Vedanta : Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR)

VEDL/Sec./SE/22‐23/71 July 16, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers "Exchange Plaza" Dalal Street, Fort Bandra‐Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai ‐ 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 500295 Scrip Code: VEDL Sub: Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report for the Financial Year 2021‐22 Dear Sir/ Madam, With reference to the circular dated May 10, 2021 issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), please find the enclosed Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR) published for the financial year 2021‐22. We further wish to inform that our primary disclosure document on Sustainability & ESG practices, performance is our Annual Sustainability Report which is written in accordance with GRI standards. The Company will be producing its 14th Sustainability Report for the financial year 2021‐22 and the same may be referred to for detailed information on our sustainability and ESG performance. Kindly take the above on record. Thanking you. Yours faithfully, For Vedanta Limited PRERNA HALWASIYA Digitally signed by PRERNA HALWASIYA Date: 2022.07.16 18:52:50 +05'30' Prerna Halwasiya Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Enclosed: As above. Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report Note: Vedanta Limited's primary disclosure document on its sustainability & ESG practices, performance is its Annual Sustainability Report, which is written in accordance with GRI standards. The company will be producing its 14th Sustainability Report in FY2022. Kindly refer to this report for detailed information on our sustainability and ESG performance. The report can be found at www.vedantalimited.com Section B MANAGEMENT AND PROCESS DISCLOSURES Sr. Disclosure Question P1 P2 P3 P4 P5 P6 P7 P8 P9 No. Policy and management processes 1 a. Whether your entity's Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes NA Yes NA policy/policies cover Sr.No. Disclosure Question Details of the highest authority responsible for implementation and oversight of the Business Responsibility policy (ies). Does the entity have a specified Committee of the Board/ Director responsible for decision making on sustainability related issues? (Yes / No). If yes, provide details P1 P2 P3 P4 P5 P6 P7 P8 P9 In line with upholding our core commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities and business responsibility policies, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the enhancement of the scope of the existing Board Sustainability Committee and upgraded it to Board ESG Committee with effect from July 26, 2021, to strengthen Board level rigor and advice into all aspects of ESG. The board of ESG committee like the erstwhile sustainability committee will report to highest governance body. As per updated Terms of Reference of the Board level ESG Committee, the Group HSE Head and ESG Director are permanent invitees to the Committee meetings. The Committee comprises of Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha as the Chairperson; Members of ESG Committee are Mr. Akhilesh Joshi, Mr. Sunil Duggal and Ms. Priya Agarwal.

/ No). If yes, provide details P1 P2 P3 P4 P5 P6 P7 P8 P9 In line with upholding our core commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities and business responsibility policies, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the enhancement of the scope of the existing Board Sustainability Committee and upgraded it to Board ESG Committee with effect from July 26, 2021, to strengthen Board level rigor and advice into all aspects of ESG. The board of ESG committee like the erstwhile sustainability committee will report to highest governance body. As per updated Terms of Reference of the Board level ESG Committee, the Group HSE Head and ESG Director are permanent invitees to the Committee meetings. The Committee comprises of Mr. Upendra Kumar Sinha as the Chairperson; Members of ESG Committee are Mr. Akhilesh Joshi, Mr. Sunil Duggal and Ms. Priya Agarwal. VSFDocuments/ VSFDocuments/ VSFDocuments/ VSFDocuments/ Business%20 pdf#:~:text=Vedanta%20 Vedanta%20 Vedanta%20 Vedanta%20 Vedanta%20 Conduct%20and%20 Supplier%20Code%20 Sustainability%20 Sustainability%20 Sustainability%20 Sustainability%20 Ethics.pdf of%20Conduct%20 Policies%20 Policies%20 Policies%20 Policies%20 %EF%82%A7HEALTH%2C%20 2020/05-Social- 2020/06-Human-2020/01-HSES- 2020/05-Social- SAFETY%20%26,all%20 2020-Published. Rights-2020- 2020-Published. 2020-Published. applicable%20laws%20and%20 pdf Published.pdf pdf pdf regulations%20regarding%- 20working%20conditions. 2 Whether the entity has Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes NA Yes NA translated the policy into procedures. (Yes / No) 3 Do the enlisted policies Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes NA NA NA extend to your value chain partners? (Yes/ No) 4 Name of the national ISO 45001 NA No ISO 14001, ISO NA NA and international codes/ 50001 certifications/labels/ standards (e.g. Forest Stewardship Council, Fairtrade, Rainforest Alliance, Trustee) standards (e.g. SA 8000, OHSAS, ISO, BIS) adopted by your entity and mapped to each principle. 