Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Vectura Group plc    VEC   GB00BKM2MW97

VECTURA GROUP PLC

(VEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vectura : signs agreement with Kinaset Therapeutics Inc. to support the development of VR588 to treat asthma

11/30/2020 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Published:30/11/2020

Vectura Group plc, an industry leading inhalation CDMO, today announces that it has signed a global out licence and development agreement with Kinaset Therapeutics Inc. for the development and commercialisation of VR588, a preclinical novel inhaled pan-JAK inhibitor for the prevention and treatment of severe asthma.

Pan-JAK inhibitors have been developed and tested in clinical trials, approved and commercialised for many different indications but mainly for the treatment of chronic inflammatory conditions associated with an overactive immune response. VR588 was previously developed by Vectura as part of its former speciality pharma pipeline.

This agreement provides an opportunity for Vectura to realise value from its historical research and investment in VR588, whilst expanding its CDMO development services portfolio by supporting the product's further development with Kinaset.

Click here for the full update.

Disclaimer

Vectura Group plc published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 07:30:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about VECTURA GROUP PLC
02:31aVECTURA : signs agreement with Kinaset Therapeutics Inc. to support the developm..
PU
11/20VECTURA : provides update on GSK litigation
AQ
11/19VECTURA : U.S. Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Against GlaxoSmithKline
DJ
11/17JEFFERIES HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE, 17 : CEO presentation
PU
11/16INVESTEC BEST IDEAS CONFERENCE, 16 N : CEO presentation
PU
09/22VECTURA : Status update on VR315 (US)
PU
09/15VECTURA : 2020 Interim Results 
AQ
09/15Vectura Group plc - 2020 Interim Results 
GL
09/15VECTURA GROUP PLC INTERIM RESULTS FO : CEO and CFO presentation at 9.30am BST on..
PU
07/07VECTURA : EnerzairÂ® BreezhalerÂ® (QVM149) receives regulatory approval in Europ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 174 M 232 M 232 M
Net income 2020 4,25 M 5,67 M 5,67 M
Net cash 2020 76,3 M 102 M 102 M
P/E ratio 2020 115x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 683 M 911 M 912 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,49x
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart VECTURA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vectura Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTURA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 127,25 GBX
Last Close Price 115,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Downie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Fitzpatrick Executive Vice President-Operations
Fry Andrew Paul Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gonzalo de Miquel Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTURA GROUP PLC24.27%911
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-10.06%22 899
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.31.57%15 821
TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.25%5 157
SHENZHEN SALUBRIS PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.37.16%4 303
ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LIMITED6.14%3 783
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