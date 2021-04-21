Vectura : highlights update made by Hikma on launch of generic Advair Diskus® Published21/04/2021 Read more

Vectura Group highlights the announcement made today by Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC regarding its launch of generic Advair Diskus®.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC today posted the following statement:

'Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), the multinational pharmaceutical company, announces that it has resumed the launch of its generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Advair Diskus® in the US following US FDA approval of an amendment Hikma submitted to its Abbreviated New Drug Application in January 2021. The amendment reflected enhanced packaging controls to meet new industry standards adopted since the initial submission of its ANDA.

Hikma will immediately resume launch activities of its generic product for Advair Diskus® (Fluticasone Propionate and Salmeterol Inhalation Powder, USP), 100mcg/50mcg and 250mcg/50mcg doses in the US.'

