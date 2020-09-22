Vectura : Status update on VR315 (US)

Vectura Group confirms the announcement made today by its partner Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Hikma has received a minor complete response letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in relation to its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for its US generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Advair Diskus®1 (VR315 (US)).

Hikma is working closely with the FDA to quickly address the small number of questions raised in the minor CRL. Once answered, Hikma can expect to receive a response from the FDA within 90 days. Both Hikma and Vectura are committed to bringing this important product to the US market and remain confident in the submission.

Hikma has stated that it now expects to receive approval for its generic Advair Diskus® in early 2021. Approval of VR315 (US) will trigger milestones to Vectura of $11m, with a mid-teen percentage royalty on net sales of the product.

Aside from VR315 (US), all other Vectura guidance for 2020 remains unchanged.

Please click here for the RNS update.

[1] Advair® and Advair Diskus® are registered trademarks of Glaxo Group Limited.