Vectus Biosystems : Notice of Annual General Meeting / Proxy Form

PROXIES

To be effective, Proxy Forms must be received by Vectus at least 48 hours before the time for holding the AGM i.e. by 11:00am (AEDT) on Sunday, 23 January 2022:

by post to the following address:

PO Box 324

Crows Nest

NSW 1585 Australia; or

by facsimile on:

+61 2 9662 1720; or

by hand delivery to:

3-11 Primrose Avenue, Rosebery NSW.

In accordance with Regulations 7.11.37 and 7.11.38 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth), the Board has determined that a person's entitlement to vote at the AGM will be the entitlement of that person set out in the Register of Shareholders as at 11:00am (AEDT) on Sunday, 23 January 2022. Share transfers registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to vote during the AGM. In addition, Australian legal requirements limit the eligibility of certain people to vote on some items of business to be considered at the AGM. This voting exclusion is designed to limit the capacity of people who stand to benefit from a Resolution to influence whether or not the Resolution is passed.

A member entitled to join and vote during the AGM is entitled to appoint not more than two persons as his / her proxy to join and vote instead of the member. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, each proxy must be appointed to represent a specified proportion of the member's voting rights. Unless under Power of Attorney (which should have been previously noted by Vectus), a Proxy Form by a corporation should be executed under its common seal or in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001.

If a proxy is not directed how to vote on an item of business, the proxy may vote or abstain from voting on that Resolution as they think fit. Should any resolution, other than those specified in the Notice of AGM, be proposed at the AGM, a proxy may vote on that resolution as they think fit.

If a proxy is instructed to abstain from voting on an item of business, they are directed not to vote on the Shareholder's behalf on any poll that may take place and the Shares that are the subject of the proxy appointment will not be counted in calculating the required majority.

Shareholders who return their Proxy Forms with a direction on how to vote, but do not nominate the identity of their proxy, will be taken to have appointed the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy to vote on their behalf. If a Proxy Form is returned, but the nominated proxy does not join the AGM, or does not vote on the Resolution, the Chairman of the AGM will act in place of the nominated proxy and vote in accordance with any instructions. Proxy appointments in favour of the Chairman of the AGM, the Company Secretary or any Director that do not contain a direction on how to vote will be used where possible to support each of the Resolutions proposed in the Notice of AGM.

Dated in Sydney on this 15th day of December 2021.

By authority of the Board.

Robert J Waring

Company Secretary