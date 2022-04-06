Log in
VECTRUS, INC.

VECTRUS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Vectrus, Inc. - VEC

04/06/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) with The Vertex Company pursuant to which Vectrus shareholders will end up owning only approximately 38% of the combined company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-vec/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 846 M - -
Net income 2022 48,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,20x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 435 M 435 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 8 100
Free-Float 97,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 37,12 $
Average target price 56,33 $
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles L. Prow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Diane Lynch Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Louis J. Giuliano Non-Executive Chairman
Aranya Ghatak Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Stephen L. Waechter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VECTRUS, INC.-18.90%435
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.66%44 182
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-11.05%22 380
BUREAU VERITAS SA-12.30%12 645
EDENRED SE12.84%12 434
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-6.11%11 170