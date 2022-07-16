Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Vedanta Limited
  News
  Summary
    VEDL   INE205A01025

VEDANTA LIMITED

(VEDL)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-07-15 am EDT
227.85 INR   -0.02%
Vedanta : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)

07/16/2022 | 10:24am EDT
VEDL/Sec./SE/22‐23/71

July 16, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

"Exchange Plaza"

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra‐Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai ‐ 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 500295

Scrip Code: VEDL

Sub: Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for the Financial Year 2021‐22

Dear Sir/ Madam,

With reference to the circular dated May 10, 2021 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), please find the enclosed Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR) published for the financial year 2021‐22.

We further wish to inform that our primary disclosure document on Sustainability & ESG practices, performance is our Annual Sustainability Report which is written in accordance with GRI standards. The Company will be producing its 14th Sustainability Report for the financial year 2021‐22 and the same may be referred to for detailed information on our sustainability and ESG performance.

Kindly take the above on record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Vedanta Limited

PRERNA HALWASIYA

Digitally signed by PRERNA HALWASIYA

Date: 2022.07.16 18:52:50 +05'30'

Prerna Halwasiya

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Enclosed: As above.

Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report

Note: Vedanta Limited's primary disclosure document on its sustainability & ESG practices, performance is its Annual Sustainability Report, which is written in accordance with GRI standards. The company will be producing its 14th Sustainability Report in FY2022. Kindly refer to this report for detailed information on our sustainability and ESG performance. The report can be found at www.vedantalimited.com

Section B

MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES

Sr.

Disclosure Question

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

P9

No.

Policy and management processes

1

a. Whether your entity's

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

NA

Yes

NA

policy/policies cover

Sr.No. Disclosure Question

  1. Details of the highest authority responsible for implementation and oversight of the Business Responsibility policy (ies).
  2. Does the entity have a specified Committee of the Board/ Director responsible for decision making on sustainability related issues? (Yes
    / No). If yes, provide details

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

P9

In line with upholding our core commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities and business responsibility policies, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the enhancement of the scope of the existing Board Sustainability Committee and upgraded it to Board ESG Committee with effect from July 26, 2021, to strengthen Board level rigor and advice into all aspects of ESG. The board of ESG committee like the erstwhile sustainability committee will report to highest governance body.

As per updated Terms of Reference of the Board level ESG Committee, the Group HSE Head and ESG Director are permanent invitees to the Committee meetings.

The Committee comprises of Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha as the Chairperson; Members of ESG Committee are Mr. Akhilesh Joshi, Mr. Sunil Duggal and Ms. Priya Agarwal.

As per updated Terms of Reference of the Board level ESG Committee, the Group HSE Head and ESG Director are permanent invitees to the Committee meetings.

The Committee comprises of Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha as the Chairperson; Members of ESG Committee are Mr. Akhilesh Joshi, Mr. Sunil Duggal and Ms. Priya Agarwal.

each principle and its

core elements of the

Questions

P1

P2

P3

P4

P5

P6

P7

P8

NGRBCs. (Yes/No)

b. Has the policy been

Yes

NO

NO

No

No

No

No

approved by the Board?

(Yes/No)

c. Web Link of the

https://

https://www.vedantaresources.

https://www.

https://www.

https://www.

https://www.

Policies, if available

vedantalimited.com/

com/InvestorRelationDoc/

vedantalimited.

vedantalimited.

vedantalimited.

vedantalimited.

CorporateGovernance/

supplier_code_of_

com/Media/

com/Media/

com/Media/

com/Media/

Code%20of%20

conduct_-_december_2016.

VSFDocuments/

VSFDocuments/

VSFDocuments/

VSFDocuments/

Business%20

pdf#:~:text=Vedanta%20

Vedanta%20

Vedanta%20

Vedanta%20

Vedanta%20

Conduct%20and%20

Supplier%20Code%20

Sustainability%20

Sustainability%20

Sustainability%20

Sustainability%20

Ethics.pdf

of%20Conduct%20

Policies%20

Policies%20

Policies%20

Policies%20

%EF%82%A7HEALTH%2C%20

2020/05-Social-

2020/06-Human-2020/01-HSES-

2020/05-Social-

SAFETY%20%26,all%20

2020-Published.

