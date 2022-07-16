Vedanta : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)
07/16/2022 | 10:24am EDT
VEDL/Sec./SE/22‐23/71
July 16, 2022
Sub: Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for the Financial Year 2021‐22
Dear Sir/ Madam,
With reference to the circular dated May 10, 2021 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), please find the enclosed Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR) published for the financial year 2021‐22.
We further wish to inform that our primary disclosure document on Sustainability & ESG practices, performance is our Annual Sustainability Report which is written in accordance with GRI standards. The Company will be producing its 14th Sustainability Report for the financial year 2021‐22 and the same may be referred to for detailed information on our sustainability and ESG performance.
Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report
Note: Vedanta Limited's primary disclosure document on its sustainability & ESG practices, performance is its Annual Sustainability Report, which is written in accordance with GRI standards. The company will be producing its 14th Sustainability Report in FY2022. Kindly refer to this report for detailed information on our sustainability and ESG performance. The report can be found at www.vedantalimited.com
Section B
MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES
Sr.
Disclosure Question
P1
P2
P3
P4
P5
P6
P7
P8
P9
No.
Policy and management processes
1
a. Whether your entity's
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
NA
Yes
NA
policy/policies cover
Sr.No. Disclosure Question
Details of the highest authority responsible for implementation and oversight of the Business Responsibility policy (ies).
Does the entity have a specified Committee of the Board/ Director responsible for decision making on sustainability related issues? (Yes
/ No). If yes, provide details
P1
P2
P3
P4
P5
P6
P7
P8
P9
In line with upholding our core commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities and business responsibility policies, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the enhancement of the scope of the existing Board Sustainability Committee and upgraded it to Board ESG Committee with effect from July 26, 2021, to strengthen Board level rigor and advice into all aspects of ESG. The board of ESG committee like the erstwhile sustainability committee will report to highest governance body.
As per updated Terms of Reference of the Board level ESG Committee, the Group HSE Head and ESG Director are permanent invitees to the Committee meetings.
The Committee comprises of Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha as the Chairperson; Members of ESG Committee are Mr. Akhilesh Joshi, Mr. Sunil Duggal and Ms. Priya Agarwal.
12 If answer to question (1) above is "No" i.e. not
all Principles are covered by a policy, reasons to be stated:
The entity does not consider the Principles material to
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
?? NA
NA
its business (Yes/No)
The entity is not at a stage where it is in a position to
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
formulate and implement the policies on specified
principles (Yes/No)
The entity does not have the financial or/human and
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
technical resources available for the task (Yes/No)
It is planned to be done in the next financial year (Yes/
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
No)
Any other reason (please specify)
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
NA
responsibility report, highlighting ESG related challenges, targets and achievements (listed entity has flexibility regarding the placement of this disclosure)
Sewage Treatment Plant at Udaipur
Principle 2
BUSINESSES SHOULD PROVIDE GOODS AND SERVICES IN A MANNER THAT IS SUSTAINABLE AND SAFE
PRINCIPLE 3
BUSINESSES SHOULD RESPECT AND PROMOTE THE WELL-BEING OF ALL EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING THOSE IN THEIR VALUE CHAINS
Sr. Indicators
No.
2 a. Does the entity have procedures in place for sustainable sourcing? (Yes/No)
b. If yes, what percentage of inputs were sourced sustainably?
3 Describe the processes in place to safely reclaim your products for reusing, recycling, and disposing at the end of life, for
4 Whether Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is applicable to the entity's activities (Yes / No). If yes, whether the waste collection plan is in line with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) plan submitted to Pollution Control Boards? If not, provide steps taken to address the same.
Response
Yes, the Company includes sustainable sourcing practices by intrinsically building the clauses related to HSE practices and positive affirmation on aspects preventing the use of child and forced labour in the contract
Kindly refer to Vedanta Limited's FY2022 Sustainability Report for more information on this topic.
