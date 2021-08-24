DGAP-Adhoc : Vectron Systems AG: Dr. Ralf-Peter Simon appointed to the Management Board of Vectron Systems AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Personnel Vectron Systems AG: Dr. Ralf-Peter Simon appointed to the Management Board of Vectron Systems AG 24-Aug-2021 / 14:11 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vectron Systems AG / Münster, August 24th, 2021: The Supervisory Board of Vectron Systems AG has appointed Dr. Ralf-Peter Simon to the company's Management Board with effect from September 15, 2021. This appointment adds a mandate to the current Board of Management in view of the planned growth. Dr. Simon will further drive the digital transformation of the business model of Vectron Systems AG. He has many years of management experience in both nationally and internationally operating companies. Contact: Vectron Systems AG Tobias Meister Willy-Brandt-Weg 41 48155 Münster, Germany phone +49 (0) 2983 908121 mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080 fax +49 (0)251 2856-560 tobias.meister@vectron.de

