Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vectura Group plc    VEC   GB00BKM2MW97

VECTURA GROUP PLC

(VEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vectura : Pre-close trading update confirms 2020 trading ahead of expectations Published12/01/2021 Read

01/12/2021 | 04:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Published:12/01/2021

Today we announce an unaudited 2020 pre-close trading update. The Group expects revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 to be ahead of Board expectations, reflecting Q4 2020 approval of VR315 (US), generic Advair®, partnered with Hikma.

Will Downie, Chief Executive Officer of Vectura, commented: 'I am pleased to report that the business has performed well during 2020, trading ahead of Board expectations following FDA approval in December 2020 of our generic Advair® programme, partnered with Hikma. The business has also proven resilient in the face of wider challenges posed by the Coronavirus outbreak.

'We have continued to execute on our inhalation CDMO strategy, signing 18 deals during 2020, with revenue from this new business being recognised in the second half of the year.

'This is an exciting time for the Group and we look forward to continued positive momentum in 2021.'

Please click here for the full RNS update.

Disclaimer

Vectura Group plc published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2021 09:37:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about VECTURA GROUP PLC
09:38aVECTURA : Pre-close trading update confirms 2020 trading ahead of expectations P..
PU
2020VECTURA : appoints Jeanne Hecht and Jeanne Thoma to its Board of Directors Publi..
PU
2020VECTURA : provides update on GSK litigation Published29/12/2020 Read
PU
2020VECTURA : GlaxoSmithKline Decides Against Rehearing Appeal In Ellipta Trial
MT
2020Vectura earns $11m milestone as Hikma receives US FDA approval for generic Ad..
AQ
2020Hikma Wins US Regulatory Approval For Generic Asthma Drug
MT
2020VECTURA : earns $11m milestone as Hikma receives US FDA approval for generic Adv..
PU
2020VECTURA : Expands Capabilities to Handle and Develop Highly Potent Inhaled Drugs..
PU
2020VECTURA : provides update on GSK litigation Published19/11/2020 Read
PU
2020Belgium's Gimv Joins $40 Million Funding Round For Kinaset Therapeutics
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 178 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2020 1,80 M 2,43 M 2,43 M
Net cash 2020 78,0 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2020 168x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 734 M 991 M 995 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart VECTURA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vectura Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTURA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 128,57 GBX
Last Close Price 123,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Downie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Fitzpatrick Executive Vice President-Operations
Fry Andrew Paul Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gonzalo de Miquel Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTURA GROUP PLC-0.64%991
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.29%22 928
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.4.84%20 273
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-7.15%18 023
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.0.61%14 980
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED-0.51%13 806
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