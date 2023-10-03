October 03, 2023 at 04:45 am EDT

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Vedanta Ltd will complete the sale of its steel assets by March 2024, group chairman Anil Agarwal told CNBC-TV18 channel on Tuesday.

The company in June began the review of its steel and steel raw material business.

