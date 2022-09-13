India's Vedanta, Taiwan's Foxconn sign $20 bln Gujarat chip deal

NEW DELHI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Vedanta Ltd and
Taiwan's Foxconn signed an agreement on Tuesday with
India's Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, to
set up a $20 billion semiconductor project.
Reuters was first to report on Monday that the joint venture
obtained subsidies including on capital expenditure and
electricity from Gujarat.
They plan to build a chip and display facilities near the
western state's largest city, Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel said the venture
would create more than 100,000 jobs, and the state was prepared
to extend any support to the project, which it won in a close
race with India's richest state, Maharashtra.
Foxconn is acting as the technical partner, while
oil-to-metals conglomerate Vedanta is financing the project as
it looks to diversify into chip manufacturing.
The Indian government has said it will expand incentives
beyond an initial $10 billion plan for those investing in
semiconductor manufacturing, as it aims to become a key player
in the global supply chain for chips.
Vedanta is the third company to announce a chip plant
location in India after international consortium ISMC and
Singapore-based IGSS Ventures, which are setting up in the
southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, respectively.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi;
editing by Christopher Cushing and Jason Neely)