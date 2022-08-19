Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vectron Systems AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    V3S   DE000A0KEXC7

VECTRON SYSTEMS AG

(V3S)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-08-19 am EDT
3.590 EUR   -7.95%
01:46pVECTRON SYSTEMS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:43pVECTRON SYSTEMS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08/18Vectron Systems AG Announces Resignation of Jens Reckendorf as Member of Management Board
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vectron Systems AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

08/19/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.08.2022 / 19:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jens
Last name(s): Reckendorf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Vectron Systems AG

b) LEI
529900FM8YZZ3AQ4S269 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.592543 EUR 5500000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.5925 EUR 5500000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Internet: www.vectron.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

77553  19.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1424679&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27,6 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net income 2022 -1,89 M -1,92 M -1,92 M
Net cash 2022 3,25 M 3,29 M 3,29 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 31,4 M 31,5 M 31,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart VECTRON SYSTEMS AG
Duration : Period :
Vectron Systems AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTRON SYSTEMS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,90 €
Average target price 7,34 €
Spread / Average Target 88,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Stümmler Chief Executive Officer
Claudius Schikora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Reckendorf Chief Technical Officer
Silvia Ostermann Chief Operating Officer
Thorsten Behrens Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTRON SYSTEMS AG-45.38%32
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-24.46%1 087
PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED39.49%1 059
XGD INC.-3.47%1 035
POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.27.13%556
AURES TECHNOLOGIES-40.51%56