5 Specific commitments, NA NA NA NA NA SDR NA NA NA goals and targets set by the entity with defined timelines, if any. 6 Performance of the NA Na Na Na NA SDR NA Na NA entity against the specific commitments, goals and targets along- with reasons in case the same are not met. 7 Statement by SDRs Director responsible for the business 12 If answer to question (1) above is "No" i.e. not all Principles are covered by a policy, reasons to be stated: The entity does not consider the Principles material to NA NA NA NA NA ?? NA NA its business (Yes/No) The entity is not at a stage where it is in a position to NA NA NA NA NA NA NA formulate and implement the policies on specified principles (Yes/No) The entity does not have the financial or/human and NA NA NA NA NA NA NA technical resources available for the task (Yes/No) It is planned to be done in the next financial year (Yes/ NA NA NA NA NA NA NA No) Any other reason (please specify) NA NA NA NA NA NA NA responsibility report, highlighting ESG related challenges, targets and achievements (listed entity has flexibility regarding the placement of this disclosure) Sewage Treatment Plant at Udaipur 98 Vedanta Limited 99 Principle 2 BUSINESSES SHOULD PROVIDE GOODS AND SERVICES IN A MANNER THAT IS SUSTAINABLE AND SAFE PRINCIPLE 3 BUSINESSES SHOULD RESPECT AND PROMOTE THE WELL-BEING OF ALL EMPLOYEES, INCLUDING THOSE IN THEIR VALUE CHAINS Sr. Indicators No. 2 a. Does the entity have procedures in place for sustainable sourcing? (Yes/No) b. If yes, what percentage of inputs were sourced sustainably? 3 Describe the processes in place to safely reclaim your products for reusing, recycling, and disposing at the end of life, for 4 Whether Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) is applicable to the entity's activities (Yes / No). If yes, whether the waste collection plan is in line with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) plan submitted to Pollution Control Boards? If not, provide steps taken to address the same. Response Yes, the Company includes sustainable sourcing practices by intrinsically building the clauses related to HSE practices and positive affirmation on aspects preventing the use of child and forced labour in the contract Kindly refer to Vedanta Limited's FY2022 Sustainability Report for more information on this topic. (a) Plastics Not Material to Vedanta's operation. All the plastic waste is disposed (including through certified third parties. packaging) (b) E-waste Not Material to Vedanta's operation. All the plastic waste is disposed through certified third-party agencies as per e-waste management and handling rules. (c) Hazardous Waste management in a safe and responsible manner is a crucial priority waste for our businesses. Vedanta's waste management system is built to handle waste in an efficient and responsible manner. The company is guided by 'The resource use and waste management' Technical Standard and supporting guidance notes, which are part of the Vedanta Sustainability Framework. The hazardous wastes comprise used/spent oil, waste refractories, spent pot lining and residual sludge from smelters. All the hazardous wastes are sent to government authorised handlers or recyclers. Other waste. Waste management in a safe and responsible manner is a crucial priority for our businesses. Vedanta's waste management system is built to handle waste in an efficient and responsible manner. The company is guided

by 'The resource use and waste management' Technical Standard and supporting guidance notes, which are part of the Vedanta Sustainability Framework. High volume- low-toxicity wastes are stored in tailings dams/ash-dykes or other secure landfill structures before being sent to other industries as raw materials - thereby recycling the waste stream. Other non-hazardous wastes are sent for recycling, disposed, or incinerated. No Sr. Indicators No. Accessibility of workplaces

Are the premises / offices of the entity accessible to differently abled employees and workers, as per the requirements of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016? If not, whether any steps are being taken by the entity in this regard Does the entity have an equal opportunity policy as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016? If so, provide a web- link to the policy. 6 Is there a mechanism available to receive and redress grievances for the following categories of employees and worker? If yes, give details of the mechanism in brief Permanent Workers Other than Permanent Worker Permanent Employees Other than Permanent Employees 10 Health and safety management system Whether an occupational health and safety management system has been implemented by the entity? (Yes/ No). If yes, the coverage such system? What are the processes used to identify work-related hazards and assess risks on a routine and non-routine basis by the entity? Whether you have processes for workers to report work-related hazards and to remove themselves from such risks. (Y/N) Response The premises/offices where we have people with disabilities are equipped with enabling infrastructure