    VEC   GB00BKM2MW97

VECTURA GROUP PLC

(VEC)
UK pharma group Vectura agrees $1.4 bln takeover by Carlyle

05/26/2021 | 02:38am EDT
LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Vectura Group, a British pharmaceutical company focused on inhaled medicines, said on Wednesday it had agreed a 958 million pound ($1.36 billion) takeover by global investment firm The Carlyle Group.

Shareholders will receive 136 pence in cash plus a dividend of 19 pence for each share under the terms of the offer, representing a 32% premium on the ex-dividend closing price of the stock on Tuesday, Vectura said. Vectura's Chairman Bruno Angelici said the company had made strong progress since embarking on a strategy in 2019 to become a leading inhalation-focused CDMO, or contract development and manufacturing organisation.

He said that while the board remained confident in the fundamentals of the group and its strategy, the "attractive offer" secured future value for shareholders in cash today.

Vectura has 13 key inhaled and 11 non-inhaled products marketed by partners with global royalty streams, and a diverse partnered portfolio of drugs in clinical development.

Its partners include Novartis, GSK, Bayer, Chiesi, Almirall, and Tianjin KingYork. ($1 = 0.7067 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALMIRALL, S.A. 0.14% 13.9 Delayed Quote.27.29%
BAYER AG -1.30% 55.26 Delayed Quote.14.75%
NOVARTIS AG 0.19% 79.45 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -0.14% 42.7 Delayed Quote.35.81%
VECTURA GROUP PLC -0.33% 122 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
Financials
Sales 2021 172 M 243 M 243 M
Net income 2021 13,0 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
Net cash 2021 140 M 199 M 199 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 725 M 1 025 M 1 027 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Downie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fry Andrew Paul Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Non-Executive Chairman
Gonzalo de Miquel Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP-Development
Anthony Fitzpatrick Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTURA GROUP PLC-2.09%1 025
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.19.10%23 769
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.16.65%22 752
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.18%22 291
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.19.54%13 204
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-19.69%11 575