Rights-2020-

2020-Published.

2020-Published.

applicable%20laws%20and%20

pdf

Published.pdf

pdf

pdf

regulations%20regarding%-

20working%20conditions.

2

Whether the entity has

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

NA

Yes

NA

translated the policy into

procedures. (Yes / No)

3

Do the enlisted policies

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

Yes

Yes

NA

NA

NA

extend to your value

chain partners? (Yes/

No)

4

Name of the national

ISO 45001

NA

No

ISO 14001, ISO

NA

NA

and international codes/

50001

certifications/labels/

standards (e.g. Forest

Stewardship Council,

Fairtrade, Rainforest

Alliance, Trustee)

standards (e.g. SA

8000, OHSAS, ISO, BIS)

adopted by your entity

and mapped to each

principle.

5

Specific commitments,

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

SDR

NA

NA

NA

goals and targets set by

the entity with defined

timelines, if any.

6

Performance of the

NA

Na

Na

Na

NA

SDR

NA

Na

NA

entity against the

specific commitments,

goals and targets along-

with reasons in case the

same are not met.

7

Statement by

SDRs

Director responsible

for the business

12 If answer to question (1) above is "No" i.e. not

all Principles are covered by a policy, reasons to be stated:

The entity does not consider the Principles material to

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

?? NA

NA

its business (Yes/No)

The entity is not at a stage where it is in a position to

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

formulate and implement the policies on specified

principles (Yes/No)

The entity does not have the financial or/human and

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

technical resources available for the task (Yes/No)

It is planned to be done in the next financial year (Yes/

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

No)

Any other reason (please specify)

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

responsibility report, highlighting ESG related challenges, targets and achievements (listed entity has flexibility regarding the placement of this disclosure)

Sewage Treatment Plant at Udaipur

98 Vedanta Limited

99

Principle 2

BUSINESSES SHOULD PROVIDE GOODS AND SERVICES IN A MANNER THAT IS SUSTAINABLE AND SAFE

PRINCIPLE 3

BUSINESSES SHOULD RESPECT AND PROMOTE THE WELL-BEING OF ALL EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING THOSE IN THEIR VALUE CHAINS

Sr. Indicators

No.

2 a. Does the entity have procedures in place for sustainable sourcing? (Yes/No)

b. If yes, what percentage of inputs were sourced sustainably?

3 Describe the processes in place to safely reclaim your products for reusing, recycling, and disposing at the end of life, for

4 Whether Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is applicable to the entity's activities (Yes / No). If yes, whether the waste collection plan is in line with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) plan submitted to Pollution Control Boards? If not, provide steps taken to address the same.

Response

Yes, the Company includes sustainable sourcing practices by intrinsically building the clauses related to HSE practices and positive affirmation on aspects preventing the use of child and forced labour in the contract

Kindly refer to Vedanta Limited's FY2022 Sustainability Report for more information on this topic.

(a)

Plastics

Not Material to Vedanta's operation. All the plastic waste is disposed

(including

through certified third parties.

packaging)

(b)

E-waste

Not Material to Vedanta's operation. All the plastic waste is disposed

through certified third-party agencies as per e-waste management and

handling rules.

(c)

Hazardous

Waste management in a safe and responsible manner is a crucial priority

waste

for our businesses. Vedanta's waste management system is built to handle

waste in an efficient and responsible manner. The company is guided

by 'The resource use and waste management' Technical Standard and

supporting guidance notes, which are part of the Vedanta Sustainability

Framework. The hazardous wastes comprise used/spent oil, waste

refractories, spent pot lining and residual sludge from smelters. All the

hazardous wastes are sent to government authorised handlers or recyclers.