(a)
Plastics
Not Material to Vedanta's operation. All the plastic waste is disposed
(including
through certified third parties.
packaging)
(b)
E-waste
Not Material to Vedanta's operation. All the plastic waste is disposed
through certified third-party agencies as per e-waste management and
handling rules.
(c)
Hazardous
Waste management in a safe and responsible manner is a crucial priority
waste
for our businesses. Vedanta's waste management system is built to handle
waste in an efficient and responsible manner. The company is guided
by 'The resource use and waste management' Technical Standard and
supporting guidance notes, which are part of the Vedanta Sustainability
Framework. The hazardous wastes comprise used/spent oil, waste
refractories, spent pot lining and residual sludge from smelters. All the
hazardous wastes are sent to government authorised handlers or recyclers.
Other waste. Waste management in a safe and responsible manner is a crucial priority for our businesses. Vedanta's waste management system is built to handle waste in an efficient and responsible manner. The company is guided
by 'The resource use and waste management' Technical Standard and supporting guidance notes, which are part of the Vedanta Sustainability Framework.
High volume- low-toxicity wastes are stored in tailings dams/ash-dykes or other secure landfill structures before being sent to other industries as raw materials - thereby recycling the waste stream.
Other non-hazardous wastes are sent for recycling, disposed, or incinerated.
No
Sr. Indicators
No.
Accessibility of workplaces
Are the premises / offices of the entity accessible to differently abled employees and workers, as per the requirements of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016? If not, whether any steps are being taken by the entity in this regard
Does the entity have an equal opportunity policy as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016? If so, provide a web- link to the policy.
6 Is there a mechanism available to receive and redress grievances for the following categories of employees and worker? If yes, give details of the mechanism in brief Permanent Workers
Other than Permanent Worker Permanent Employees
Other than Permanent Employees
10 Health and safety management system
Whether an occupational health and safety management system has been implemented by the entity? (Yes/ No). If yes, the coverage such system?
What are the processes used to identify work-related hazards and assess risks on a routine and non-routine basis by the entity?
Whether you have processes for workers to report work-related hazards and to remove themselves from such risks. (Y/N)
Response
The premises/offices where we have people with disabilities are equipped with enabling infrastructure such as ramp, walkways, braille enabled elevators, text to speech software for visually impaired, washrooms for people with disabilities, which are as per requirements of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016. As next step, we are working on a roadmap in accordance with the guidelines and Space Standards for Barrier Free environment for disabled persons, which will ensure standardised inclusive infrastructure
(If Yes, then give details of the mechanism in brief)
Yes. In Business Units like HZL, there are online Portal available where the employees can log their complaints and seek for resolution. There are dedicated HR SPoCs as well for resolving the grievances. Additionally, the unified HRMS system Darwinbox is on the way and it has a dedicated employee helpdesk portal, which will serve the purpose for the entire group, including business partners, when it is deployed in its entirety.
Yes, it is mandatory for our business partner to have a grievance redressal mechanism as part of the contract for its employees
Yes. In Business Units like HZL, there are online Portal available where the employees can log their complaints and seek for resolution. There are dedicated HR SPoCs as well for resolving the grievances. Additionally, the unified HRMS system Darwinbox is on the way and it has a dedicated employee helpdesk portal, which will serve the purpose for the entire group, including business partners, when it is deployed in its entirety.
Yes, it is mandatory for our business partner to have a grievance redressal mechanism as part of the contract for its employees.
Yes, we have implemented a robust health and safety management system across our business. It is guided by Vedanta Sustainability Framework and is implemented as per the Vedanta Safety Standards (VSS) and other relevant standards and guidance documents. VSS is applicable to all the Vedanta operations including subsidiaries and acquisitions. All our operational facilities are certified with ISO 45001.
Vedanta follows the Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) process along with Job Safety Analysis (JSA) for identification of risks and development of mitigation plan. These mitigation plans are periodically updated to ensure safety at workplace.
All our sites have incident and hazard reporting procedures laid down to assist the workforce to highlight unsafe working conditions and remove themselves from such situations. A responsibility matrix is in place with site leadership driving the closure of such unsafe observations and risks.
