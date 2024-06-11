New Delhi; June 11, 2024: Cairn Oil & Gas, India's largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, part of Vedanta Group, has announced the implementation of ASP flooding in the Mangala oil field in Barmer, Rajasthan, marking the largest commercial injection implemented in any oil and gas field in India, and amongst the very few done globally. This milestone highlights Cairn's ability to innovate technology breakthroughs that help recovery from matured fields and accelerate future field development, enabling it to achieve its goal of contributing 50 per cent of India's oil and gas production.

Alkaline Surfactant Polymer (ASP) is one of the most unique Enhanced Oil Recovery methods where polymer and surfactants are injected into the matured fields to increase recovery. The injection of ASP allows an increase in recovery in matured fields by up to 60% using polymers and surfactants, instead of just 40% using polymers alone.

Cairn implemented this largest commercial injection at the MWP-1 &19 ASP Project site in the Mangala field. The efforts are expected to yield about 20% additional oil recovery in the targeted area.

Cairn implemented this largest commercial injection at the MWP-1 &19 ASP Project site in the Mangala field. The efforts are expected to yield about 20% additional oil recovery in the targeted area.

Earlier, Cairn had successfully conducted an ASP flood pilot following which, a Field Development Plan (FDP) was submitted and approved. Moving forward, this technology will be expanded to other fields in the Rajasthan block.

Dr. Steve Moore, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta said: "In line with our commitment to boost India's domestic oil & gas production, we are proud to pioneer the implementation of ASP flooding technology in our flagship Mangala oil field. This innovation is a testament to our commitment to maximising recovery from mature fields, using advanced technologies. This is a big milestone for us and our JV partner, keeping Cairn at the leading edge of technology application worldwide".

The commercial implementation of ASP flooding marks a pioneering achievement in India's hydrocarbon landscape. Such technological deployments allow the company to support India's transition from import reliance to energy self-sufficiency.

About Cairn Oil & Gas Cairn Oil & Gas, part of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest private oil and gas exploration and production company, contributing about a quarter of India's domestic crude oil production and driving energy security for India in a sustainable and responsible way.

With a world-class resource base, the company has an interest in 62 blocks in India spread over 60,000 square kilometres with gross 2P (Gross Proved Plus Probable Reserves) and 2C (Gross Contingent Reserves) of 1.4 bn boe. A pioneer in exploration and production, Cairn has spearheaded technological innovation with high-reward prospects. The company has producing assets across Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Assam. Over the last 30 years, Cairn has opened four frontier basins with numerous discoveries. Cairn is executing the largest exploration project by any private company in India, reinstating the faith in the country's hydrocarbon potential.