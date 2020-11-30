Vectura : signs agreement with Kinaset Therapeutics Inc. to support the development of VR588 to treat asthma

Vectura Group plc, an industry leading inhalation CDMO, today announces that it has signed a global out licence and development agreement with Kinaset Therapeutics Inc. for the development and commercialisation of VR588, a preclinical novel inhaled pan-JAK inhibitor for the prevention and treatment of severe asthma.

Pan-JAK inhibitors have been developed and tested in clinical trials, approved and commercialised for many different indications but mainly for the treatment of chronic inflammatory conditions associated with an overactive immune response. VR588 was previously developed by Vectura as part of its former speciality pharma pipeline.

This agreement provides an opportunity for Vectura to realise value from its historical research and investment in VR588, whilst expanding its CDMO development services portfolio by supporting the product's further development with Kinaset.

