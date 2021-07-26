Log in
    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 07/26 07:14:09 am
272.1 INR   +1.61%
04:50pVEDANTA : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 20-F/A)
PU
10:38aAsian ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Monday Trading
MT
09:50aVEDANTA : Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Grow
MT
Vedanta : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - 20-F/A)

07/26/2021 | 04:50pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 20-F/A

Amendment No. 1

(Mark One)

Registration statement pursuant to section 12(b) or (g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or

Annual report pursuant to section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

or

Transition report pursuant to section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

From the transition period from to

or

Shell company report pursuant to section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of event requiring this shell company report

Commission file number 001-33175

Vedanta Limited

(Exact Name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Republic of India

1st Floor, 'C' wing, Unit 103

Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects,

Chakala, Andheri (East),

Mumbai - 400 093, Maharashtra, India

(Jurisdiction of Incorporation or Organization) (Address of Principal Executive Offices)

Prerna Halwasiya

Compliance Officer

Core-6, 3rd Floor, Scope Complex, 7, Lodhi Road

New Delhi-110003, India

(91) 95-9966-7760

comp.sect@vedanta.co.in

(Name, Telephone, E-mail and/or facsimile number and Address of Company Contact Person)

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act.

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

American Depositary Shares

each representing four equity shares

par value 1 per equity share

VEDL New York Stock Exchange

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act.

None

(Title of Class)

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act.

None

(Title of Class)

Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report.

As of March 31, 2021, 3,717,504,871 equity shares, par value 1 per equity share, were issued and outstanding, of which 160,903,244 equity shares were held in the form of 40,225,811 American Depositary Shares or ADS.

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act.

Yes ☒ No ☐

If this report is an annual or transition report, indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes ☐ No ☒

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

Yes ☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files).

Yes ☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, or an emerging growth company. See definition of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer ☒

Accelerated filer ☐

Non-accelerated filer ☐
Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

† The term 'new or revised financial accounting standard' refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☐

Indicate by check mark which basis of accounting the registrant has used to prepare the financial statements included in this filing:

US GAAP ☐

International Financial Reporting Standards as issued

by the International Accounting Standards Board ☒

Other ☐

If 'Other' has been checked in the previous question, indicate by check mark which financial statement item the registrant has elected to follow.

Item 17 ☐ Item 18 ☐

If this is an annual report, indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934).

Yes ☐ No ☒

Explanatory Note

This Amendment No.1 ('Amendment No.1') to the annual report on Form 20-F of Vedanta Limited amends its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2021 filed on July 19, 2021 (the 'Fiscal 2021 Form 20-F'). Vedanta Limited is filing this Amendment No.1 solely to furnish Exhibit 101 in accordance with Rule 405 of Regulation S-T, which was not included in the Fiscal 2021 Form 20-F in accordance with Rule 405 (a)(2)(ii) of Regulation S-T. Exhibit 101 includes information in eXtensible Business Reporting Language ('XBRL').

Other than as expressly set forth above, this Amendment No. 1 to the Fiscal 2021 Form 20-F does not, and does not purport to, revise, update, amend or restate the information presented in, or any exhibits to, the Fiscal 2021 Form 20-F or reflect any events that have occurred subsequent to the filing of the Fiscal 2021 Form 20-F.

ITEM 19.

EXHIBITS

Exhibit

number

Description of Exhibit

Footnotes

101. INS

XBRL Instance Document

(1 )

101. SCH

XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document

(1 )

101. CAL

XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document

(1 )

101. DEF

XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document

(1 )

101. LAB

XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document

(1 )

101. PRE

XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document

(1 )

(1) In accordance with Rule 402 of Regulation S-T, the information in these exhibits shall not be deemed to be 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

SIGNATURES

The registrant hereby certifies that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form 20-F and that it has duly caused and authorized the undersigned to sign this Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 20-F on its behalf.

Date: July 26, 2021

VEDANTA LIMITED
By:

/s/ Ajay Goel

Name:

Ajay Goel

Title:

Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 20:49:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
