    V3S   DE000A0KEXC7

VECTRON SYSTEMS AG

(V3S)
  Report
DGAP-Adhoc : Vectron Systems AG: Dr. Ralf-Peter Simon appointed to the Management Board of Vectron Systems AG

08/24/2021 | 08:12am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Personnel Vectron Systems AG: Dr. Ralf-Peter Simon appointed to the Management Board of Vectron Systems AG 24-Aug-2021 / 14:11 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vectron Systems AG / Münster, August 24th, 2021: The Supervisory Board of Vectron Systems AG has appointed Dr. Ralf-Peter Simon to the company's Management Board with effect from September 15, 2021. This appointment adds a mandate to the current Board of Management in view of the planned growth. Dr. Simon will further drive the digital transformation of the business model of Vectron Systems AG. He has many years of management experience in both nationally and internationally operating companies. Contact: Vectron Systems AG Tobias Meister Willy-Brandt-Weg 41 48155 Münster, Germany phone +49 (0) 2983 908121 mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080 fax +49 (0)251 2856-560 tobias.meister@vectron.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Vectron Systems AG 
              Willy-Brandt-Weg 41 
              48155 Münster 
              Germany 
Phone:        0251/ 28 56 - 0 
Fax:          0251/ 28 56 - 564 
E-mail:       info@vectron.de 
Internet:     www.vectron.de 
ISIN:         DE000A0KEXC7 
WKN:          A0KEXC 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1228548 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1228548 24-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228548&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 08:11 ET (12:11 GMT)

