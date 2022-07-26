DGAP-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

Vectron Systems AG: Vectron presents preliminary figures for the 1st half-year 2022



26.07.2022 / 09:13

Münster, 26 July 2022: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading supplier of intelligent, digitalised POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with a focus on the gastronomy and bakery sectors, publishes preliminary figures according to IFRS for the 1st half-year 2022.



After the government subsidy programme, with up to 90 per cent reimbursement of the investment sum, had ensured absolute record sales in the first half of the last financial year 2021, both revenue and earnings fell as expected after this subsidy expired. In the first half of 2022, revenue fell from EUR 21.4 million to EUR 12.6 million. At the same time, earnings (EBITDA) deteriorated to EUR -0.5 million (H1 2021: EUR 4.9 million).



In contrast, recurring revenues continued to develop positively. Compared to the same period of the previous year, these rose from EUR 2.8 million to EUR 4.2 million in the first six months of 2022.



Since the last deadlines for converting cash register systems to the new fiscal regulations expire in 2022, the company expects a further boost in demand at the end of the current financial year.





About Vectron:

With more than 250,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the leading European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron a market leader within the hospitality and bakery industries in German-speaking countries and in Benelux. Several hundred specialist trade partners distribute the products internationally. Digital Cloud Services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservations and online reporting. All the services are directly connected to the POS system, making it the core data center. More information available at www.vectron.de.





Contact:

External IR service provider:



Meister Consulting GmbH

Im Schling 3

59955 Winterberg

Tel.: +49 (2983) 90 81 21

Fax.: +49 (2983) 90 81 23

E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com

