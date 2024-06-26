BENGALURU, June 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed at open on Wednesday, while metal stocks fell on weak global metal prices amid a strong U.S. dollar and weak demand outlook in top consumer China.

The NSE Nifty 50 index shed 0.04% to 23,708.55 at 9:26 a.m. IST and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.09% to 78,124.13. The Sensex rose about 0.15% to record high in early trade.

Highest-weighted financials and private banks , which powered the benchmarks to all-time high closing levels in the previous session, were also flat.

Metals dropped 1%, with Vedanta, down 3%, the top percentage loser on the metal index.

Investors awaited key U.S. inflation data due this week.

A firmer greenback makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee and Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)