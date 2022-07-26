Log in
    V3S   DE000A0KEXC7

VECTRON SYSTEMS AG

(V3S)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  03:02 2022-07-26 am EDT
3.550 EUR   +5.03%
Vectron Systems AG: Vectron presents preliminary figures for the 1st half-year 2022

07/26/2022 | 03:15am EDT
DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results
Vectron Systems AG: Vectron presents preliminary figures for the 1st half-year 2022

26.07.2022 / 09:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Münster, 26 July 2022: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading supplier of intelligent, digitalised POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with a focus on the gastronomy and bakery sectors, publishes preliminary figures according to IFRS for the 1st half-year 2022. 

After the government subsidy programme, with up to 90 per cent reimbursement of the investment sum, had ensured absolute record sales in the first half of the last financial year 2021, both revenue and earnings fell as expected after this subsidy expired. In the first half of 2022, revenue fell from EUR 21.4 million to EUR 12.6 million. At the same time, earnings (EBITDA) deteriorated to EUR -0.5 million (H1 2021: EUR 4.9 million). 

In contrast, recurring revenues continued to develop positively. Compared to the same period of the previous year, these rose from EUR 2.8 million to EUR 4.2 million in the first six months of 2022. 

Since the last deadlines for converting cash register systems to the new fiscal regulations expire in 2022, the company expects a further boost in demand at the end of the current financial year.


About Vectron:
With more than 250,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron a market leader within the hospitality and bakery industries in German-speaking countries and in Benelux. Several hundred specialist trade partners distribute the products internationally. Digital Cloud Services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All the services are directly connected to the POS system, making it the core data center. More information available at www.vectron.de.


Contact:
External IR service provider:

Meister Consulting GmbH
Im Schling 3
59955 Winterberg
Tel.: +49 (2983) 90 81 21
Fax.: +49 (2983) 90 81 23
E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com

26.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1405597

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1405597  26.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1405597&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 30,0 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
Net income 2022 -1,34 M -1,37 M -1,37 M
Net cash 2022 4,80 M 4,90 M 4,90 M
P/E ratio 2022 -20,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,2 M 27,8 M 27,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart VECTRON SYSTEMS AG
Duration : Period :
Vectron Systems AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTRON SYSTEMS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,38 €
Average target price 7,59 €
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Stümmler Chief Executive Officer
Claudius Schikora Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Reckendorf Chief Technical Officer
Silvia Ostermann Chief Operating Officer
Thorsten Behrens Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTRON SYSTEMS AG-52.66%28
PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-23.23%1 096
PAX GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY LIMITED30.25%988
XGD INC.-6.68%984
POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY, INC.8.10%468
AURES TECHNOLOGIES-34.39%64