  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vectron Systems AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    V3S   DE000A0KEXC7

VECTRON SYSTEMS AG

(V3S)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:29 2022-12-30 am EST
3.370 EUR   -0.88%
10:02aVectron Systems Ag : Vectron takes over acardo
EQ
09:57aVectron Systems Ag : Vectron takes over acardo
EQ
12/29Dd : Vectron Systems AG: Tosho Capital GmbH, Pledging of 1,530,949 shares in Vectron Systems AG as part of a credit transaction
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vectron Systems AG: Vectron takes over acardo

12/30/2022 | 09:57am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Vectron Systems AG: Vectron takes over acardo

30-Dec-2022 / 15:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Münster, December 30, 2022: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron) today acquired 100% of acardo group ag and 100% of acardo activation GmbH (together acardo).

For the business year 2023, the management of the couponing specialist acardo expects sales of around EUR 12.5 million and an operating result (EBITDA) of around EUR 2.8 million according to the accounting method HGB.

As acardo and its activities will play a strategic role within the Vectron Group in the future, it is planned that the current acardo board member and founder, Mr. Christoph Thye, will also hold a board seat on the Vectron board.

Payment for the acquisition will be made in two parts: In the first installment, a fixed purchase price of EUR 10.0 million will be due, which will be partly financed by a vendor loan and partly from Vectron's liquidity, whereby the liquidity was additionally strengthened by an advertising cost subsidy in the amount of millions from a pre-supplier.

The second part of the purchase price is due in fiscal 2026 as an earn-out, the amount of which depends in particular on the average EBIT results achieved by acardo in fiscal 2024 and 2025. The major component (earn-out 1) lies in an earnings-dependent range of at least EUR 4 million to a maximum of EUR 25.0 million. Achieving this maximum amount requires acardo to drastically increase its average EBIT in fiscal years 2024 and 2025 compared to the planning for 2023. A further, smaller purchase price component (earn-out 2) is linked to acardo's after-tax results.

As a result of the acquisition and the announced cost savings at Vectron, the Vectron Group expects to return to the black in 2023 despite the still challenging market situation. Detailed planning, which will then already take the acquisition into account, will be published as soon as the figures are consolidated under IFRS accounting.


Contact:
External IR service provider:

Meister Consulting GmbH
Im Schling 3
59955 Winterberg
phone: +49 (2983) 90 81 21
fax: +49 (2983) 90 81 23
E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com

30-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vectron Systems AG
Willy-Brandt-Weg 41
48155 Münster
Germany
Phone: 0251/ 28 56 - 0
Fax: 0251/ 28 56 - 564
E-mail: info@vectron.de
Internet: www.vectron.de
ISIN: DE000A0KEXC7
WKN: A0KEXC
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1524619

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1524619  30-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1524619&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27,2 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net income 2022 -3,78 M -4,03 M -4,03 M
Net Debt 2022 0,40 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 27,8 M 29,6 M 29,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 36,0%
