Vedanta : 03 Jul

Achieved record quarterly production at Gamsberg - up 14%YoY and 19%QoQ to 53,000 tonnes. This was supported by higher throughput, better Ore grade and the benefits of debottlenecking projects

Refined Lead production was up 11%YoY and 9%QoQ to 54,000 tonnes on account of better plant availability and pyro plant being on Lead mode for part of the quarter. Saleable Silver production, in line with Lead metal production, grew 10%YoY and 9%QoQ to 177 tonnes.

Mined metal production grew 14%YoY to 252,000 tonnes on account of higher ore production across all the mines and supported by better mill recovery. However, it was lower by 15%QoQ, mainly due to lower ore production at mines and overall metal grades.

Overall average gross operated production was 148,104 boepd. Rajasthan block's average gross production was lower at 127,815 boepd, mainly due to natural decline. The natural decline in the MBA fields was partially offset by infill wells brought online in Mangala and ABH fields. Gross production from Development

Black Mountain mine production was flat YoY but higher by 47%QoQ in line with higher grade and higher recovery of Zinc and Lead.

Tuticorin Smelting operations remain halted since April 2018. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), through an order dated 9th April 2018, rejected the Consent to Operate (CTO) for the Plant and issued a direction for closure and disconnection of power supply at the plant. In May 2018, the Government of Tamil Nadu issued orders with a direction to permanently seal the existing copper smelter plant at Tuticorin. The matter is currently under sub judice before the Supreme Court and next hearing is yet to be notified.

Our Silvassa refinery and Wire rod plant continue to operate enabling us to cater to the domestic market. Production from the Silvassa refinery increased 37%YoY and 13%QoQ due to continuous debottlenecking and improved operational efficiencies.

Production Release for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2022

TSPL Availability 77% 59% - 93% - TSPL PLF 64% 41% - 62% -

Overall power sales increase by 28%QoQ and 32%YoY to 3,577 million units.

At TSPL, the Power Purchase Agreement with the Punjab State Electricity Board compensates us based on the availability of the plant. TSPL Power sales was 2590 million units with 77% plant availability factor in 1QFY23.

There were no Power sales in Balco in 1QFY23

Wind power generation for 1QFY23 was 150 MU, up 12%YoY and 127%QoQ. Wind power is mainly dependent on wind velocity and seasonality.

About Vedanta Limited:

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa and Namibia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector. Vedanta is committed to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050 or sooner and has pledged $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net zero operations. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company's flagship social impact program, Nand Ghars, have been set up as model anganwadis focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. Under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta's social initiatives, the Vedanta group has pledged Rs 5000 crore over the next five years on social impact programs with a thrust on nutrition, women & child development, healthcare, animal welfare, and grass-root level sports. Vedanta and the group companies company have been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020, and was conferred Frost & Sullivan Sustainability Awards 2020, CII Environmental Best Practices Award 2020, ICSI National Award 2020 for excellence in Corporate Governance, People First HR Excellence Award 2020 and certified as a Great Place to Work 2021 & 2022. Vedanta's flagship Nand Ghar Project was identified as best CSR project by Government of Rajasthan. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

