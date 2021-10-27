DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Vectron Systems AG: Vectron increases sales and result significantly



27.10.2021 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- Recurring sales increase to EUR 2.0 Mio. in 3rd quarter

- Liquidity increases to EUR 19.2 Mio.

- No delivery bottlenecks



Münster, October 27, 2021: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent, digitized POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with a focus on the catering and bakery industries, has successfully completed the third quarter of 2021. Due to the completed merger of the former subsidiary bonVito GmbH into Vectron Systems AG, consolidated figures are reported below.

Within the first nine months, Vectron was able to generate EBITDA of EUR 4.6 million (9M 2020: EUR - 0.6 million) based on sales of EUR 31.4 million (9M 2020: EUR 21.8 million; + 44.1%).

Recurring revenues continued to develop positively and reached a volume of EUR 2.00 million in the third quarter alone (Q3 2020: EUR 1.2 million). Currently, the company is working on a number of further product initiatives in order to continue to rapidly expand recurring revenues.

Vectron had already built up a considerable inventory in the previous year with regard to the expected demand, concerning the new legal regulation for POS systems. Thus, Vectron was completely able to deliver, despite general supply bottlenecks in the semiconductor industry and despite the sharp increase in demand after the end of the lockdown. Due to the high sales volume, inventories were reduced to a good extent again, which in return led to a significant increase in liquidity to approximately EUR 19.2m at the end of the third quarter (year-end 2020: EUR 8.3m). Furthermore, Vectron is confident to avoid delivery bottlenecks in the foreseeable future due to a forward-looking purchasing policy.





About Vectron:



With more than 240,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron a market leader within the hospitality and bakery industries in German-speaking countries and in Benelux. Several hundred specialist trade partners distribute the products internationally. Digital Cloud Services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All the services are directly connected to the POS system, making it the core data center. More information available at www.vectron.de.

Contact:

Vectron Systems AG

Tobias Meister

Willy-Brandt-Weg 41

48155 Münster, Germany

phone +49 (0) 2983 908121

mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080

fax +49 (0)251 2856-560

tobias.meister@vectron.de

27.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

