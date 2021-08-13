Vedanta : Anil Agarwal Foundation supports Independence Day anthem Hum Hindustani

Dhamaka Records is out with their first track, an Independence Day anthem with the

message of hope & unity titled Hum Hindustani!

-Supported by Anil Agarwal Foundation, Vedanta Group

Dhamaka Records, a music label helmed by the dynamic young minds, Priyaank Sharma and Paras Mehta and their first track titled Hum Hindustani has gone onto to become an anthem within the first day of it's release! The anthem which releases today ringing in the Independence Day weekend, is a beautiful amalgamation of soulful lyrics, a melodious tune and is sung by 15 legendary personalities from the Indian film fraternity and beyond, a feat that has been taken on for the first time ever!

The song carries the much required message in today's trying times, of the country uniting as one and spreading hope for a better tomorrow and faith via the powerful platform of music. With 15 industry stalwarts uniting to lend their voice to the song, Hum Hindustani promises to resonate with every Indian across the globe! Right from Ms Lata Mangeshkar to Amitabh Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure, Anil Agarwal, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik, Shabbir Kumar, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Shruti Hassan, Tara Sutaria, Ankit Tiwari, Siddhanth Kapoor & Jannat Zubair, these phenomenal artists, musicians and industry stalwarts have crooned to the debut song of Dhamaka Records with aplomb along with Anil Agarwal, a philanthropist who was touched by the rendition.

"The resilience of our people is truly amazing. While the pandemic impacted all of us, I have no doubt that we will come out of it much stronger. The anthem- Hum Hindustani - resonates with my core belief that we are destined to win. I felt inspired to sing the song, which carries the message of hope and togetherness, along with some of our greatest legends. It came straight from the heart of a proud Indian." Commented Anil Agarwal, Chairman Vedanta Resources.

The song is supported by the Anil Agarwal foundation of the Vedanta Group. They are committed towards empowering communities, transforming lives and facilitating nation building through sustainable and inclusive growth and have been ranked among the 5 top philanthropists in the country.

Hum Hindustani, the name says it all. The song promotes unity, a sense of patriotism, hope and faith and it is the first time ever that such legendary personalities have collaborated ! Dhamaka Records has surely taken the ante up a notch with this outstanding track as their debut song which is star studded like never before. Speaking on the fabulous song launch, Padmini Kolhapure, the co-founder of Dhamaka Records says "It gives me immense pleasure that my son Priyaank along with Paras Mehta is taking the Kolhapure music legacy forward