Adani Power Limited (NSEI:ADANIPOWER) has offered the highest bid of INR 270,000 million for (KSK Mahanadi Power Company Limited) KSK Mahanadi Power?s 1,800-megawatt plant that?s undergoing insolvency proceedings, people with knowledge of the matter told ET. The Adani offer already ensures a 92% recovery for the lenders. Banks had received a total of 10 financial bids for the thermal power company by August 1, 2024 evening.

Other bidders include Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, Coal India Limited (NSEI:COALINDIA), NTPC Limited (NSEI:NTPC), Vedanta Limited (NSEI:VEDL), JSW Energy Limited (BSE:533148), Naveen Jindal-owned Jindal Steel & Power Limited (NSEI:JINDALSTEL), iLab India Special Fund, Rashmi Metaliks Limited and Sherisha Technologies Private Limited, said the people cited above.