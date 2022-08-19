Vectron Systems AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.08.2022 / 19:44 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Tosho Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Stümmler Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Vectron Systems AG

b) LEI

529900FM8YZZ3AQ4S269

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 3.592543 EUR 5500000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 3.5925 EUR 5500000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

18/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

