    VEC   GB00BKM2MW97

VECTURA GROUP

(VEC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/24 08:24:23 am
163.7 GBX   +0.06%
08:14aVECTURA : Our CDMO expertise in the spotlight Published24/08/2021 Read more
PU
08/23FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Vectura Group plc
DJ
08/19FORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. : Vectura Group plc
DJ
Vectura : Our CDMO expertise in the spotlight Published24/08/2021 Read more

08/24/2021 | 08:14am EDT
Published:24/08/2021

Sharon Johnson, Executive Vice President - Delivery Management, shared her views in a main feature in August's edition of The Medicine Maker. In the piece, headlined 'So, you want to become a CDMO…' Sharon explores what to keep in mind when pivoting a business to provide drug development services to customers.

Reflective of the journey, Sharon gives an overview of the CDMO industry and looks at the rewards and benefits of transforming into a CDMO, both from a business and scientific point of view.

'The most important consideration is understanding what needs to stay the same,' she says in the article. 'The same excellence in science and focus towards what is important does not change, and there will always be a patient at the end of every project. There will be a customer contract in place - but the final customer and ultimate goal will always be to meet patients' needs.

'It is vital that you keep scientific excellence at the core of your business: talent, expertise and experience is what attracts customers to working with partners.'

To read the article in full, click here.

Disclaimer

Vectura Group plc published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 12:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 172 M 236 M 236 M
Net income 2021 10,5 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net cash 2021 120 M 164 M 164 M
P/E ratio 2021 88,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 974 M 1 336 M 1 335 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,97x
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 163,60 GBX
Average target price 141,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Downie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Andrew Fry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Non-Executive Chairman
Gonzalo de Miquel Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP-Development
Anthony Fitzpatrick Executive Vice President-Operations