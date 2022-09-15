Vedant Fashions : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

September 16, 2022 To, To, National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Plot No. C-1,Block-G, Dept. of Corporate Services Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Mumbai - 400051 Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400001 NSE Symbol: MANYAVAR BSE Scrip Code: 543463 Madam / Sir,

Sub: Intimation of schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investor meetings under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Pursuant to the Regulation 30(6) of the Listing Regulations, we hereby inform you that the official(s) of Vedant Fashions Limited (hereinafter "the Company"), will be interacting with the Investors as per the schedule below:

Date & Day Interaction with Mode of Type of Venue Interaction Interaction September 20, 2022, Investor(s) Physical Conference Mumbai Tuesday September 22, 2022, Investor Virtual One-to-one Kolkata Thursday September 23, 2022, Investor Physical One-to-one Kolkata Friday

This is to further notify that the copy of the Investor Presentation has been submitted with the Stock Exchanges and is already uploaded on the website of the Company at www.vedantfashions.com for your information and for the information of the members and the public at large. The Company does not intend to discuss any unpublished price sensitive information during these meetings.

We request you to kindly take the aforesaid information on record and disseminate the same on your respective websites.

Note : The above schedule is subject to change, which may happen due to exigencies on the part of the Company or the Investor(s).

Thanking you.

For, Vedant Fashions Limited

NAVIN Digitally signed by NAVIN PAREEK

PAREEK Date: 2022.09.16 08:06:25 +05'30'

_____________________

Navin Pareek

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

ICSI Memb. No.: F10672

Vedant Fashions Limited (Formerly known as Vedant Fashions Private Limited)

Registered office: Paridhan Garment Park, 19, Canal South Road, SDF-1. 4th Floor, A501-A502, Kolkata: 700 015, Phone: +91 3361255353

Email: info@vedantfashions.com Website: www.vedantfashions.com CIN: L51311WB2002PLC094677