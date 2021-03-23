Log in
PRESS RELEASE : Vectron Systems AG: myVectron Connection to DATEV Kassenarchiv online

03/23/2021 | 06:03am EDT
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Product Launch 
Vectron Systems AG: myVectron Connection to DATEV Kassenarchiv online 
2021-03-23 / 11:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Nuremberg / Münster, 23  March 2021 - The service provider DATEV eG (DATEV) and the Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a 
leading provider of intelligent, digitised POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with focus 
on the catering and bakery trade, have released an interface for the archiving of POS data. An extensive field test was 
successfully carried out in advance. Via the interface the data of the various Vectron- and Duratec POS systems is 
automatically transferred to the DATEV POS archive online and within the structure of the DFKA (German Association for 
POS and Invoicing System Technology) taxonomy POS data. The current version of the digital interface of the Fiscal 
Authorities for POS systems (DSFinV-K) is used, i.e. the latest legal standard. By means of the interface Vectron 
customers can transfer their POS data to the DATEV financial accounting solutions, using a consistent digital process. 
The interface supports more than 20 business transaction types, e.g. also private withdrawals, deposit refunds and 
vouchers. As soon as the daily closing is done at the POS system, the relevant data is sent to the tax advisor within 
seconds, completely without any manual intermediate steps. This significantly reduces the effort required for the daily 
closing of the POS system and makes it easier to meet the legal requirements for proper cash management. 
Vectron customers mainly come from the catering and bakery trades but the POS software is also suitable for many other 
industries such as hotels, retail and hairdressers. Many of the customer businesses in Germany are clients of tax 
consultants who use DATEV solutions as part of their financial accounting and business management consulting. Vectron 
therefore developed an interface to the DATEV Kassenarchiv online, via which the tax-relevant data from the POS systems 
can be transferred via the DATEV Kassenarchiv online to the DATEV Kassenbuch online and thus to the DATEV systems for 
financial accounting. 
The digital exchange of data between the systems relieves entrepreneurs of routine tasks, such as retroactive manual 
data entry, and increases the quality of the data. The workload for tax advisors is also reduced. They receive 
automatic posting suggestions in their accounting software, which simplifies data processing enormously. Users of 
Vectron and Duratec POS systems can use the interface to the DATEV Kassenarchiv online for a monthly fee. DATEV 
Kassenarchiv online is the central solution on the DATEV platform MeinFiskal.  You register to the portal at 
www.meinfiskal.de. The data undergoes a number of check routines during upload to ensure data quality and compliance. 
 Companies are thus better equipped in the event of a cash audit and also always have their data at hand. DATEV 
Kassenbuch online is a part of DATEV Unternehmen online. 
Archiving of POS data in compliance with the law 
When it comes to complying with the GoBD (German financial administration requirements to an IT-based accounting 
system) there is still a considerable need for action on the part of many companies, especially with regard to the 
audit-proof archiving of cash register data for the entire duration of the legal retention period of currently ten 
years. The DATEV Kassenarchiv online provides companies with the security that their POS data is archived in compliance 
with the law - especially against the background of the new legal situation that has been in force since 1 January 
2020. If required, the POS data and other archived documents can be made available to the tax authorities from the 
DATEV Kassenarchiv. 
The connection of the POS systems to the DATEV computing centre is established via the myVectron Cloud platform and is 
based on the POS transaction data in the myVectron fiscal archive. 
About DATEV eG 
The DATEV eG is the third largest supplier of business software in Germany (IDC-Ranking 2020) and one of the big 
European IT-service providers. Founded in 1966, the cooperative of the tax consulting profession achieved a turnover of 
1.16 billion euros in the 2020 financial year. With its software, cloud solutions and know-how, the Nuremberg-based 
company provides the basis for digital cooperation between small and medium-sized businesses and the tax advisors who 
take care of the business management needs of the companies. Through this community, DATEV supports a total of 2.5 
million companies, self-employed, municipalities, associations and institutions. With more than 8,100 employees, the 
company accompanies over 400,000 customers as a partner pilot through the digitisation of their commercial processes. 
Data protection, data security and tax compliance are given the utmost priority. 
About Vectron 
With over 225,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS 
systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron a market leader within the 
hospitality and bakery industries in German-speaking countries and in Benelux. Several hundred specialist trade 
partners distribute the products internationally. Digital Cloud Services are offered under the brand names myVectron 
and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All 
the services are directly connected to the POS system. More information available at www.vectron.de. 
Investor Relations Contact Vectron Systems AG 
Tobias Meister 
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41 
48155 Münster, Germany 
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121 
mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080 
fax +49 (0)251 2856-560 
tobias.meister@vectron.de 
Press contact DATEV eG 
Claudia Specht 
Phone 0911 319-51224 
claudia.specht@datev.de 
www.datev.de/presse 
www.datev.de/pressefoto 
twitter: @DATEV_Sprecher 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Vectron Systems AG 
              Willy-Brandt-Weg 41 
              48155 Münster 
              Germany 
Phone:        0251/ 28 56 - 0 
Fax:          0251/ 28 56 - 564 
E-mail:       info@vectron.de 
Internet:     www.vectron.de 
ISIN:         DE000A0KEXC7 
WKN:          A0KEXC 
Indices:      Scale 30 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1177343 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1177343 2021-03-23

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 06:02 ET (10:02 GMT)

