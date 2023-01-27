Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Vedanta Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:54 2023-01-27 am EST
319.75 INR   -1.99%
07:07aIndia's Vedanta profit plummets 41% on soft metal prices
RE
01/20Vedanta's Cairn Oil & Gas Announces Executive Changes
CI
01/19Vedanta to Sell International Zinc Assets to Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 Billion
MT
India's Vedanta profit plummets 41% on soft metal prices

01/27/2023 | 07:07am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Vedanta outside its headquarters in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd reported a near 41% drop in third-quarter profit on Friday, hit by a fall in commodity prices.

The Anil Agarwal-led firm's consolidated net profit fell to 24.64 billion rupees ($302.33 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from 41.64 billion a year earlier, Vedanta said in an exchange filing.

Analysts had, on average, expected a profit of 20.67 billion rupees ($253.58 million), according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Prices of zinc, aluminium have fallen from their peaks by over 15% in 2022 from a year earlier, while total expenses have surged 17%, Vedanta said.

Vedanta's results continue to be impacted by the Indian government's windfall tax on crude oil.

For the December quarter, the company logged a loss of 3.33 billion rupees due to the windfall tax even though the government had significantly cut levies.

The conglomerate's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation fell by 35.1% year-on-year.

Aluminium production and refined metal production dropped 2% each.

The metals & mining major's revenue was flat at 336.91 billion rupees from a year ago.

Last week, Hindustan Zinc, owned by Vedanta Group, reported a fall in quarterly profit, hit by lower zinc prices and silver production.

($1 = 81.5010 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aleef Jahan in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.09% 88.31 Delayed Quote.0.27%
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED 0.79% 357.95 End-of-day quote.11.03%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.02% 166.7248 Real-time Quote.11.16%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 1.16% 450.2904 Real-time Quote.0.35%
SILVER -0.65% 23.7373 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VEDANTA LIMITED -1.99% 319.75 Delayed Quote.5.79%
WTI 1.45% 82.095 Delayed Quote.0.09%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 371 B 16 826 M 16 826 M
Net income 2023 120 B 1 478 M 1 478 M
Net Debt 2023 476 B 5 843 M 5 843 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,78x
Yield 2023 15,6%
Capitalization 1 210 B 14 847 M 14 847 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 8 129
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart VEDANTA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vedanta Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEDANTA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 326,25 INR
Average target price 341,38 INR
Spread / Average Target 4,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sunil Duggal Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ajay Goel Chief Financial Officer
Prerna Halwasiya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Upendra Kumar Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Din Dayal Jalan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEDANTA LIMITED5.79%14 847
ANTOFAGASTA PLC16.79%21 998
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.9.54%15 952
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.7.05%11 167
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED21.01%8 467
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.17.75%6 875