  1. Other waste. Waste management in a safe and responsible manner is a crucial priority for our businesses. Vedanta's waste management system is built to handle waste in an efficient and responsible manner. The company is guided
    by 'The resource use and waste management' Technical Standard and supporting guidance notes, which are part of the Vedanta Sustainability Framework.

High volume- low-toxicity wastes are stored in tailings dams/ash-dykes or other secure landfill structures before being sent to other industries as raw materials - thereby recycling the waste stream.

Other non-hazardous wastes are sent for recycling, disposed, or incinerated.

No

Sr. Indicators

No.

  1. Accessibility of workplaces
    Are the premises / offices of the entity accessible to differently abled employees and workers, as per the requirements of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016? If not, whether any steps are being taken by the entity in this regard
  2. Does the entity have an equal opportunity policy as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016? If so, provide a web- link to the policy.

6 Is there a mechanism available to receive and redress grievances for the following categories of employees and worker? If yes, give details of the mechanism in brief Permanent Workers

Other than Permanent Worker Permanent Employees

Other than Permanent Employees

10 Health and safety management system

  1. Whether an occupational health and safety management system has been implemented by the entity? (Yes/ No). If yes, the coverage such system?
  2. What are the processes used to identify work-related hazards and assess risks on a routine and non-routine basis by the entity?

Whether you have processes for workers to report work-related hazards and to remove themselves from such risks. (Y/N)

Response

The premises/offices where we have people with disabilities are equipped with enabling infrastructure such as ramp, walkways, braille enabled elevators, text to speech software for visually impaired, washrooms for people with disabilities, which are as per requirements of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016. As next step, we are working on a roadmap in accordance with the guidelines and Space Standards for Barrier Free environment for disabled persons, which will ensure standardised inclusive infrastructure

https://www.vgcb.co.in/public/

testimonial/879b539cc9cc9d6bfcfe8d0e61143c36.pdf

Yes/No

(If Yes, then give details of the mechanism in brief)

Yes. In Business Units like HZL, there are online Portal available where the employees can log their complaints and seek for resolution. There are dedicated HR SPoCs as well for resolving the grievances. Additionally, the unified HRMS system Darwinbox is on the way and it has a dedicated employee helpdesk portal, which will serve the purpose for the entire group, including business partners, when it is deployed in its entirety.

Yes, it is mandatory for our business partner to have a grievance redressal mechanism as part of the contract for its employees

Yes. In Business Units like HZL, there are online Portal available where the employees can log their complaints and seek for resolution. There are dedicated HR SPoCs as well for resolving the grievances. Additionally, the unified HRMS system Darwinbox is on the way and it has a dedicated employee helpdesk portal, which will serve the purpose for the entire group, including business partners, when it is deployed in its entirety.

Yes, it is mandatory for our business partner to have a grievance redressal mechanism as part of the contract for its employees.

Yes, we have implemented a robust health and safety management system across our business. It is guided by Vedanta Sustainability Framework and is implemented as per the Vedanta Safety Standards (VSS) and other relevant standards and guidance documents. VSS is applicable to all the Vedanta operations including subsidiaries and acquisitions. All our operational facilities are certified with ISO 45001.

Vedanta follows the Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) process along with Job Safety Analysis (JSA) for identification of risks and development of mitigation plan. These mitigation plans are periodically updated to ensure safety at workplace.

All our sites have incident and hazard reporting procedures laid down to assist the workforce to highlight unsafe working conditions and remove themselves from such situations. A responsibility matrix is in place with site leadership driving the closure of such unsafe observations and risks.

Captive Power Plant at HZL

100 Vedanta Limited

101

Sr. Indicators No.

Response

Sr. Indicators No.

Response

12 Describe the measures taken by the entity to ensure a safe and healthy work place.

15 Provide details of any corrective action taken or underway to address safety-related incidents (if any) and on significant risks / concerns arising from assessments of health & safety practices and working conditions.

