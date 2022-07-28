Vedanta : Consolidated Results for First Quarter ended 30 June 2022

Vedanta Limited Regd. Office: Vedanta Limited 1st Floor, 'C' Wing, Unit 103, Corporate Avenue, Atul Projects, Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai 400093, Maharashtra. www.vedantalimited.com CIN: L13209MH1965PLC291394 1 Vedanta Limited reports highest ever first quarter consolidated EBITDA of ₹10,741 crore Mumbai, July 28, 2022: Unaudited Consolidated Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2022. Financial Highlights- Consolidated Revenue of ₹38,251 crore, up 36%YoY

Achieved best-ever 1Q EBITDA of ₹10,741 crore, up 7%YoY

best-ever 1Q EBITDA of ₹10,741 crore, up 7%YoY
Strong Industry leading EBITDA margin of 32%

of 32% Profit after tax (PAT) at ₹5,592, up 6%YoY

Return on capital employed improved 780bps YoY to ~30%

Net Debt/EBITDA at 0.6x, maintained at low levels

Strong liquidity position with cash and cash equivalent at ₹34,342 crore

1 st interim dividend of ₹31.5/share

1st interim dividend of ₹31.5/share
2nd Interim dividend of ₹19.5/share declared in Jul'22, record YTD July'22 dividend yield of 15.4%*
Shareholder value creation- Vedanta is focussed towards - a) sustaining & improving asset quality, b) delivering stable and reliable performance, and c) creating long term sustainable shareholder value. We remain committed to improve margins, increase free cash flow generation, and thereby increase shareholders' returns. Vedanta continues to have one of the best dividend yield among peers. We have declared dividend of ₹31.50 per share in April 2022 and ₹19.50 per share in July 2022, which together translates into a record YTD July'22 dividend yield of 15.4%*. This is in line with strong operational outcomes, enabled by our efforts to improve productivity and efficiency through technology and digitalization.
Operational Highlights 1QFY23- Continued strong operating performance across key businesses

Aluminium: Aluminium production at 565kt, up 3%YoY Alumina production at 485kt, up 1%YoY Zinc India: Mined metal production at 252kt, up 14%YoY

Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2022 Highest ever 1Q refined metal production of 260kt, up 10%YoY Silver production at 177 tonnes, up 10%YoY

Zinc International:

Record quarterly metal in concentrate production at Gamsberg of 53kt, up 14%YoY

Oil & Gas:

Average gross operated production of 148 kboepd, down 10%YoY due to natural decline was largely offset by infill wells and gas production

Iron Ore:

Production of saleable ore at Karnataka of 1.26 million tons, down 14%YoY

Pig iron production of 189 kt, up 6%QoQ Continued engagement with the Stakeholders for resumption of Goa mining

Steel:

Saleable production at 269kt, down 7%YoY

Hot metal capacity increased by 0.2 MTPA in 1QFY23

FACOR:

Highest ever quarterly ore production of 140 kt, up 14%YoY

Copper India:

Due legal process is being followed to achieve a sustainable restart of the operations

ESG Highlights - Completed internal carbon pricing, climate risk assessment, scope -3 emission inventorization

-3 emission inventorization Cairn signed contract to harness geothermal energy from its re-purposed Oil and Gas wells

re-purposed Oil and Gas wells Jharsuguda deployed India's largest fleet of electric forklifts

India's 1 st Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) in UG Mine introduced at HZL's Zawar mine

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) in UG Mine introduced at HZL's Zawar mine Signed agreements with more cement companies to use High Volume Low Toxicity (HVLT) waste streams (Fly-ash;Red-Mud) as raw material

Indicator of industry leading people practices: Great place to work certified
29% women in decision making bodies
Employed 9 transgender in workforce
Mr Sunil Duggal, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta, said "I am pleased to report that we have started FY23 with strong performance, underpinned by our world class assets and strength of our business model. We recorded best-ever1Q EBITDA of ₹10,741 crore and PAT of ₹5,592 crore despite inflationary cost pressures. This year, our key priorities will be delivery on committed volumes, timely execution of projects for growth, value addition, vertical integration & cost reduction across our key businesses, and proactive commodity price risk management. We are continuing work on our renewed ESG purpose of "Transforming for Good". We have increased the number of women in decision-makingbodies to 29% and are also among the few Indian companies that have actively recruited members from the transgender community as part of our workforce. I am also happy to inform that we will start reporting our Scope 3 emission from FY22 Sustainability report, three years before our stated timeline. We strongly believe in 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' to make India self-reliant. We are one of the highest contributors to the national exchequer. We are the only domestic private player contributing 25% of India's Oil & Gas production."
Consolidated Financial Performance-

Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2022 actively recruited members from the transgender community as part of our workforce. I am also happy to inform that we will start reporting our Scope 3 emission from FY22 Sustainability report, three years before our stated timeline. We strongly believe in 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' to make India self-reliant. We are one of the highest contributors to the national exchequer. We are the only domestic private player contributing 25% of India's Oil & Gas production." Consolidated Financial Performance- (In ₹ crore, except as stated) Particulars Q1 % Q4 % FY FY2023 FY2022 Change FY2022 Change FY2022 Net Sales/Income from operations 38,251 28,105 36% 39,342 (3%) 1,31,192 Other Operating Income 371 308 21% 480 (23%) 1,541 EBITDA 10,741 10,032 7% 13,768 (22%) 45,319 1 32% 41% - 39% - 39% EBITDA Margin Finance cost 1,206 1,182 2% 1,333 (10%) 4,797 Investment Income 583 726 (20%) 520 12% 2,341 Exploration cost write off 2 62 - - - - - Exchange gain/(loss) - (Non operational) (332) (50) - (45) - (235) Profit before Depreciation and Taxes 9,724 9,525 2% 12,911 (25%) 42,627 Depreciation & Amortization 2,464 2,124 16% 2,379 4% 8,895 Profit before Exceptional items 7,260 7,401 (2%) 10,531 (31%) 33,732 Exceptional Items Credit/(Expense) 3 - (230) - (336) - (769) Profit Before Tax 7,260 7,171 1% 10,195 (29%) 32,964 Tax Charge/ (Credit) 1,668 1,969 (15%) 2,962 (44%) 9,433 Tax on Exceptional items/ (Credit) - (81) - (28) - (178) Profit After Taxes before exceptional items 5,592 5,431 3% 7,570 (26%) 24,299 Profit After Taxes 5,592 5,282 6% 7,261 (23%) 23,709 Minority Interest 1,172 1,059 11% 1,463 (20%) 4,908 Basic Earnings per Share (₹/share) 11.92 11.40 5% 15.65 (24%) 50.76 Basic EPS before Exceptional items 11.92 11.72 2% 16.26 (27%) 52.05 Exchange rate (₹/$) - Average 77.06 73.76 4% 75.17 3% 74.46 Exchange rate (₹/$) - Closing 78.83 74.28 6% 75.59 4% 75.59 Excludes custom smelting at Copper business Pertains to unsuccessful exploration wells write off Open Acreage Licensing policy (OALP) blocks at Cairn Exceptional items Gross of Tax Previous period figures have been regrouped or re-arranged wherever necessary to conform to current period's presentation Revenue: 1QFY23 Revenue increased by 36%YoY to ₹38,251 crore; supported by higher sales volume across businesses, commodity prices and strategic hedging gains.

EBITDA and EBITDA Margin:

1QFY23 EBITDA increased by 7%YoY to ₹10,741 crore in line with improved operational performance, commodity prices and strategic hedging gains, was partially offset by higher cost of production amidst input commodity inflation.

Strong EBITDA margin of 32% in 1QFY23.

Depreciation & Amortization:
1QFY23 Depreciation & amortisation increased by 16%YoY to ₹2,464 crore, mainly due to higher depletion charge in Oil & Gas and higher ore production at Zinc India.

Finance Cost:

1QFY23 Finance cost increased 2%YoY to ₹1,206 crore, mainly due to increase in average borrowings, partially offset by reduction in average interest rate of borrowings. Finance cost was down 10%QoQ due to onetime charges paid in 4QFY22 and lower average interest rate in 1QFY23, which was partially offset by increase in average borrowings.

Investment Income:

1QFY23 Investment Income decreased 20%YoY to ₹583 crore, mainly due to Mark to Market movement. It was up 12%QoQ due to change in Investment mix.

Taxes:

1QFY23 normalized Effective tax rate (ETR) was 23% compared to 27% (excluding tax on exceptional items of ₹81 crore) in 1QFY22 and 28% (excluding tax on exceptional items of ₹28 crore) in 4QFY22 on account of one-time impact of MAT (minimum alternate tax) Asset recognition of ₹505 crore.

Profit after Tax (PAT) and Earnings per Share (EPS):

1QFY23 Profit after Tax was at ₹5,592 crore, up 6%YoY.

EPS for 1QFY23 was at ₹11.92 per share compared to ₹11.40 per share in 1QFY22.

Leverage, liquidity, and credit rating:

Gross debt increased by ₹8,031 crore in 1QFY23 to ₹61,140 crore as on 30 th June 2022 Net debt increased by ₹5,820 crore in 1QFY23 to ₹26,799 crore on 30 th June 2022

Cash and cash equivalents position remain strong at ₹34,342 crore. The Company follows a Board-approved investment policy and invests in high quality debt instruments with mutual funds, bonds, and fixed deposits with banks. The company has investment grade credit; rated 'AA' with stable outlook by both CRISIL and

India Ratings. Key Recognitions- Vedanta has been consistently received various awards and accolades. Few recognitions received during 1QFY23 are: VAL - J and BALCO awarded with 'Excellence in Fly-ash Utilization' awards for efficient management of fly-ash by both Thermal Power Plant and Captive Power Plant by 'Mission Energy Foundation'

Fly-ash Utilization' awards for efficient management of fly-ash by both Thermal Power Plant and Captive Power Plant by 'Mission Energy Foundation' Cairn awarded with the 'India Sustainability Award' under 'social performance' category by the 'India CSR Forum'

Hindustan Zinc's Dariba Smelting complex and Zinc Smelter Debari won the coveted "Green Company Rating" by CII and Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board.

HZL's Rampura Agucha Mine won 2 awards at Green Maple foundation pinnacle - Energy Conservation award and Water Conservation award