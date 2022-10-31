Advanced search
    V3S   DE000A0KEXC7

VECTRON SYSTEMS AG

(V3S)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-10-28 am EDT
3.350 EUR   +0.90%
03:02aVectron Systems Ag : Vectron publishes figures for the first nine months 2022
EQ
08/31Siemens Unit Receives Order for 65 Locomotives from Akiem
MT
08/31Vectron Systems AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Vectron Systems AG: Vectron publishes figures for the first nine months 2022

10/31/2022 | 03:02am EDT
EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Vectron Systems AG: Vectron publishes figures for the first nine months 2022

31.10.2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Münster, 31st October 2022: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading supplier of intelligent, digitalized POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with a focus on the hospitality and bakery sectors, continues to operate in a challenging market environment.

In addition to the expected decline in sales due to the phasing out of the conversion of POS systems to the new fiscal regulations, the generally difficult environment is also causing a subdued propensity to invest in the target markets. As a result, sales according to the IFRS accounting method, declined by 38.6 percent (9M 2021: EUR 29.8 million) to EUR 18.3 million compared to the same period of the previous year 2021. At the same time, a loss (EBITDA) of EUR 2.6 million was incurred, following a profit of EUR 5.1 million in the same period of the previous year. However, half of this loss results from provisions for the already reported cost reduction program, which is expected to lead to monthly savings of EUR 150,000 to EUR 180,000 in the medium term.

Recurring revenues continue to develop positively. These increased in the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period of the previous year from EUR 4.6 million to EUR 6.5 million. Thus, Vectron has already generated as many recurring revenues after the 3rd quarter as in the entire year 2021.

This solid growth, in a negative environment, confirms the strategy of expanding digital services. The company therefore plans to expand the product range in this area step by step in the coming months, as it sees itself only at the beginning of development here.

After the traditionally weaker summer quarter, the company expects revenues to pick up in the final quarter of 2022 due to various factors.



Contact:
External IR service provider:

Meister Consulting GmbH
Im Schling 3
59955 Winterberg
phone: +49 (2983) 90 81 21
fax: +49 (2983) 90 81 23
E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com

31.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1475063

 
End of News EQS News Service

1475063  31.10.2022 CET/CEST

© EQS 2022
