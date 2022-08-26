Vedant Fashions : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30

(formerly Vedant Fashions Private Limited)

Registered Office: A501-A502,SDF-1, 4th Floor,Paridhan Garment Park,

19 Canal South Road,Kolkata-700 015, WB (IN)

CIN: L51311WB2002PLC094677

Phone: 033-61255353

mail Id: secretarial@manyavar.com Website: www.vedantfashions.com

THIS COMMUNICATION IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE

ATTENTION

Date: XXXXXXX, 2022

Ref: Folio/DP Id & Client Id No:

Name of the Shareholder:

Dear Member,

We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 09, 2022 recommended a dividend of ₹ 5 per Equity Share of ₹ 1/- each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2022.

Pursuant to the Income Tax Act, 1961 ('Act'), as amended by the Finance Act, 2020, dividends paid or distributed by a company on or after April 1, 2020 shall be taxable in the hands of the shareholders. The Company shall therefore be required to deduct tax at source (at the applicable rates) at the time of payment of dividend, if approved, at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company scheduled to be held on September 8, 2022. The withholding tax rate would vary depending on the residential status of the shareholder(s) and subject to verification of documents uploaded by the shareholder(s) in this regard at with KFin Technologies Limited, the Company's Registrar and Share Transfer Agent ("KFin") at https://ris.kfintech.com/form15 or emailed to einward.ris@kfintech.comor complianceofficer@manyavar.com

This communication provides a brief of the applicable Tax Deduction at Source ('TDS') provisions under the Act for Resident and Non-Resident shareholder categories.