Captive Power Plant at HZL
Sr. Indicators No.
Response
Sr. Indicators No.
Response
12 Describe the measures taken by the entity to ensure a safe and healthy work place.
15 Provide details of any corrective action taken or underway to address safety-related incidents (if any) and on significant risks / concerns arising from assessments of health & safety practices and working conditions.
Our safety culture is guided by a robust health and safety framework encompassing all activities across the organisation. A definite structure helps in implementing the framework. Vedanta Sustainability Framework (VSF) puts significant emphasis on Safety & Occupational Health. We have
17 safety performance standards and over 20 health and safety technical and management standards. We are proud that all our operational facilities are certified with ISO 45001 and align to ICMM guidelines and other applicable international occupational health and safety management systems. The robust framework, guided by our commitment to ensuring a reliable workplace, equips us to deal with setbacks that we face.
In order to improve safety at workplace, in FY2022 we have initiated the implementation of Critical Risk Management. Under this initiative, 13 critical risks have been identified across the business, based on historical safety incidents and fatality learnings. A detailed mitigation plan is developed to minimise or eliminate each risk across the group. This program is led by the business CEOs from across the Group companies.
All the fatalities including high potential incidents undergo a detailed investigation using ICAM (Incident Cause Analysis Method) under the oversight of the Group CEO. A corrective action and preventive action (CAPA) plan
is developed based on the findings of the investigation. The learnings are implemented across the group to avoid repeat incidents. The corrective actions are driven by site leadership of each location.
Employees No
Shareholders, No
Investors,
& Lenders
ƒ
Chairman's workshops
ƒ
Chairman's/CEO's town hall
meetings
ƒ
Feedback sessions
ƒ
Performance management
systems
ƒ Various meetings at plant
level
ƒ V-Connect mentor program,
ƒ
Event management
committee and welfare
committee
ƒ
Women's club
ƒ
Regular updates
ƒ
Investor meetings
ƒ Site visits (put on hold in
the last year due to COVID),
ƒ
AGM and conference
Continuous
ƒ
Improving
Connect
training on
HSES and
other pertinent
material
issues for the
organisation
ƒ
Providing
increased
opportunities
for career
growth through
internal talent
recognition
ƒ
Promote culture
of care
Quarterly and
Consistent
on case to
disclosure on
case basis
economic, social,
and environmental
performance.
Spread awareness
PRINCIPLE 4
BUSINESSES SHOULD RESPECT THE INTERESTS OF AND BE RESPONSIVE TO ALL ITS STAKEHOLDERS
ƒ
Quarterly result calls
ƒ
Dedicated contact channel
-Vedantaltd.ir@vedanta.
co.inandsustainability@
vedanta.co.in
of the development
in business
with respect to
business and ESG
initiatives
Sr. Indicators
No.
Describe the processes for identifying key stakeholder groups of the entity
List stakeholder groups identified as key for your entity and the frequency of engagement with each stakeholder group
Response
Our stakeholders are those individuals or organisations who have an interest in, and/or whose actions impact our ability to execute our strategy. We periodically engage with different stakeholder groups and actively respond to their concerns and issues. We refer to international standards like GRI and SASB to carry out stakeholder identification and materiality assessment at group level. Our facilities are guided by internal standards on stakeholder management (part of the Vedanta Sustainability Framework) to identify and engage with the local stakeholders. These standards are in line in line with IFC, UNCG and other global standards.
