaction
|Pledging of 1,530,949 shares in Vectron Systems AG as part of a credit transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
29.12.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vectron Systems AG
|Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
|48155 Münster
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.vectron.de
|Sales 2022
|
27,2 M
28,9 M
28,9 M
|Net income 2022
|
-3,78 M
-4,01 M
-4,01 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
0,40 M
0,42 M
0,42 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-7,07x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
|
26,6 M
28,2 M
28,2 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,99x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,05x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|36,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends VECTRON SYSTEMS AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|3,30 €
|Average target price
|6,28 €
|Spread / Average Target
|90,2%