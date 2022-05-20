Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Vedanta Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/20 01:48:52 am EDT
312.85 INR   +3.06%
01:29aIndian police charge 30 anti-Vedanta protesters over deadly 2018 demonstration
RE
05/17Exclusive-India weighs selling part of BPCL instead of full stake - sources
RE
05/11Vedanta challenges Zambia's appointment of new KCM liquidator
RE
Indian police charge 30 anti-Vedanta protesters over deadly 2018 demonstration

05/20/2022 | 01:29am EDT
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian federal police have charged 30 people with rioting and other offences after an environmental protest at Vedanta Ltd's copper mine in 2018 turned deadly, with police shooting dead 12 protesters.

The incident, the deadliest environmental protest in India in a decade, was condemned by a working group of United Nations' human rights experts for the "excessive and disproportionate use of lethal force by police."

Six of the protesters who were killed were shot from behind.

No policeman or government official who oversaw the firing was charged, the chargesheet reviewed by Reuters showed. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said police had "little choice other than resorting to firing," as protesters outnumbered police.

Witnesses had said after the incident that police opened fire without warning in violation of the police manual, prompting demands from political parties in Tamil Nadu that police officers be held accountable. (reut.rs/395sC5a)

"The government of Tamil Nadu has already been requested to take appropriate action against those whose performance of duty was not found in commensuration with the position they held," the chargesheet read.

The CBI, which had also charged 71 protesters over the last year, did not respond to a request seeking additional comment.

Indian police rules allow the use of live ammunition to quell civil unrest, but stipulate the response should be proportionate and officers should not shoot to kill.

The CBI has charged the 30 protesters on 17 counts including rioting, obstructing public service, causing voluntary hurt and damage to public property. These charges carry a maximum penalty of up to seven years in prison.

"Only a handful of rioters whose identity could be established beyond doubt were identified and chargesheeted," the CBI said.

The Tamil Nadu state government ordered the permanent closure of the Vedanta copper smelter a week after the shooting. Vedanta has denied any breach of environmental laws.

In addition to the federal police, the shootings are also being investigated by a court-mandated commission. The commission is yet to submit its final report.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Sudarshan Varadhan


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 0.18% 669.5085 Real-time Quote.-5.12%
VEDANTA LIMITED 3.16% 312.85 Delayed Quote.-11.03%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 228 B 15 850 M 15 850 M
Net income 2022 198 B 2 549 M 2 549 M
Net Debt 2022 316 B 4 073 M 4 073 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,69x
Yield 2022 11,8%
Capitalization 1 125 B 14 516 M 14 516 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 17 047
Free-Float 29,9%
Managers and Directors
Sunil Duggal Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ajay Goel Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive Chairman
Prerna Halwasiya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Upendra Kumar Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEDANTA LIMITED-6.27%14 516
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.20.88%19 612
ANTOFAGASTA PLC6.46%17 564
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-19.42%10 502
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-5.29%7 433
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.-6.24%6 072