Vedanta : Annual Return and Form MGT-8 for FY 2020-21
FORM NO. MGT-7
[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]
Form language
English
Hindi
Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.
Annual Return
(other than OPCs and Small Companies)
I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS
* Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company
* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company
(a) Name of the company
(b) Registered office address
*e-mail ID of the company
*Telephone number with STD code
Website
Date of Incorporation
(iv)
Type of the Company
Category of the Company
Pre-fill
Sub-category of the Company
(v) Whether company is having share capital
Yes
No
(vi)
*Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)
Yes
No
(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed
S. No.
Stock Exchange Name
Code
1
2
(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Pre-fill
Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent
Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents
(vii)
*Financial year From date 01/04/2020
(DD/MM/YYYY) To date
31/03/2021
(DD/MM/YYYY)
(viii)
*Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held
Yes
No
(a) If yes, date of AGM
10/08/2021
(b) Due date of AGM
30/09/2021
(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted
Yes
No
II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY
*Number of business activities
6
S.No
Main
Description of Main Activity group Business
Description of Business Activity
% of turnover
Activity
Activity
of the
group code
Code
company
B
B3
C
C7
G
G1
C
C6
D
D1
B
B2
PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)
*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 62
Pre-fill All
S.No
Name of the company
CIN / FCRN
Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/
% of shares held
Joint Venture
IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
(i)
*SHARE CAPITAL
(a) Equity share capital
Particulars
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
Paid up capital
capital
capital
capital
Total number of equity shares
44,020,100,000
3,717,504,871
3,717,504,871
3,717,504,871
Total amount of equity shares (in
44,020,100,000
3,717,504,871
3,717,504,871
3,717,504,871
Rupees)
Number of classes
1
Class of Shares
Authorised
Issued
Subscribed
capital
Paid up capital
EQUITY
capital
capital
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Vedanta Limited published this content on 25 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 05:21:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about VEDANTA LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on VEDANTA LIMITED
Sales 2022
1 089 B
14 760 M
14 760 M
Net income 2022
177 B
2 402 M
2 402 M
Net Debt 2022
239 B
3 239 M
3 239 M
P/E ratio 2022
6,21x
Yield 2022
7,85%
Capitalization
1 086 B
14 712 M
14 712 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,22x
EV / Sales 2023
1,14x
Nbr of Employees
17 047
Free-Float
31,8%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends VEDANTA LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
293,10 INR
Average target price
330,25 INR
Spread / Average Target
12,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.