Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Vedanta Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04/22 07:14:07 am EDT
415.80 INR   -2.15%
10:08aVEDANTA : Anil Agarwal Foundation Launches TACO The Animal Welfare Organisation
PU
04/06Petrofac secures second O&M contract with Cairn Oil and Gas, Vedanta
AQ
04/05Petrofac Awarded New Contract With Cairn Oil & Gas Valued at $60 Million
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vedanta : Anil Agarwal Foundation Launches TACO The Animal Welfare Organisation

04/22/2022 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANIL AGARWAL FOUNDATION VENTURES INTO THE WORLD OF ANIMAL CARE

Unveils an ambitious project TACO for creating best-in-class animal welfare ecosystem

  • AAF inks an MoU with the Govt of Haryana for setting up the animal welfare project

  • To establish world class facilities for animals in need of care and upskill professionals through training courses

  • Initial Corpus of Rs. 100 crores to be invested in the project

  • After NCR, the project will later be expanded across other States

New Delhi/Mumbai, April 21, 2022: Anil Agarwal Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Vedanta Group, India's leading diversified natural resources conglomerate, announced the launch of TACO - The Animal Care Organization, a first-of-its-kind animal welfare project.

Marking the launch of TACO, Anil Agarwal Foundation signed an MoU with Govt of Haryana and adopted Tapobhoomi Gaushala located in Faizupur Khadar, Faridabad, with the aim to develop it as a model animal shelter.

Shri. Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries and Member of Parliament, Faridabad, formally handed over the Gaushala to Ms. Ritu Jhingon, Director - Group Communications, Vedanta Ltd. in the presence of Shri. Rajesh Nagar, Hon'ble MLA from Tigaon.

Also present during the inauguration ceremony were Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, CEO, Anil Agarwal Foundation along with Shri. Jitender Yadav, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad and Shri Trilok Chand, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ballabhgarh.

TACO will upgrade the shelter infrastructure and manage the animal shelter operations partnering with KPMG for project design, National Veterinary Foundation for technical support and YODA, a prominent NGO in the animal welfare space as the implementation partner.

On the occasion, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non Executive Director, Vedanta Limited said, "TACO is a first-of-its-kind animal welfare project which will provide world-class infrastructure, veterinary services, training facility and animal shelters. TACO aims to set up a sustainable and scalable ecosystem for the well-being of animals, in collaboration with global and national academic institutions and knowledge partners."

"The Anil Agarwal Foundation has rolled out a Rs. 5000 Crore socio-economic development roadmap for the next 5 years for the holistic development of rural India and Animal Welfare is one of the new focus areas for us under this roadmap", she added.

Under the new initiative TACO, Anil Agarwal Foundation plans to support and strengthen veterinary healthcare services across Delhi-NCR and Mumbai regions. The project will start inthe National Capital Region (NCR), with an initial corpus of Rs. 100 crores and will be further expanded across multiple other States in India.

TACO will comprise a three-tier structure which will work in tandem to create global standards in animal welfare.

The proposed multi-specialty veterinary hospital will focus on advanced animal healthcare, preventive veterinary care, spay and neuter programme, diagnostics, and mobile emergency care units. The Animal shelter will focus on rescue, rehabilitation, geriatric and palliative care, animal housing services, nutrition and well-being, while the Academy will provide short-term courses for different target groups including veterinarians, para-professionals and animal lovers.

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company has been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and was conferred CII-ITC Sustainability Award, the FICCI CSR Award, Dun & Bradstreet Awards in Metals & Mining, and certified as a Great Place to Work. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

About Anil Agarwal Foundation

The Anil Agarwal Foundation is the umbrella entity for Vedanta's community and social initiatives. The focus areas of the Foundation are Healthcare, Women and Child development, Animal Welfare Projects and Sports Initiatives. Anil Agarwal Foundation aims to empower communities, transform lives and facilitate nation building through sustainable and inclusive growth.

For more information, please visit www.vedantalimited.com

For further information please contact:

  • Mr. Sudeep Mishra, Group Head - PR & Strategy, Vedanta

Email: sudeep.mishra@cairnindia.com

  • Mr. Mukul Chhatwal, Deputy Head Business Media, Vedanta

Email: mukul.chhatwal@cairnindia.com

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 14:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VEDANTA LIMITED
10:08aVEDANTA : Anil Agarwal Foundation Launches TACO The Animal Welfare Organisation
PU
04/06Petrofac secures second O&M contract with Cairn Oil and Gas, Vedanta
AQ
04/05Petrofac Awarded New Contract With Cairn Oil & Gas Valued at $60 Million
DJ
04/05VEDANTA : 03 Apr
PU
04/04Vedanta Logs 8% Rise in Aluminum Production in Fiscal Q4
MT
04/04Vedanta Limited Reports Sales Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 31 Mar..
CI
04/04Vedanta Limited Reports Production Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended 3..
CI
04/01Vedanta Taps Sterlite Power Technologies Affiliates for Renewable Energy Supply
MT
03/31Vedanta Limited Approves Plans for the Group to Source 580 Mw of Renewable Energy (Re) ..
CI
03/30India Ratings & Research Upgrades Vedanta's Rating to AA; Outlook Lowered to Stable
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VEDANTA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 228 B 16 115 M 16 115 M
Net income 2022 201 B 2 633 M 2 633 M
Net Debt 2022 316 B 4 141 M 4 141 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,96x
Yield 2022 8,44%
Capitalization 1 541 B 20 217 M 20 217 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 17 047
Free-Float 29,9%
Chart VEDANTA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Vedanta Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VEDANTA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 424,95 INR
Average target price 459,36 INR
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sunil Duggal Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ajay Goel Chief Financial Officer
Anil Kumar Agarwal Non-Executive Chairman
Prerna Halwasiya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Upendra Kumar Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VEDANTA LIMITED24.55%20 662
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.35.81%21 561
ANTOFAGASTA PLC13.56%19 560
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.14.02%14 860
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED4.81%8 259
KGHM POLSKA MIED? S.A.16.00%7 579