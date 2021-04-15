“Strategies for rapid progression of inhaled products” at Formulation & Delivery Europe Congress: Online Published15/04/2021 Read more

Log in
VECTURA GROUP PLC

VECTURA GROUP PLC

(VEC)
"Strategies for rapid progression of inhaled products" at Formulation & Delivery Europe Congress: Online Published15/04/2021

04/15/2021 | 12:37pm BST
Published:15/04/2021

Join us at the Formulation & Delivery Europe Congress: Online, 20 - 21 April 2021, featuring pharma & biotech expert presentations, scientific sessions and case studies highlighting the latest innovation and industry trends. Sandy Munro, SVP - Pharmaceutical Development, will be discussing 'Strategies for rapid progression of inhaled products - Avoiding the sharp intake of breath', with insights on how to accelerate inhaled development programmes.

Registration is free at https://www.oxfordglobal.co.uk/formulation-delivery-series-uk-virtual/book-now/

Vectura Group plc published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 11:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 178 M 246 M -
Net income 2020 8,39 M 11,6 M -
Net cash 2020 78,6 M 108 M -
P/E ratio 2020 63,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 667 M 920 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart VECTURA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Vectura Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VECTURA GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 130,57 GBX
Last Close Price 112,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Downie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fry Andrew Paul Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bruno Francois Jules Angelici Non-Executive Chairman
Gonzalo de Miquel Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP-Development
Anthony Fitzpatrick Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VECTURA GROUP PLC-9.79%920
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.22%21 720
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.5.91%20 049
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.-24.23%15 104
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-9.48%12 888
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.7.87%11 955
