Vectura : appoints Jeanne Hecht and Jeanne Thoma to its Board of Directors Published30/12/2020 Read

Vectura Group plc

VECTURA GROUP PLC

(VEC)
12/30/2020 | 06:15am EST
Vectura Group plc (LSE: VEC) ('Vectura', the 'Group', or the 'Company'), an industry-leading specialist inhalation CDMO, is pleased to announce the appointments of Jeanne Hecht and Jeanne Thoma as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company with effect from 31st December 2020.

Bruno Angelici, Chairman of Vectura, commented:
'I'm delighted to welcome Jeanne Hecht and Jeanne Thoma to the Board of Vectura. Jeanne Hecht brings significant experience in drug development services globally, which directly supports our new strategic direction as a leading inhalation CDMO. Jeanne Thoma brings a unique blend of commercial, HR and business leadership experience in pharmaceutical services, which will bring new domain expertise to our Board supporting our new business model.'

You can read the full announcement here.



Vectura Group plc published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 11:14:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
