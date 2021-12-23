Vectus Biosystems : Notice of Annual General Meeting / Proxy Form
12/23/2021 | 02:17am EST
For personal use only
ABN 54 117 526 137
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Vectus Biosystems Limited will be held on Tuesday, 25 January 2022 commencing at 11:00am (AEDT). In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed in relation to public gatherings, the AGM is being held as a virtual meeting. There will not be a physical meeting held.
For personal use only
NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Vectus Biosystems Limited (Vectus or the Company) will be held on Tuesday, 25 January 2022 commencing at 11:00am (AEDT). In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions placed in relation to public gatherings, the AGM is being held as a virtual meeting.
BUSINESS
Item 1: Financial Statements and Reports
To receive and consider the Annual Report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2021, which includes the Annual Financial Report, the Directors' Report, the Directors' Declaration and the Auditor's Report.
Note
This item of business is for discussion only and is not a Resolution. However, pursuant to the Corporations Act, Shareholders will be given a reasonable opportunity during the AGM to ask questions about, or make comments in relation to, each of the aforementioned Reports during consideration of these Reports.
Resolution 1: To Elect a Director - Mr Maurie Stang
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:
That, Mr Maurie Stang, who retires by rotation as a Director pursuant to clause 6.1(f) of
Vectus' Constitution and, being eligible, offers himself for re-election, be elected a Director of the Company.
Resolution 2: To Adopt the Remuneration Report
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution as an ordinary resolution:
That Vectus' Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021, as set out in the Directors' Report in the Company's 2021 Annual Report, be received, approved and adopted.
Note
The vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or Vectus.
To transact any other business brought forward in accordance with the Company's Constitution.
Further information in relation to the matters to be considered at the AGM is set out in the attached Explanatory Notes.
VOTING EXCLUSION STATEMENT
In respect of Resolution 2 (To Adopt the Remuneration Report), Vectus will disregard any votes cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of any person who is a member of the key management personnel (KMP) whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report in the Company's 2021 Annual Report or a Related Party of such a member. The prohibition in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) on the voting of members of Vectus' KMP does not apply to the Chairman of the AGM as proxy for a member entitled to vote where the proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chairman of the AGM to vote. However, the Company need not disregard any vote by any such persons if it is cast by any of them as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form.
2
For personal use only
PROXIES
To be effective, Proxy Forms must be received by Vectus at least 48 hours before the time for holding the AGM i.e. by 11:00am (AEDT) on Sunday, 23 January 2022:
by post to the following address:
PO Box 324
Crows Nest
NSW 1585 Australia; or
by facsimile on:
+61 2 9662 1720; or
by hand delivery to:
3-11 Primrose Avenue, Rosebery NSW.
In accordance with Regulations 7.11.37 and 7.11.38 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth), the Board has determined that a person's entitlement to vote at the AGM will be the entitlement of that person set out in the Register of Shareholders as at 11:00am (AEDT) on Sunday, 23 January 2022. Share transfers registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to vote during the AGM. In addition, Australian legal requirements limit the eligibility of certain people to vote on some items of business to be considered at the AGM. This voting exclusion is designed to limit the capacity of people who stand to benefit from a Resolution to influence whether or not the Resolution is passed.
A member entitled to join and vote during the AGM is entitled to appoint not more than two persons as his / her proxy to join and vote instead of the member. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, each proxy must be appointed to represent a specified proportion of the member's voting rights. Unless under Power of Attorney (which should have been previously noted by Vectus), a Proxy Form by a corporation should be executed under its common seal or in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001.
If a proxy is not directed how to vote on an item of business, the proxy may vote or abstain from voting on that Resolution as they think fit. Should any resolution, other than those specified in the Notice of AGM, be proposed at the AGM, a proxy may vote on that resolution as they think fit.
If a proxy is instructed to abstain from voting on an item of business, they are directed not to vote on the Shareholder's behalf on any poll that may take place and the Shares that are the subject of the proxy appointment will not be counted in calculating the required majority.
Shareholders who return their Proxy Forms with a direction on how to vote, but do not nominate the identity of their proxy, will be taken to have appointed the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy to vote on their behalf. If a Proxy Form is returned, but the nominated proxy does not join the AGM, or does not vote on the Resolution, the Chairman of the AGM will act in place of the nominated proxy and vote in accordance with any instructions. Proxy appointments in favour of the Chairman of the AGM, the Company Secretary or any Director that do not contain a direction on how to vote will be used where possible to support each of the Resolutions proposed in the Notice of AGM.
