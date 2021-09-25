Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 09/24 07:16:30 am
293.1 INR   -2.17%
293.1 INR   -2.17%
01:22aVEDANTA : Annual Return and Form MGT-8 for FY 2020-21
PU
09/24Asian ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
09/24VEDANTA : partners with Indian Govt to showcase India's growth potential at Dubai Expo 2020
PU
Vedanta : Annual Return and Form MGT-8 for FY 2020-21

09/25/2021 | 01:22am EDT
FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

  1. * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

  1. (a) Name of the company

(b) Registered office address

    1. *e-mail ID of the company
    2. *Telephone number with STD code
    3. Website
  2. Date of Incorporation

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Pre-fill

Sub-category of the Company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

Page 1 of 20

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

2

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Pre-fill

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

(vii) *Financial year From date 01/04/2020

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2021

(DD/MM/YYYY)

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

10/08/2021

(b) Due date of AGM

30/09/2021

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

*Number of business activities

6

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

B

B3

C

C7

G

G1

C

C6

D

D1

B

B2

Page 2 of 20

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 62

Pre-fill All

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

Page 3 of 20

Page 4 of 20

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

44,020,100,000

3,717,504,871

3,717,504,871

3,717,504,871

Total amount of equity shares (in

44,020,100,000

3,717,504,871

3,717,504,871

3,717,504,871

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

EQUITY

capital

capital

Page 5 of 20

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vedanta Limited published this content on 25 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 05:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2022 1 089 B 14 760 M 14 760 M
Net income 2022 177 B 2 402 M 2 402 M
Net Debt 2022 239 B 3 239 M 3 239 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,21x
Yield 2022 7,85%
Capitalization 1 086 B 14 712 M 14 712 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 17 047
Free-Float 31,8%
