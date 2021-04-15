“Strategies for rapid progression of inhaled products” at Formulation & Delivery Europe Congress: Online Published15/04/2021 Read more

Join us at the Formulation & Delivery Europe Congress: Online, 20 - 21 April 2021, featuring pharma & biotech expert presentations, scientific sessions and case studies highlighting the latest innovation and industry trends. Sandy Munro, SVP - Pharmaceutical Development, will be discussing 'Strategies for rapid progression of inhaled products - Avoiding the sharp intake of breath', with insights on how to accelerate inhaled development programmes.

Registration is free at https://www.oxfordglobal.co.uk/formulation-delivery-series-uk-virtual/book-now/