such as ramp, walkways, braille enabled elevators, text to speech software for visually impaired, washrooms for people with disabilities, which are as per requirements of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016. As next step, we are working on a roadmap in accordance with the guidelines and Space Standards for Barrier Free environment for disabled persons, which will ensure standardised inclusive infrastructure https://www.vgcb.co.in/public/ testimonial/879b539cc9cc9d6bfcfe8d0e61143c36.pdf Yes/No (If Yes, then give details of the mechanism in brief) Yes. In Business Units like HZL, there are online Portal available where the employees can log their complaints and seek for resolution. There are dedicated HR SPoCs as well for resolving the grievances. Additionally, the unified HRMS system Darwinbox is on the way and it has a dedicated employee helpdesk portal, which will serve the purpose for the entire group, including business partners, when it is deployed in its entirety. Yes, it is mandatory for our business partner to have a grievance redressal mechanism as part of the contract for its employees Yes. In Business Units like HZL, there are online Portal available where the employees can log their complaints and seek for resolution. There are dedicated HR SPoCs as well for resolving the grievances. Additionally, the unified HRMS system Darwinbox is on the way and it has a dedicated employee helpdesk portal, which will serve the purpose for the entire group, including business partners, when it is deployed in its entirety. Yes, it is mandatory for our business partner to have a grievance redressal mechanism as part of the contract for its employees. Yes, we have implemented a robust health and safety management system across our business. It is guided by Vedanta Sustainability Framework and is implemented as per the Vedanta Safety Standards (VSS) and other relevant standards and guidance documents. VSS is applicable to all the Vedanta operations including subsidiaries and acquisitions. All our operational facilities are certified with ISO 45001. Vedanta follows the Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA) process along with Job Safety Analysis (JSA) for identification of risks and development of mitigation plan. These mitigation plans are periodically updated to ensure safety at workplace. All our sites have incident and hazard reporting procedures laid down to assist the workforce to highlight unsafe working conditions and remove themselves from such situations. A responsibility matrix is in place with site leadership driving the closure of such unsafe observations and risks. Captive Power Plant at HZL 100 Vedanta Limited 101 Sr. Indicators No. Response Sr. Indicators No. Response 12 Describe the measures taken by the entity to ensure a safe and healthy work place. 15 Provide details of any corrective action taken or underway to address safety-related incidents (if any) and on significant risks / concerns arising from assessments of health & safety practices and working conditions. Our safety culture is guided by a robust health and safety framework encompassing all activities across the organisation. A definite structure helps in implementing the framework. Vedanta Sustainability Framework (VSF) puts significant emphasis on Safety & Occupational Health. We have 17 safety performance standards and over 20 health and safety technical and management standards. We are proud that all our operational facilities are certified with ISO 45001 and align to ICMM guidelines and other applicable international occupational health and safety management systems. The robust framework, guided by our commitment to ensuring a reliable workplace, equips us to deal with setbacks that we face. In order to improve safety at workplace, in FY2022 we have initiated the implementation of Critical Risk Management. Under this initiative, 13 critical risks have been identified across the business, based on historical safety incidents and fatality learnings. A detailed mitigation plan is developed to minimise or eliminate each risk across the group. This program is led by the business CEOs from across the Group companies. All the fatalities including high potential incidents undergo a detailed investigation using ICAM (Incident Cause Analysis Method) under the oversight of the Group CEO. A corrective action and preventive action (CAPA) plan is developed based on the findings of the investigation. The learnings are implemented across the group to avoid repeat incidents. The corrective actions are driven by site leadership of each location. Employees No Shareholders, No Investors, & Lenders ƒ Chairman's workshops ƒ Chairman's/CEO's town hall meetings ƒ Feedback sessions ƒ Performance management systems ƒ Various meetings at plant level ƒ V-Connect mentor program, ƒ Event management committee and welfare committee ƒ Women's club ƒ Regular updates ƒ Investor meetings ƒ Site visits (put on hold in the last year due to COVID), ƒ AGM and conference Continuous ƒ Improving Connect training on HSES and other pertinent material issues for the organisation ƒ Providing increased opportunities for career growth through internal