Stakeholder
Whether
Channels of communication
Frequency of
Purpose and scope
Group
identified as
(Email, SMS, Newspaper,
engagement
of engagement
Vulnerable &
Pamphlets, Advertisement,
(Annually/
including key
Marginalised
Community Meetings, Notice
Half yearly/
topics and
Group (Yes/No)
Board, Website), Other
Quarterly
concerns raised
/ others
during such
- please
engagement
specify)
Local
Mixed
ƒ
Community group meetings
Continuous
ƒ
Developing and
Community
ƒ
Village council meetings,
Connect
undertaking
need-based
ƒ
Community needs/social
community
impact assessments
projects
ƒ
Public hearings
ƒ
Increasing
ƒ
Grievance mechanisms
community
ƒ
Cultural events
outreach
ƒ
Engaging with communities
through our
programs
via various community
ƒ
Improving
initiatives of Vedanta
Foundation
grievance
mechanism for
community
Civil Society No
Industry No (Suppliers, Customers, Peers, Media)
Governments No
ƒ
Partnerships with,
and membership of
international organisations
ƒ
Working relationships with
organisations on specific
projects
ƒ
Engagement with
international, national, and
local NGOs
ƒ
Conferences and
workshops
ƒ
Dedicated contact channel
-sustainability@vedanta.
co.in
ƒ
Customer satisfaction
surveys
ƒ
Vendor scorecards
ƒ In-person visits to
customers, suppliers, and
vendor meetings (put on
hold during COVID)
ƒ
Participation in government
consultation programs,
ƒ
Engagement with national,
state, and regional
government bodies at
business and operational
level
As needed
ƒ
Expectation of
basis
being aligned
with the global
sustainability
agenda
ƒ
Commitment
to ensuring human rights for all
Continuous
ƒ
Consistent
basis
implementation
of the Code
of Business
Conduct and
Ethics
ƒ
Ensuring
contractual
integrity
Continuous
ƒ
Compliance
basis
with laws
ƒ
Contributing
towards the
economic
development of
the nation
Meet all the regulatory requirement laid down
Our Board and Management
PRINCIPLE 5
BUSINESSES SHOULD RESPECT AND PROMOTE HUMAN RIGHTS
Sr.
Indicators
Response
No.
Whether the conditions of
environmental approval /
S.
Location of operations/offices
Type of
clearance are being complied
No
operations
with? (Y/N) If no, the reasons
thereof and corrective action
taken, if any
Do you have a focal point (Individual/ Committee) responsible for addressing human rights impacts or issues caused or contributed to by the business? (Yes/ No)
Describe the internal mechanisms in place to redress grievances related to human rights issues.
Yes, we have Social Performance Steering committee (SPSC) at all out sites, which is responsible to drive local stakeholder engagement, grievance mechanism and human rights impacts associated to our business operations.
All our sites have a Social Performance Steering Committee (SPSC), which is responsible to drive all the social performance related standards including grievance mechanism at site to local stakeholder and human rights related issues.
10 If the entity has operations/offices in/ around ecologically sensitive areas (such as national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, biosphere reserves, wetlands, biodiversity hotspots, forests, coastal regulation zones etc.) where environmental approvals / clearances are required, please specify details in the following format
1
Vedanta Lanjigarh (Lanjigarh,
Alumina
Yes
India)
Refinery
2
Skorpan Zinc (Rosh Pinah,
Mining
Yes
Namibia)
3
Black Mountain Mines
Mining
Yes
(Gamsberg, South Africa)
Mechanisms to prevent adverse consequences to the complainant in discrimination and harassment cases
Do human rights requirements form part of your business agreements and contracts? (Yes/No)
Grievance system at Vedanta sites are guided by Technical Standard and Guidance note on Grievance Mechanism which are part of Vedanta Sustainability Framework (VSF). These standards are in line with IFC Performance Standards and other global best practices.
ICC or internal complaints committee is in place to handle sexual and non-sexual harassment (bullying, discrimination) - which has a mixture of internal and external members from relevant mix of backgrounds. For sexual harassment there were already a set criterion in place for handling those (https://www.vedantalimited.com/ CorporateGovernance/policy_on_prevention_and_prohibition_of_sexual_harassment_ final.pdf).
The additional provision of non-sexual harassment redressal has been added this year. Sensitisation and training will be provided to all the employees in coordination with HR and other functions.
