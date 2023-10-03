The company in June began the review of its steel and steel raw material business.
(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Vedanta Ltd will complete the sale of its steel assets by March 2024, group chairman Anil Agarwal told CNBC-TV18 channel on Tuesday.
The company in June began the review of its steel and steel raw material business.
(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)