talent recognition ƒ Promote culture of care Quarterly and Consistent on case to disclosure on case basis economic, social, and environmental performance. Spread awareness PRINCIPLE 4 BUSINESSES SHOULD RESPECT THE INTERESTS OF AND BE RESPONSIVE TO ALL ITS STAKEHOLDERS ƒ Quarterly result calls ƒ Dedicated contact channel - Vedantaltd.ir@vedanta. co.inand sustainability@ vedanta.co.in of the development in business with respect to business and ESG initiatives Sr. Indicators No. Describe the processes for identifying key stakeholder groups of the entity List stakeholder groups identified as key for your entity and the frequency of engagement with each stakeholder group Response Our stakeholders are those individuals or organisations who have an interest in, and/or whose actions impact our ability to execute our strategy. We periodically engage with different stakeholder groups and actively respond to their concerns and issues. We refer to international standards like GRI and SASB to carry out stakeholder identification and materiality assessment at group level. Our facilities are guided by internal standards on stakeholder management (part of the Vedanta Sustainability Framework) to identify and engage with the local stakeholders. These standards are in line in line with IFC, UNCG and other global standards. Stakeholder Whether Channels of communication Frequency of Purpose and scope Group identified as (Email, SMS, Newspaper, engagement of engagement Vulnerable & Pamphlets, Advertisement, (Annually/ including key Marginalised Community Meetings, Notice Half yearly/ topics and Group (Yes/No) Board, Website), Other Quarterly concerns raised / others during such - please engagement specify) Local Mixed ƒ Community group meetings Continuous ƒ Developing and Community ƒ Village council meetings, Connect undertaking need-based ƒ Community needs/social community impact assessments projects ƒ Public hearings ƒ Increasing ƒ Grievance mechanisms community ƒ Cultural events outreach ƒ Engaging with communities through our programs via various community ƒ Improving initiatives of Vedanta Foundation grievance mechanism for community Civil Society No Industry No (Suppliers, Customers, Peers, Media) Governments No ƒ Partnerships with, and membership of international organisations ƒ Working relationships with organisations on specific projects ƒ Engagement with international, national, and local NGOs ƒ Conferences and workshops ƒ Dedicated contact channel - sustainability@vedanta. co.in ƒ Customer satisfaction surveys ƒ Vendor scorecards ƒ In-person visits to customers, suppliers, and vendor meetings (put on hold during COVID) ƒ Participation in government consultation programs, ƒ Engagement with national, state, and regional government bodies at business and operational level As needed ƒ Expectation of basis being aligned with the global sustainability agenda ƒ Commitment to ensuring human rights for all Continuous ƒ Consistent basis implementation of the Code of Business Conduct and Ethics ƒ Ensuring contractual integrity Continuous ƒ Compliance basis with laws ƒ Contributing towards the economic development of the nation Meet all the regulatory requirement laid down 102 Vedanta Limited 103 Our Board and Management PRINCIPLE 5 BUSINESSES SHOULD RESPECT AND PROMOTE HUMAN RIGHTS Sr. Indicators Response No. Whether the conditions of environmental approval / S. Location of operations/offices Type of clearance are being complied No operations with? (Y/N) If no, the reasons thereof and corrective action taken, if any Do you have a focal point (Individual/ Committee) responsible for addressing human rights impacts or issues caused or contributed to by the business? (Yes/ No) Describe the internal mechanisms in place to redress grievances related to human rights issues. Yes, we have Social Performance Steering committee (SPSC) at all out sites, which is responsible to drive local stakeholder engagement, grievance mechanism and human rights impacts associated to our business operations. All our sites have a Social Performance Steering Committee (SPSC), which is responsible to drive all the social performance related standards including grievance mechanism at site to local stakeholder and human rights related issues. 10 If the entity has operations/offices in/ around ecologically sensitive areas (such as national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, biosphere reserves, wetlands, biodiversity hotspots, forests, coastal regulation zones etc.) where environmental approvals / clearances are required, please specify details in the following format 1 Vedanta Lanjigarh (Lanjigarh, Alumina Yes India) Refinery 2 Skorpan Zinc (Rosh Pinah, Mining Yes Namibia) 3 Black Mountain Mines Mining Yes (Gamsberg, South Africa) Mechanisms to prevent adverse consequences to the complainant in discrimination and harassment cases Do human rights requirements form part of your business agreements and contracts? (Yes/No) Grievance system at Vedanta sites are guided by Technical Standard and Guidance note on Grievance Mechanism which are part of Vedanta Sustainability Framework (VSF). These standards are in line with IFC Performance Standards and