Our safety culture is guided by a robust health and safety framework encompassing all activities across the organisation. A definite structure helps in implementing the framework. Vedanta Sustainability Framework (VSF) puts significant emphasis on Safety & Occupational Health. We have

17 safety performance standards and over 20 health and safety technical and management standards. We are proud that all our operational facilities are certified with ISO 45001 and align to ICMM guidelines and other applicable international occupational health and safety management systems. The robust framework, guided by our commitment to ensuring a reliable workplace, equips us to deal with setbacks that we face.

In order to improve safety at workplace, in FY2022 we have initiated the implementation of Critical Risk Management. Under this initiative, 13 critical risks have been identified across the business, based on historical safety incidents and fatality learnings. A detailed mitigation plan is developed to minimise or eliminate each risk across the group. This program is led by the business CEOs from across the Group companies.

All the fatalities including high potential incidents undergo a detailed investigation using ICAM (Incident Cause Analysis Method) under the oversight of the Group CEO. A corrective action and preventive action (CAPA) plan

is developed based on the findings of the investigation. The learnings are implemented across the group to avoid repeat incidents. The corrective actions are driven by site leadership of each location.

Employees No

Shareholders, No

Investors,

& Lenders

ƒ

Chairman's workshops

ƒ

Chairman's/CEO's town hall

meetings

ƒ

Feedback sessions

ƒ

Performance management

systems

ƒ Various meetings at plant

level

ƒ V-Connect mentor program,

ƒ

Event management

committee and welfare

committee

ƒ

Women's club

ƒ

Regular updates

ƒ

Investor meetings

ƒ Site visits (put on hold in

the last year due to COVID),

ƒ

AGM and conference

Continuous

ƒ

Improving

Connect

training on

HSES and

other pertinent

material

issues for the

organisation

ƒ

Providing

increased

opportunities

for career

growth through

internal talent

recognition

ƒ

Promote culture

of care

Quarterly and

Consistent

on case to

disclosure on

case basis

economic, social,

and environmental

performance.

Spread awareness

PRINCIPLE 4

BUSINESSES SHOULD RESPECT THE INTERESTS OF AND BE RESPONSIVE TO ALL ITS STAKEHOLDERS

ƒ

Quarterly result calls

ƒ

Dedicated contact channel

- Vedantaltd.ir@vedanta.

co.inand sustainability@

vedanta.co.in

of the development

in business

with respect to

business and ESG

initiatives

Sr. Indicators

No.

  1. Describe the processes for identifying key stakeholder groups of the entity
  2. List stakeholder groups identified as key for your entity and the frequency of engagement with each stakeholder group

Response

Our stakeholders are those individuals or organisations who have an interest in, and/or whose actions impact our ability to execute our strategy. We periodically engage with different stakeholder groups and actively respond to their concerns and issues. We refer to international standards like GRI and SASB to carry out stakeholder identification and materiality assessment at group level. Our facilities are guided by internal standards on stakeholder management (part of the Vedanta Sustainability Framework) to identify and engage with the local stakeholders. These standards are in line in line with IFC, UNCG and other global standards.

Stakeholder

Whether

Channels of communication

Frequency of

Purpose and scope

Group

identified as

(Email, SMS, Newspaper,

engagement

of engagement

Vulnerable &

Pamphlets, Advertisement,

(Annually/

including key

Marginalised

Community Meetings, Notice

Half yearly/

topics and

Group (Yes/No)

Board, Website), Other

Quarterly

concerns raised

/ others

during such

- please

engagement

specify)

Local

Mixed

ƒ

Community group meetings

Continuous

ƒ

Developing and

Community

ƒ

Village council meetings,

Connect

undertaking

need-based

ƒ

Community needs/social

community

impact assessments

projects

ƒ

Public hearings

ƒ

Increasing

ƒ

Grievance mechanisms

community

ƒ

Cultural events

outreach

ƒ

Engaging with communities

through our

programs

via various community

ƒ

Improving

initiatives of Vedanta

Foundation

grievance

mechanism for

community

Civil Society No

Industry No (Suppliers, Customers, Peers, Media)

