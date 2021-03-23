PRESS RELEASE : Vectron Systems AG: myVectron Connection to DATEV Kassenarchiv online

DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Product Launch Vectron Systems AG: myVectron Connection to DATEV Kassenarchiv online 2021-03-23 / 11:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nuremberg / Münster, 23 March 2021 - The service provider DATEV eG (DATEV) and the Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent, digitised POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with focus on the catering and bakery trade, have released an interface for the archiving of POS data. An extensive field test was successfully carried out in advance. Via the interface the data of the various Vectron- and Duratec POS systems is automatically transferred to the DATEV POS archive online and within the structure of the DFKA (German Association for POS and Invoicing System Technology) taxonomy POS data. The current version of the digital interface of the Fiscal Authorities for POS systems (DSFinV-K) is used, i.e. the latest legal standard. By means of the interface Vectron customers can transfer their POS data to the DATEV financial accounting solutions, using a consistent digital process. The interface supports more than 20 business transaction types, e.g. also private withdrawals, deposit refunds and vouchers. As soon as the daily closing is done at the POS system, the relevant data is sent to the tax advisor within seconds, completely without any manual intermediate steps. This significantly reduces the effort required for the daily closing of the POS system and makes it easier to meet the legal requirements for proper cash management. Vectron customers mainly come from the catering and bakery trades but the POS software is also suitable for many other industries such as hotels, retail and hairdressers. Many of the customer businesses in Germany are clients of tax consultants who use DATEV solutions as part of their financial accounting and business management consulting. Vectron therefore developed an interface to the DATEV Kassenarchiv online, via which the tax-relevant data from the POS systems can be transferred via the DATEV Kassenarchiv online to the DATEV Kassenbuch online and thus to the DATEV systems for financial accounting. The digital exchange of data between the systems relieves entrepreneurs of routine tasks, such as retroactive manual data entry, and increases the quality of the data. The workload for tax advisors is also reduced. They receive automatic posting suggestions in their accounting software, which simplifies data processing enormously. Users of Vectron and Duratec POS systems can use the interface to the DATEV Kassenarchiv online for a monthly fee. DATEV Kassenarchiv online is the central solution on the DATEV platform MeinFiskal. You register to the portal at www.meinfiskal.de. The data undergoes a number of check routines during upload to ensure data quality and compliance. Companies are thus better equipped in the event of a cash audit and also always have their data at hand. DATEV Kassenbuch online is a part of DATEV Unternehmen online. Archiving of POS data in compliance with the law When it comes to complying with the GoBD (German financial administration requirements to an IT-based accounting system) there is still a considerable need for action on the part of many companies, especially with regard to the audit-proof archiving of cash register data for the entire duration of the legal retention period of currently ten years. The DATEV Kassenarchiv online provides companies with the security that their POS data is archived in compliance with the law - especially against the background of the new legal situation that has been in force since 1 January 2020. If required, the POS data and other archived documents can be made available to the tax authorities from the DATEV Kassenarchiv. The connection of the POS systems to the DATEV computing centre is established via the myVectron Cloud platform and is based on the POS transaction data in the myVectron fiscal archive. About DATEV eG The DATEV eG is the third largest supplier of business software in Germany (IDC-Ranking 2020) and one of the big European IT-service providers. Founded in 1966, the cooperative of the tax consulting profession achieved a turnover of 1.16 billion euros in the 2020 financial year. With its software, cloud solutions and know-how, the Nuremberg-based company provides the basis for digital cooperation between small and medium-sized businesses and the tax advisors who take care of the business management needs of the companies. Through this community, DATEV supports a total of 2.5 million companies, self-employed, municipalities, associations and institutions. With more than 8,100 employees, the company accompanies over 400,000 customers as a partner pilot through the digitisation of their commercial processes. Data protection, data security and tax compliance are given the utmost priority. About Vectron With over 225,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron a market leader within the hospitality and bakery industries in German-speaking countries and in Benelux. Several hundred specialist trade partners distribute the products internationally. Digital Cloud Services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All the services are directly connected to the POS system. More information available at www.vectron.de. 