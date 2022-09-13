Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Vedanta Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:13 2022-09-13 am EDT
276.95 INR   +2.44%
02:15aIndia's Vedanta, Taiwan's Foxconn sign $20 bln Gujarat chip deal
RE
01:39aVedanta-Foxconn sign MoU with Modi's home state for $20 billion chip foray
RE
01:03aBajaj Finserv lifts Indian shares as investors look past inflation uptick
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Vedanta, Taiwan's Foxconn sign $20 bln Gujarat chip deal

09/13/2022 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd and Taiwan's Foxconn signed an agreement on Tuesday with India's Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, to set up a $20 billion semiconductor project.

Reuters was first to report on Monday that the joint venture obtained subsidies including on capital expenditure and electricity from Gujarat.

They plan to build a chip and display facilities near the western state's largest city, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel said the venture would create more than 100,000 jobs, and the state was prepared to extend any support to the project, which it won in a close race with India's richest state, Maharashtra.

Foxconn is acting as the technical partner, while oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta is financing the project as it looks to diversify into chip manufacturing.

The Indian government has said it will expand incentives beyond an initial $10 billion plan for those investing in semiconductor manufacturing, as it aims to become a key player in the global supply chain for chips.

Vedanta is the third company to announce a chip plant location in India after international consortium ISMC and Singapore-based IGSS Ventures, which are setting up in the southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, respectively. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; editing by Christopher Cushing and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 1.40% 108.5 End-of-day quote.4.33%
VEDANTA LIMITED 2.40% 276.95 Delayed Quote.-20.76%
All news about VEDANTA LIMITED
02:15aIndia's Vedanta, Taiwan's Foxconn sign $20 bln Gujarat chip deal
RE
01:39aVedanta-Foxconn sign MoU with Modi's home state for $20 billion chip foray
RE
01:03aBajaj Finserv lifts Indian shares as investors look past inflation uptick
RE
12:54aVedanta Chooses Gujarat, India to Set Up Chip Manufacturing JV with Foxconn
MT
09/12VEDANTA : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
09/12Vedanta picks Modi's home state for $20 billion India semiconductor foray -sources
RE
09/10VEDANTA : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
08/19Indian shares on track for fifth weekly rise, profit taking may cap gains
RE
08/17VEDANTA : Current Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
08/01VEDANTA : 31 Jul
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VEDANTA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 334 B 16 813 M 16 813 M
Net income 2023 150 B 1 892 M 1 892 M
Net Debt 2023 423 B 5 336 M 5 336 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,69x
Yield 2023 18,8%
Capitalization 1 003 B 12 637 M 12 637 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 8 129
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart VEDANTA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vedanta Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEDANTA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 270,35 INR
Average target price 342,79 INR
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sunil Duggal Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ajay Goel Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive Chairman
Prerna Halwasiya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Upendra Kumar Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEDANTA LIMITED-20.76%12 637
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-9.19%14 024
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-21.31%13 171
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-27.48%9 452
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-19.55%6 969
TONGLING NONFERROUS METALS GROUP CO.,LTD.-13.22%4 591