Governments No

ƒ

Partnerships with,

and membership of

international organisations

ƒ

Working relationships with

organisations on specific

projects

ƒ

Engagement with

international, national, and

local NGOs

ƒ

Conferences and

workshops

ƒ

Dedicated contact channel

- sustainability@vedanta.

co.in

ƒ

Customer satisfaction

surveys

ƒ

Vendor scorecards

ƒ In-person visits to

customers, suppliers, and

vendor meetings (put on

hold during COVID)

ƒ

Participation in government

consultation programs,

ƒ

Engagement with national,

state, and regional

government bodies at

business and operational

level

As needed

ƒ

Expectation of

basis

being aligned

with the global

sustainability

agenda

ƒ

Commitment

to ensuring human rights for all

Continuous

ƒ

Consistent

basis

implementation

of the Code

of Business

Conduct and

Ethics

ƒ

Ensuring

contractual

integrity

Continuous

ƒ

Compliance

basis

with laws

ƒ

Contributing

towards the

economic

development of

the nation

  • Meet all the regulatory requirement laid down

102 Vedanta Limited

103

Our Board and Management

PRINCIPLE 5

BUSINESSES SHOULD RESPECT AND PROMOTE HUMAN RIGHTS

Sr.

Indicators

Response

No.

Whether the conditions of

environmental approval /

S.

Location of operations/offices

Type of

clearance are being complied

No

operations

with? (Y/N) If no, the reasons

thereof and corrective action

taken, if any

  1. Do you have a focal point (Individual/ Committee) responsible for addressing human rights impacts or issues caused or contributed to by the business? (Yes/ No)
  2. Describe the internal mechanisms in place to redress grievances related to human rights issues.

Yes, we have Social Performance Steering committee (SPSC) at all out sites, which is responsible to drive local stakeholder engagement, grievance mechanism and human rights impacts associated to our business operations.

All our sites have a Social Performance Steering Committee (SPSC), which is responsible to drive all the social performance related standards including grievance mechanism at site to local stakeholder and human rights related issues.

10 If the entity has operations/offices in/ around ecologically sensitive areas (such as national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, biosphere reserves, wetlands, biodiversity hotspots, forests, coastal regulation zones etc.) where environmental approvals / clearances are required, please specify details in the following format

1

Vedanta Lanjigarh (Lanjigarh,

Alumina

Yes

India)

Refinery

2

Skorpan Zinc (Rosh Pinah,

Mining

Yes

Namibia)

3

Black Mountain Mines

Mining

Yes

(Gamsberg, South Africa)

  1. Mechanisms to prevent adverse consequences to the complainant in discrimination and harassment cases
  2. Do human rights requirements form part of your business agreements and contracts? (Yes/No)

Grievance system at Vedanta sites are guided by Technical Standard and Guidance note on Grievance Mechanism which are part of Vedanta Sustainability Framework (VSF). These standards are in line with IFC Performance Standards and other global best practices.

ICC or internal complaints committee is in place to handle sexual and non-sexual harassment (bullying, discrimination) - which has a mixture of internal and external members from relevant mix of backgrounds. For sexual harassment there were already a set criterion in place for handling those (https://www.vedantalimited.com/ CorporateGovernance/policy_on_prevention_and_prohibition_of_sexual_harassment_ final.pdf).

The additional provision of non-sexual harassment redressal has been added this year. Sensitisation and training will be provided to all the employees in coordination with HR and other functions.

