SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Vectron Systems AG: Vectron increases sales and result significantly

10/27/2021 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results Vectron Systems AG: Vectron increases sales and result significantly 2021-10-27 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

- Recurring sales increase to EUR 2.0 Mio. in 3rd quarter

- Liquidity increases to EUR 19.2 Mio.

- No delivery bottlenecks Münster, October 27, 2021: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent, digitized POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with a focus on the catering and bakery industries, has successfully completed the third quarter of 2021. Due to the completed merger of the former subsidiary bonVito GmbH into Vectron Systems AG, consolidated figures are reported below. Within the first nine months, Vectron was able to generate EBITDA of EUR 4.6 million (9M 2020: EUR - 0.6 million) based on sales of EUR 31.4 million (9M 2020: EUR 21.8 million; + 44.1%). Recurring revenues continued to develop positively and reached a volume of EUR 2.00 million in the third quarter alone (Q3 2020: EUR 1.2 million). Currently, the company is working on a number of further product initiatives in order to continue to rapidly expand recurring revenues. Vectron had already built up a considerable inventory in the previous year with regard to the expected demand, concerning the new legal regulation for POS systems. Thus, Vectron was completely able to deliver, despite general supply bottlenecks in the semiconductor industry and despite the sharp increase in demand after the end of the lockdown. Due to the high sales volume, inventories were reduced to a good extent again, which in return led to a significant increase in liquidity to approximately EUR 19.2m at the end of the third quarter (year-end 2020: EUR 8.3m). Furthermore, Vectron is confident to avoid delivery bottlenecks in the foreseeable future due to a forward-looking purchasing policy. About Vectron: With more than 240,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron a market leader within the hospitality and bakery industries in German-speaking countries and in Benelux. Several hundred specialist trade partners distribute the products internationally. Digital Cloud Services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All the services are directly connected to the POS system, making it the core data center. More information available at www.vectron.de. Contact: Vectron Systems AG Tobias Meister Willy-Brandt-Weg 41 48155 Münster, Germany phone +49 (0) 2983 908121 mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080 fax +49 (0)251 2856-560 tobias.meister@vectron.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-27 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Vectron Systems AG 
              Willy-Brandt-Weg 41 
              48155 Münster 
              Germany 
Phone:        0251/ 28 56 - 0 
Fax:          0251/ 28 56 - 564 
E-mail:       info@vectron.de 
Internet:     www.vectron.de 
ISIN:         DE000A0KEXC7 
WKN:          A0KEXC 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1243807 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1243807 2021-10-27

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243807&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 42,2 M 48,9 M 48,9 M
Net income 2021 3,40 M 3,94 M 3,94 M
Net cash 2021 12,0 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 79,4 M 92,1 M 92,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart VECTRON SYSTEMS AG
Duration : Period :
Vectron Systems AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTRON SYSTEMS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,86 €
Average target price 14,15 €
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Stümmler Chief Executive Officer
Claudius Schikora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Reckendorf Chief Technology Officer
Silvia Ostermann Chief Operating Officer
Thorsten Behrens Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTRON SYSTEMS AG-2.86%92
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC.29.03%33 999
CANON INC.37.87%26 107
TECAN GROUP LTD.29.21%7 727
RICOH COMPANY, LTD.62.48%6 542
BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.6.40%5 284