India's Vedanta in talks to raise up to $3 billion debt in semiconductors push

BENGALURU, April 30 (Reuters) - India's Vedanta is
in talks with banks to raise debt of $2.5 billion-$3 billion to
bolster its semiconductor and display manufacturing plans as it
races to become the country's first chipmaker, a senior company
official told Reuters on Saturday.
The oil-to-metals conglomerate decided in February to
diversify into chip manufacturing and formed a joint venture
with Taiwan's Foxconn. It has a total planned
investment outlay of $20 billion.
Vedanta is seeking incentives from Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's federal government and is also in talks with several
Indian states. After getting subsidies, and once its definitive
agreements are in place, the company plans to raise bank debt of
as much as $3 billion.
"We have financial banking relationships across India. We
are talking to them," said Akarsh Hebbar, Vedanta's Global
Managing Director of Display and Semiconductor Business.
The company is also seeking a chief executive for its
joint-venture with Foxconn, Hebbar said, adding that Foxconn
employees will be deployed for its semiconductor plant, which is
likely to start operations in 2025.
Vedanta is seeking incentives such as 1,000 acres (405
hectares) of free land, and cheaper water and power from state
governments as part of its foray into semiconductors and
displays, Reuters exclusively reported on Thursday.
The company is targeting mid-May for site selection from a
state, and is in "advanced talks" with Gujarat and Maharashtra
in west and Telangana in south India, Hebbar said on the
sidelines of country's first semiconductor conference, being
held in the tech hub of Bengaluru.
It has also approached states of Karnataka as well Odisha
for its plants, and is awaiting government responses on possible
incentives it can get, he added.
The company is hopeful of a return on investment of 10-15%
over 15-20 years and a "breakeven may happen somewhere in the
middle," he added.
On Friday, Modi and his IT ministers outlined plans for more
investment incentives, telling the conference they wanted India
to emerge as a key player in the global chips market, now
dominated by manufacturers in Taiwan and a few other countries.
Hebber said semiconductors were critical to establishing
India as a electronics hub and will attract suppliers and device
assemblers to setup base in India.
"The same revolution that happened in China will end up
happening here," he said.
India's semiconductor market is estimated to reach $63
billion by 2026, compared with $15 billion in 2020, the
government says.