Yes

Specify the law

Any fines / penalties

Provide

/ action taken by

/ regulation /

S.

details of

regulatory agencies

Corrective action taken,

guidelines which

No.

the non-

such as pollution

if any

was not complied

compliance

control boards or by

with

courts

12 Is the entity compliant with the applicable 1

Nil

Nil

At Hindustan Zinc

NGT has accepted

environmental law/ regulations/ guidelines

Limited (HZL), the

HZL review petition for

in India, such as the Water (Prevention and

National Green

allowing to spend the

Control of Pollution) Act, Air (Prevention

Tribunal (NGT)

funds under the CSR

and Control of Pollution) Act, Environment

directed the

program and directed

protection act and rules thereunder (Y/N).

company under

to joint committee to

If not, provide details of all such non-

the Precautionary

submit the action taken

compliances, in the following format:

Principle to

report.

spend INR 25

crores towards

communitywelfare

PRINCIPLE 6

BUSINESSES SHOULD RESPECT AND MAKE EFFORTS TO PROTECT AND RESTORE THE ENVIRONMENT

Sr.

Indicators

Response

No.

programmes.

PRINCIPLE 7

BUSINESSES, WHEN ENGAGING IN INFLUENCING PUBLIC AND REGULATORY POLICY, SHOULD DO SO IN A MANNER THAT IS RESPONSIBLE AND

2 Does the entity have any sites / facilities identified as designated consumers (DCs) under the Performance, Achieve and Trade (PAT) Scheme of the Government of India? (Y/N) If yes, disclose whether targets set under the PAT scheme have been achieved. In case targets have not been achieved, provide the remedial action taken, if any

4 Has the entity implemented a mechanism for Zero Liquid Discharge? If yes, provide details of its coverage and implementation.

7 Does the entity have any project related to reducing Green House Gas emission? If Yes, then provide details

9 Briefly describe the waste management practices adopted in your establishments. Describe the strategy adopted by your company to reduce usage of hazardous and toxic chemicals in your products and processes and the practices adopted to manage such wastes.

Our Aluminium Business (Balco, Vedanta Ltd Jharsuguda) and our IPP's (TSPL, Vedanta Ltd Jharsuguda IPP and Balco IPP's) are designated consumers.

The targets set under PAT scheme have been achieved by all these sites.

We have a long standing zero waste and zero discharge vision. We understand the role we play as an organisation in ensuring that we do not have any negative impact on the environment.

Yes. Vedanta has committed to become a "Net Zero Carbon organisation by 2050 or sooner" and we have several projects to decarbonise our operations. Some of the major GHG emissions reduction projects are undertaken in FY2022 are:

  1. Biomass firing in our power plants
  2. Pot graphitisation project at Vedanta Jharsuguda and BALCO
  3. Turbine revamping in HZL (5 turbines)
  4. Vedanta Jharsuguda has purchased ~ 2 Billion units of green power in FY2022
  5. Planned turbine revamping to improve SHR at BALCO and VAL Jharsuguda

Waste management in a safe and responsible manner is a crucial priority for our businesses. Vedanta's waste management system is built to handle waste in an efficient and responsible manner. The company is guided by 'The resource use and waste management' Technical Standard and supporting guidance notes, which are part of the Vedanta Sustainability Framework. These standards are in alignment with the national Hazardous Waste Management Rules, 2016. The hazardous wastes comprise used/spent oil, waste refractories, spent pot lining and residual sludge from smelters. All the hazardous wastes are sent to government authorised handlers or recyclers.

TRANSPARENT

S.

Name of the trade and industry chambers/

Reach of trade and industry

chambers/ associations

No.

associations

(State/National)

2

b. List the top 10 trade and industry

1

Federation of Indian Mining Industries

National

chambers/ associations (determined

2

Confederation of Indian Industry

National

based on the total members of such

3

Indian Institute of Metal

National

body) the entity is a member of/

4

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce

National

affiliated to.

& Industry

5

Mining Engineers Association of India

National

6

Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry

National

7

Association of Oil and Gas Operators

National

8

Indian Steel Association

National

9

ASOCHAM India

National

10

Aluminum Association of India

National

104 Vedanta Limited

105

