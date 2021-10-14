DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Vectron Systems AG: Start of the DeutschlandCard Gastro-Portal with about 1,400 participating companies / Multi-partner bonus programme and Vectron offer loyalty solution for the catering trade



14.10.2021 / 11:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







This loyalty solution is enabled by a cooperation between DeutschlandCard and Vectron, a full-size system solution provider of POS systems and cloud services with a market-leading position in the catering and bakery sectors. Through this partnership, for the first time, hospitality businesses of all sizes will have access to a large, wide-reaching multi-partner rewards programme. Detlev Rubant, Manager of DeutschlandCard explains: ?I am very pleased that we are breaking new ground with Vectron and the restaurateurs and have developed a new kind of customer loyalty concept. In this way, both smaller and larger catering businesses can benefit from the versatile services of our wide-reaching multichannel marketing platform, for example in the targeted acquisition of new customers or the activation of existing consumers.



Via the DeutschlandCard app and at







About DeutschlandCard GmbH

DeutschlandCard GmbH is the operator of the cross-sector multi-partner bonus programme. More than 20 million program participants collect points in various areas of life in the participating stores of the partner companies. Among the partners are EDEKA and Marktkauf, Esso, Netto Marken-Discount, Hammer, ROFU, Staples, sonnenklar.TV, Vergölst Reifen- und Autoservice, participating pharmacies as well as more than 400 online shops. The points collected can then be redeemed for rewards, offset against purchases from participating partners at the checkout or donated to charities in Germany.



The card is used by programme participants on average seven times a month. The diversity and nationwide distribution of the partners ensure a high regional proximity to the participants and a high relevance in their daily lives. The program also generates cross-channel and cross-industry customer insights that enable partner companies to get to know their customers comprehensively. With the DeutschlandCard companies can consistently accompany their customers through all channels and provide them with individual and tailor-made offers and information at any time - for instance via the DeutschlandCard App, classic direct mails, newsletters or via the DeutschlandCard website. With this knowledge, companies can effectively acquire new customers, retain and develop existing customers for the long term and operate optimized multichannel marketing. More information available at: www.deutschlandcard.com





About Vectron

With over 240,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron a market leader within the hospitality and bakery industries in German-speaking countries and in Benelux. Several hundred specialist trade partners sell the products internationally. Digital Cloud Services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All the services are directly connected to the POS system. More information available at www.vectron.de.









Contact:

Vectron Systems AG

Tobias Meister

Willy-Brandt-Weg 41

48155 Münster, Germany

phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080

fax +49 (0)251 2856-560

tobias.meister@vectron.de Score delicious points: This is the motto for all DeutschlandCard participants from now on. The digital portal for restaurants and bakeries is launched today. Currently, around 1,400 businesses such as restaurants, bakeries, snack bars and kiosks are participating in the programme. Thus, participants can also use the multi-partner bonus programme in this sector and collect DeutschlandCard points with every visit. There are two options: Participants can show their card directly or scan a QR code printed on the receipt via the DeutschlandCard app afterwards. 1 point is credited per 1 euro turnover. Another advantage: as of 100 collected points, these can also be offset against the order.This loyalty solution is enabled by a cooperation between DeutschlandCard and Vectron, a full-size system solution provider of POS systems and cloud services with a market-leading position in the catering and bakery sectors. Through this partnership, for the first time, hospitality businesses of all sizes will have access to a large, wide-reaching multi-partner rewards programme. Detlev Rubant, Manager of DeutschlandCard explains: ?I am very pleased that we are breaking new ground with Vectron and the restaurateurs and have developed a new kind of customer loyalty concept. In this way, both smaller and larger catering businesses can benefit from the versatile services of our wide-reaching multichannel marketing platform, for example in the targeted acquisition of new customers or the activation of existing consumers.Via the DeutschlandCard app and at https://www.deutschlandcard.de/partner/lecker-punkten participants can immediately see with which restaurateurs they can collect points in their vicinity. In addition, they regularly benefit from coupon promotions with multiple points. At the start, the multi-partner bonus programme relies specifically on multi-channel marketing, such as personalised newsletter campaigns, app push campaigns as well as app advertising space.DeutschlandCard GmbH is the operator of the cross-sector multi-partner bonus programme. More than 20 million program participants collect points in various areas of life in the participating stores of the partner companies. Among the partners are EDEKA and Marktkauf, Esso, Netto Marken-Discount, Hammer, ROFU, Staples, sonnenklar.TV, Vergölst Reifen- und Autoservice, participating pharmacies as well as more than 400 online shops. The points collected can then be redeemed for rewards, offset against purchases from participating partners at the checkout or donated to charities in Germany.The card is used by programme participants on average seven times a month. The diversity and nationwide distribution of the partners ensure a high regional proximity to the participants and a high relevance in their daily lives. The program also generates cross-channel and cross-industry customer insights that enable partner companies to get to know their customers comprehensively. With the DeutschlandCard companies can consistently accompany their customers through all channels and provide them with individual and tailor-made offers and information at any time - for instance via the DeutschlandCard App, classic direct mails, newsletters or via the DeutschlandCard website. With this knowledge, companies can effectively acquire new customers, retain and develop existing customers for the long term and operate optimized multichannel marketing. More information available at: www.deutschlandcard.comWith over 240,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron a market leader within the hospitality and bakery industries in German-speaking countries and in Benelux. Several hundred specialist trade partners sell the products internationally. Digital Cloud Services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All the services are directly connected to the POS system. More information available at www.vectron.de.Contact:Vectron Systems AGTobias MeisterWilly-Brandt-Weg 4148155 Münster, Germanyphone +49 (0) 2983 908121mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080fax +49 (0)251 2856-560tobias.meister@vectron.de

14.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

