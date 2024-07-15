EQS-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Vectron Systems AG: Vectron revises the current forecast for 2024 and 2025

15-Jul-2024 / 13:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Münster, 15 July 2024. Vectron Systems AG (Vectron) and Shift4 Group (Shift4) have agreed on a Business Combination Agreement on 01 June 2024. The aim of the cooperation is to convert Vectron customers to Shift4 payment services and to significantly expand Vectron's current market share.
Both partners are currently in close consultations. As a result of the initial discussions, it is foreseeable that Vectron's current price and offer models will be fundamentally changed. As a result, Vectron's current forecast for 2024 and 2025 is no longer accurate and will have to be revised.
Vectron will publish a new forecast as soon as the new price models have been finalised and new plans can be made on this basis.

Contact:
Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster, Germany
www.vectron-systems.com


Investor Relations and Media Relations:
Meister Consulting GmbH
Tobias Meister
phone +49 (0) 2983 908121
mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080
meister@meisterconsult.com

 


End of Inside Information

15-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1946393

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1946393  15-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1946393&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a