other global best practices. ICC or internal complaints committee is in place to handle sexual and non-sexual harassment (bullying, discrimination) - which has a mixture of internal and external members from relevant mix of backgrounds. For sexual harassment there were already a set criterion in place for handling those (https://www.vedantalimited.com/ CorporateGovernance/policy_on_prevention_and_prohibition_of_sexual_harassment_ final.pdf). The additional provision of non-sexual harassment redressal has been added this year. Sensitisation and training will be provided to all the employees in coordination with HR and other functions. Yes Specify the law Any fines / penalties Provide / action taken by / regulation / S. details of regulatory agencies Corrective action taken, guidelines which No. the non- such as pollution if any was not complied compliance control boards or by with courts 12 Is the entity compliant with the applicable 1 Nil Nil At Hindustan Zinc NGT has accepted environmental law/ regulations/ guidelines Limited (HZL), the HZL review petition for in India, such as the Water (Prevention and National Green allowing to spend the Control of Pollution) Act, Air (Prevention Tribunal (NGT) funds under the CSR and Control of Pollution) Act, Environment directed the program and directed protection act and rules thereunder (Y/N). company under to joint committee to If not, provide details of all such non- the Precautionary submit the action taken compliances, in the following format: Principle to report. spend INR 25 crores towards communitywelfare PRINCIPLE 6 BUSINESSES SHOULD RESPECT AND MAKE EFFORTS TO PROTECT AND RESTORE THE ENVIRONMENT Sr. Indicators Response No. programmes. PRINCIPLE 7 BUSINESSES, WHEN ENGAGING IN INFLUENCING PUBLIC AND REGULATORY POLICY, SHOULD DO SO IN A MANNER THAT IS RESPONSIBLE AND 2 Does the entity have any sites / facilities identified as designated consumers (DCs) under the Performance, Achieve and Trade (PAT) Scheme of the Government of India? (Y/N) If yes, disclose whether targets set under the PAT scheme have been achieved. In case targets have not been achieved, provide the remedial action taken, if any 4 Has the entity implemented a mechanism for Zero Liquid Discharge? If yes, provide details of its coverage and implementation. 7 Does the entity have any project related to reducing Green House Gas emission? If Yes, then provide details 9 Briefly describe the waste management practices adopted in your establishments. Describe the strategy adopted by your company to reduce usage of hazardous and toxic chemicals in your products and processes and the practices adopted to manage such wastes. Our Aluminium Business (Balco, Vedanta Ltd Jharsuguda) and our IPP's (TSPL, Vedanta Ltd Jharsuguda IPP and Balco IPP's) are designated consumers. The targets set under PAT scheme have been achieved by all these sites. We have a long standing zero waste and zero discharge vision. We understand the role we play as an organisation in ensuring that we do not have any negative impact on the environment. Yes. Vedanta has committed to become a "Net Zero Carbon organisation by 2050 or sooner" and we have several projects to decarbonise our operations. Some of the major GHG emissions reduction projects are undertaken in FY2022 are: Biomass firing in our power plants Pot graphitisation project at Vedanta Jharsuguda and BALCO Turbine revamping in HZL (5 turbines) Vedanta Jharsuguda has purchased ~ 2 Billion units of green power in FY2022 Planned turbine revamping to improve SHR at BALCO and VAL Jharsuguda Waste management in a safe and responsible manner is a crucial priority for our businesses. Vedanta's waste management system is built to handle waste in an efficient and responsible manner. The company is guided by 'The resource use and waste management' Technical Standard and supporting guidance notes, which are part of the Vedanta Sustainability Framework. These standards are in alignment with the national Hazardous Waste Management Rules, 2016. The hazardous wastes comprise used/spent oil, waste refractories, spent pot lining and residual sludge from smelters. All the hazardous wastes are sent to government authorised handlers or recyclers. TRANSPARENT S. Name of the trade and industry chambers/ Reach of trade and industry chambers/ associations No. associations (State/National) 2 b. List the top 10 trade and industry 1 Federation of Indian Mining Industries National chambers/ associations (determined 2 Confederation of Indian Industry National based on the total members of such 3 Indian Institute of Metal National body) the entity is a member of/ 4 Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce National affiliated to. & Industry 5 Mining Engineers Association of India National 6 Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry National 7 Association of Oil and Gas Operators National 8 Indian Steel Association National 9 ASOCHAM India National 10 Aluminum Association of India National 104 Vedanta Limited 105 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Permalink Disclaimer Vedanta Limited published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2022 14:23:01 UTC.

