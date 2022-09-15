Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Vedant Fashions Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MANYAVAR   INE825V01034

VEDANT FASHIONS LIMITED

(MANYAVAR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:01 2022-09-16 am EDT
1403.90 INR   -1.65%
09/15VEDANT FASHIONS : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
09/08Vedant Fashions Limited Declares Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
09/02VEDANT FASHIONS : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vedant Fashions : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

09/15/2022 | 11:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 16, 2022

To,

To,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C-1,Block-G,

Dept. of Corporate Services

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Mumbai - 400051

Dalal Street, Fort,

Mumbai - 400001

NSE Symbol: MANYAVAR

BSE Scrip Code: 543463

Madam / Sir,

Sub: Intimation of schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the official(s) of Vedant Fashions Limited (hereinafter "the Company"), will be interacting with the Investors as per the schedule below:

Date & Day

Interaction with

Mode of

Type of

Venue

Interaction

Interaction

September 20, 2022,

Investor(s)

Physical

Conference

Mumbai

Tuesday

September 22, 2022,

Investor

Virtual

One-to-one

Kolkata

Thursday

September 23, 2022,

Investor

Physical

One-to-one

Kolkata

Friday

This is to further notify that the copy of the Investor Presentation has been submitted with the Stock Exchanges and is already uploaded on the website of the Company at www.vedantfashions.com for your information and for the information of the members and the public at large. The Company does not intend to discuss any unpublished price sensitive information during these meetings.

We request you to kindly take the aforesaid information on record and disseminate the same on your respective websites.

Note : The above schedule is subject to change, which may happen due to exigencies on the part of the Company or the Investor(s).

Thanking you.

For, Vedant Fashions Limited

NAVIN Digitally signed by NAVIN PAREEK

PAREEK Date: 2022.09.16 08:06:25 +05'30'

_____________________

Navin Pareek

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

ICSI Memb. No.: F10672

Vedant Fashions Limited (Formerly known as Vedant Fashions Private Limited)

Registered office: Paridhan Garment Park, 19, Canal South Road, SDF-1. 4th Floor, A501-A502, Kolkata: 700 015, Phone: +91 3361255353

Email: info@vedantfashions.com Website: www.vedantfashions.com CIN: L51311WB2002PLC094677

Disclaimer

Vedant Fashions Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 03:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VEDANT FASHIONS LIMITED
09/15VEDANT FASHIONS : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
09/08Vedant Fashions Limited Declares Dividend for the Financial Year 2021-22
CI
09/02VEDANT FASHIONS : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
08/26VEDANT FASHIONS : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
08/09TRANSCRIPT : Vedant Fashions Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 09, 2022
CI
08/09Certain Equity Shares of Vedant Fashions Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement End..
CI
08/08Vedant Fashions Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
06/20VEDANT FASHIONS LIMITED(BSE : 543463) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Vedant Fashions Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/09Vedant Fashions Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 13 813 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2023 4 225 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
Net cash 2023 1 024 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 81,9x
Yield 2023 0,57%
Capitalization 346 B 4 340 M 4 340 M
EV / Sales 2023 25,0x
EV / Sales 2024 20,7x
Nbr of Employees 409
Free-Float 15,1%
Chart VEDANT FASHIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vedant Fashions Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEDANT FASHIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 427,40 INR
Average target price 1 247,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ravi Modi Managing Director & Director
Rahul Murarka Chief Financial Officer
Navin Pareek Secretary & Compliance Officer
Manish Mahendra Choksi Independent Director
Abanti Mitra Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEDANT FASHIONS LIMITED0.00%4 412
INDITEX-20.15%70 901
KERING-26.57%63 782
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.25.33%58 583
ROSS STORES, INC.-21.37%31 048
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-36.38%17 425