Yes
Specify the law
Any fines / penalties
Provide
/ action taken by
/ regulation /
S.
details of
regulatory agencies
Corrective action taken,
guidelines which
No.
the non-
such as pollution
if any
was not complied
compliance
control boards or by
with
courts
12 Is the entity compliant with the applicable 1
Nil
Nil
At Hindustan Zinc
NGT has accepted
environmental law/ regulations/ guidelines
Limited (HZL), the
HZL review petition for
in India, such as the Water (Prevention and
National Green
allowing to spend the
Control of Pollution) Act, Air (Prevention
Tribunal (NGT)
funds under the CSR
and Control of Pollution) Act, Environment
directed the
program and directed
protection act and rules thereunder (Y/N).
company under
to joint committee to
If not, provide details of all such non-
the Precautionary
submit the action taken
compliances, in the following format:
Principle to
report.
spend INR 25
crores towards
communitywelfare
PRINCIPLE 6
BUSINESSES SHOULD RESPECT AND MAKE EFFORTS TO PROTECT AND RESTORE THE ENVIRONMENT
Sr.
Indicators
Response
No.
programmes.
PRINCIPLE 7
BUSINESSES, WHEN ENGAGING IN INFLUENCING PUBLIC AND REGULATORY POLICY, SHOULD DO SO IN A MANNER THAT IS RESPONSIBLE AND
2 Does the entity have any sites / facilities identified as designated consumers (DCs) under the Performance, Achieve and Trade (PAT) Scheme of the Government of India? (Y/N) If yes, disclose whether targets set under the PAT scheme have been achieved. In case targets have not been achieved, provide the remedial action taken, if any
4 Has the entity implemented a mechanism for Zero Liquid Discharge? If yes, provide details of its coverage and implementation.
7 Does the entity have any project related to reducing Green House Gas emission? If Yes, then provide details
9 Briefly describe the waste management practices adopted in your establishments. Describe the strategy adopted by your company to reduce usage of hazardous and toxic chemicals in your products and processes and the practices adopted to manage such wastes.
Our Aluminium Business (Balco, Vedanta Ltd Jharsuguda) and our IPP's (TSPL, Vedanta Ltd Jharsuguda IPP and Balco IPP's) are designated consumers.
The targets set under PAT scheme have been achieved by all these sites.
We have a long standing zero waste and zero discharge vision. We understand the role we play as an organisation in ensuring that we do not have any negative impact on the environment.
Yes. Vedanta has committed to become a "Net Zero Carbon organisation by 2050 or sooner" and we have several projects to decarbonise our operations. Some of the major GHG emissions reduction projects are undertaken in FY2022 are:
Biomass firing in our power plants
Pot graphitisation project at Vedanta Jharsuguda and BALCO
Turbine revamping in HZL (5 turbines)
Vedanta Jharsuguda has purchased ~ 2 Billion units of green power in FY2022
Planned turbine revamping to improve SHR at BALCO and VAL Jharsuguda
Waste management in a safe and responsible manner is a crucial priority for our businesses. Vedanta's waste management system is built to handle waste in an efficient and responsible manner. The company is guided by 'The resource use and waste management' Technical Standard and supporting guidance notes, which are part of the Vedanta Sustainability Framework. These standards are in alignment with the national Hazardous Waste Management Rules, 2016. The hazardous wastes comprise used/spent oil, waste refractories, spent pot lining and residual sludge from smelters. All the hazardous wastes are sent to government authorised handlers or recyclers.
TRANSPARENT
S.
Name of the trade and industry chambers/
Reach of trade and industry
chambers/ associations
No.
associations
(State/National)
2
b. List the top 10 trade and industry
1
Federation of Indian Mining Industries
National
chambers/ associations (determined
2
Confederation of Indian Industry
National
based on the total members of such
3
Indian Institute of Metal
National
body) the entity is a member of/
4
Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce
National
affiliated to.
& Industry
5
Mining Engineers Association of India
National
6
Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry
National
7
Association of Oil and Gas Operators
National
8
Indian Steel Association
National
9
ASOCHAM India
National
10
Aluminum Association of India
National
