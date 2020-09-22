Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vectura Group plc    VEC   GB00BKM2MW97

VECTURA GROUP PLC

(VEC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/22 03:13:27 am
116.4 GBX   +0.34%
02:20aVECTURA : Status update on VR315 (US)
PU
09/15VECTURA : 2020 Interim Results 
AQ
09/15Vectura Group plc - 2020 Interim Results 
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vectura : Status update on VR315 (US)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 02:20am EDT

Published:22/09/2020

Vectura Group confirms the announcement made today by its partner Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Hikma has received a minor complete response letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in relation to its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for its US generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Advair Diskus®1 (VR315 (US)).

Hikma is working closely with the FDA to quickly address the small number of questions raised in the minor CRL. Once answered, Hikma can expect to receive a response from the FDA within 90 days. Both Hikma and Vectura are committed to bringing this important product to the US market and remain confident in the submission.

Hikma has stated that it now expects to receive approval for its generic Advair Diskus® in early 2021. Approval of VR315 (US) will trigger milestones to Vectura of $11m, with a mid-teen percentage royalty on net sales of the product.

Aside from VR315 (US), all other Vectura guidance for 2020 remains unchanged.

Please click here for the RNS update.

[1] Advair® and Advair Diskus® are registered trademarks of Glaxo Group Limited.

Disclaimer

Vectura Group plc published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 06:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VECTURA GROUP PLC
02:20aVECTURA : Status update on VR315 (US)
PU
09/15VECTURA : 2020 Interim Results 
AQ
09/15Vectura Group plc - 2020 Interim Results 
GL
09/15VECTURA GROUP PLC INTERIM RESULTS FO : CEO and CFO presentation at 9.30am BST on..
PU
07/07VECTURA : EnerzairÂ® BreezhalerÂ® (QVM149) receives regulatory approval in Europ..
AQ
07/07VECTURA : QVM149 receives regulatory approval in Europe and Japan
PU
06/17LIVE WEBCAST : Dry Powder Inhalers – Key Considerations for Combination Pr..
PU
06/08VECTURA : signs agreement with Aerami Therapeutics Inc.; Agreement to support th..
AQ
06/08VECTURA : signs agreement with Aerami Therapeutics Inc.
PU
06/03VECTURA : expands business development team with three global appointments
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 173 M 222 M 222 M
Net income 2020 -1,91 M -2,45 M -2,45 M
Net cash 2020 48,9 M 62,6 M 62,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 383x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 689 M 881 M 882 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,69x
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart VECTURA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vectura Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTURA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 120,29 GBX
Last Close Price 116,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 15,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Downie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Fitzpatrick Executive Vice President-Operations
Fry Andrew Paul Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gonzalo de Miquel Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTURA GROUP PLC25.13%881
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-8.27%23 201
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.80.56%16 440
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.16.44%16 418
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.34.73%16 071
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED71.13%11 393
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group