Dated in Sydney on this 15th day of December 2021.
By authority of the Board.
Robert J Waring
Company Secretary
3
For personal use only
EXPLANATORY NOTES
Introduction
These Explanatory Notes set out information designed to assist the shareholders of the Company to vote on the Resolutions outlined in the Notice of AGM. The Directors recommend that Shareholders read the accompanying Notice of AGM and these Explanatory Notes in full before making any decisions relating to the Resolutions.
BUSINESS
Item 1: Financial Statements and Reports
Vectus' 2021 Annual Financial Report, including the Directors' Reports and the Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2021, will be laid before the AGM, as required by the Corporations Act. There is no requirement for Shareholders to approve the Financial Report. However, the Chairman will allow a reasonable opportunity for Shareholders to ask questions or make comments about the Financial Report and the management of the Company. Shareholders will also be given an opportunity to ask the Auditor questions about the:
conduct of the audit;
preparation and content of the Auditor's Report;
accounting policies adopted by Vectus in relation to the preparation of the financial statements; and
independence of the Auditor in relation to the conduct of the audit.
In addition to taking questions at the AGM, written questions to the Chairman about the management of the Company, Vectus' Auditor, the content of the Auditor's Report and the conduct of the audit may be submitted no later than five business days before the date of the AGM to PO Box 324, Crows Nest, NSW 1585.
General Explanatory Notes Applying to Resolution 1
Vectus undertakes appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a Director and provides security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a Director. These include checks as to the person's character, experience, education, criminal record and bankruptcy history. Candidates for appointment or election as Non-Executive Directors provide the Board with the information above and a consent for the Company to conduct any background or other checks Vectus would ordinarily conduct. The candidate also provides details of his or her other commitments and an indication of time involved, and specifically acknowledges to the Company that he or she will have sufficient time to fulfil his or her responsibilities as a Director. A candidate for election as a Director discloses to Vectus all interests, positions, associations and relationships that may bear on his or her independence.
4
For personal use only
Resolution 1: To Elect a Director - Mr Maurie Stang
Non-Executive Director Mr Maurie Stang has more than three decades of experience building and managing companies in the healthcare and biotechnology industry in Australia and internationally. His strong business development and marketing skills have resulted in the successful commercialisation of intellectual property across global markets.
Mr Stang was appointed to the Board on 12 December 2005 (i.e. the term of office he has currently served as a Director is 16 years). Mr Stang is not considered by the Board to be an independent Director as he is a substantial shareholder of Vectus. Shareholders are being asked to re-elect him as a Non-Executive Director at the Company's AGM.
Directorships held in other listed entities in the past three years: Non-Executive Chairman of Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) since it listed on 15 May 2007 (and a member of its Board since 14 November 2000) and Non-Executive Chairman of Aeris Environmental Ltd (ASX:AEI) since 24 July 2002.
Directors' Recommendation:
The Board, with Mr Stang abstaining, recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of Resolution 1.
Resolution 2: To Adopt the Remuneration Report
Vectus' Remuneration Report is required to be considered for adoption in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). The Remuneration Report is contained in the Directors' Report of the Company's Annual Report. The vote on this Resolution is advisory only and non-binding. The Resolution gives the members the opportunity to ask questions or make comments concerning the Remuneration Report during the AGM. Under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), if 25% or more of the votes that are cast vote against the adoption of the remuneration report at two consecutive annual general meetings, shareholders will be required to vote at the second of those annual general meetings on a resolution (a spill resolution) that another meeting be held within 90 days at which all of a company's directors (other than the managing director) must go up for re-election. Vectus encourages all Shareholders to cast their votes on this Resolution.
Any undirected proxies held by the Chairman of the AGM, other Directors, other KMP or any of their closely-related parties will not be included in the votes for this Resolution. However, the Company need not disregard a vote by any such persons if it is cast by any of them as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or it is cast by the person who is chairing the AGM as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. The KMP of Vectus are the Directors of the Company, and those other persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of Vectus, directly or indirectly. The Remuneration Report identifies the Company's KMP for the financial year to 30 June 2021. Related Parties are defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), and include certain family members, dependents and companies that the KMP control.
Directors' Recommendation
The Board recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of Resolution 2. Voting exclusions apply.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Vectus Biosystems Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 07:16:07 UTC.