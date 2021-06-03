Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vectrus, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEC   US92242T1016

VECTRUS, INC.

(VEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vectrus : to Participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference June 10

06/03/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc., (NYSE: VEC), a leading global government services company, announced that company management will address the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference, on Thursday, June 10, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the briefing will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel47/vec/1912476  and be available for replay for 90 days afterward.

About Vectrus:
For more than 70 years, Vectrus has provided critical mission support for our customers' toughest operational challenges. As a high-performing organization with exceptional talent, deep domain knowledge, a history of long-term customer relationships, and groundbreaking technical expertise, we deliver innovative, mission-matched solutions for our military and government customers worldwide. Whether it's base operations supportsupply chain and logisticsIT mission supportengineering and digital integrationsecurity, or maintenance, repair, and overhaul, our customers count on us for on-target solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve readiness, and strengthen national security. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 9,200 employees spanning 206 locations in 27 countries. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on FacebookTwitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact Information

Mike Smith, CFA
michael.smith@vectrus.com
(719) 637-5773

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vectrus-to-participate-in-the-stifel-2021-virtual-cross-sector-insight-conference-june-10-301305682.html

SOURCE Vectrus, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about VECTRUS, INC.
05:33pVECTRUS  : to Participate in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Confer..
PR
05/25VECTRUS  : Receives Inaugural VETS Indexes 3-Star Employer Award
PR
05/11VECTRUS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/11VECTRUS  : Posts Higher Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Lifts Lower End of Full-Y..
MT
05/11VECTRUS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matter..
AQ
05/11VECTRUS  : First Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation
PU
05/11VECTRUS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
05/11VECTRUS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
05/11VECTRUS  : Earnings Flash (VEC) VECTRUS Reports Q1 EPS $1.20, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
05/11VECTRUS  : Earnings Flash (VEC) VECTRUS Posts Q1 Revenue $434M, vs. Street Est o..
MT
More news