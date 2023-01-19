Vedanta : Cairn Oil and Gas appoints Nick Walker as CEO

Cairn Oil & Gas is committed to increasing India's domestic crude oil and gas production with a vision to contribute 50% of India's production and adding reserves and resources. As one of the fastest developing economies, India is seeking to achieve energy self-sufficiency through a marked reduction in oil imports which currently account for 85% of national consumption.

Mr. Walker will be leading all aspects of Cairn's strategy, including development of strategic alliances with global partners to fast-track business delivery. He will drive adoption and deployment of best-in-class oil and gas technologies and processes, with focus on innovation and digitalization, for business transformation.

Announcing the appointment, Mr. Anil Agarwal, Chairman Vedanta Resources Limited said, "We welcome Nick as the CEO for Vedanta's Cairn Oil & Gas business and look forward to him driving the company's growth in years to come. Nick's global experience and incredible track record in the energy sector will provide the right expertise as Cairn embarks on the next phase of growth and sustainability."

Chief Executive Officer at Lundin Energy, one of the leading European independent E&P companies. Having worked previously in companies like BP, Talisman Energy and Africa Oil, Nick has over 30 years of rich and diverse international experience in technical, commercial and executive leadership roles.

Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Limited, is the largest private oil and gas exploration and production company in India, accounting for more than a quarter of India's domestic crude oil production. It has a world-class resource base, with a current interest in 62 blocks in India. The company has been conferred the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) "Sustainable Plus Platinum" label and ranks among the top 10 most sustainable companies in India. For more information, please visit www.cairnindia.com

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading natural resources company with operations spanning India, South Africa and Namibia. The Vedanta Group has significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, Nickel, Aluminium, Power, Renewable Energy, Display glass and is foraying into Semiconductor business. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector, is committed to reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 or sooner and aims to spend $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate this transition. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta's social initiatives, has pledged Rs 5000 crore over the next five years on various social impact programs and its flagship project, Nand Ghar is setting up model anganwadis across India. Vedanta Ltd. has been listed in Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2022, conferred Golden Peacock Award for excellence in Corporate Governance 2022 and certified as a Great Place to Work 2022. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

