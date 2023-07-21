Vedanta Limited
Profit after tax stands at ₹3,308 crore, up 6% q-o-q for Quarter ended
30th June 2023
Mumbai, 21stJuly 2023: Unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2023
Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated quarterly revenue of ₹33,342 crore
- Consolidated quarterly EBITDA of ₹6,975 crore with strong margin* of 24%
- Consolidated profit after tax grew 6% q-o-q to ₹3,308 crore
- Free cash flow (pre capex) of ₹3,098 crore
- Return on capital employed 17%
- Interim dividend of ₹ 18.5/share; 1QFY24 dividend yield at ~7%
Operational Highlights:
Key businesses continue to deliver strong operating performance:
- Aluminium
- Aluminium production increased by 2% y-o-y to 579 kt
- Aluminium cost of production lower by 27% y-o-y
- Zinc India
- Highest-evermined metal production in first quarter at 257 kt, up 2% y-o-y
- Refined metal production at 260 kt; stable y-o-y
- Saleable silver production was 179 tonnes, up 1% y-o-y
- Zinc cost of production lower by 6% y-o-y; achieved ~100$/t cost improvement over last two consecutive quarter.
- Zinc International
- Overall production increased 1% y-o-y and 9% q-o-q to 68kt, primarily driven by BMM
- Black Mountain Mine production increased by 29% y-o-y to 19 kt driven by operational efficiencies.
- Overall cost of production down by 19% y-o-y
- Oil and Gas
- Average gross operated production was 134,867 boepd. The natural decline was partially
*Excludes custom smelting at copper business.
Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2023
offset by infill wells in Mangala, ABH and RDG fields
- Iron ore
- Declared successful bidder for Cudnem mineral block in Goa. Estimated R&R of 8.3 mnt
- Highest ever Pig Iron production at 213 kt, up 13% y-o-y on account of operational efficiency
- Karnataka saleable ore production declined by 9% y-o-y to 1.2 million tonnes
- Steel
- Saleable production increased 20% y-o-y to 324 kt on account of higher production capacity post debottlenecking carried out in FY23
- Facor
- FACOR commissioned and stabilised new 33 MVA furnace
- Ore production lower by 46% y-o-y and up 48% q-o-q in line with statutory mining limits applicable in each quarter
- Copper India:
- Due legal process is being followed to achieve a sustainable restart of the operations
ESG Highlights:
- Signed Renewable Energy (RE) power delivery agreement (PDAs) of 1826 MW across the group as on 30th June 2023
- Expanded definition of diversity beyond gender by including 38 members from the transgender community in workforce
- Workplace gender diversity maintained at 14%
- Water Positivity at 0.62
- HVLT usage at 83%
- 5,500 Nand Ghars (women and childcare centre) operational (FY23: 4,533)
- Quarterly CSR spend of ₹114 crore
- 4.4 million people benefitted from CSR programmes
- Vedanta Aluminium received Environment Product Declaration (EPD) verification for its products
Mr Sunil Duggal, Chief Executive Officer, Vedanta, said "Vedanta is on a transformational journey with significant growth across its businesses and diversification into future enabling, technology focused sectors. We remain committed to maximizing shareholder returns throughbest-in-classandlow-costoperations, skill development and global experience leadership with sustainability at the forefront. We have delivered Rs 6,975 cr in EBITDA this quarter, with an operating margin of 24% and PAT of Rs3,308 cr, marking a 6% increase sequentially. As we continue to move forward, we remain committed to achieving operational excellence and enhancing our competitiveness in the market. We are determined to lead the charge towards a more sustainable and responsible tomorrow."
Consolidated Financial Performance:
(In ₹ crore, except as stated)
Particulars
1Q
Q4
FY
FY2024
FY2023
FY2023
FY2023
Net Sales/Income from operations
33,342
38,251
37,225
145,404
Other Operating Income
391
371
705
1,904
EBITDA
6,975
10,741
9,362
35,241
EBITDA Margin1
24%
32%
29%
28%
Finance cost
2,110
1,206
1,805
6,225
Investment Income
506
583
958
2,851
Exploration cost write off2
312
62
39
327
Exchange gain/(loss) - (Non-operational)
(203)
(332)
(117)
(492)
Depreciation & Amortization
2,550
2,464
2,765
10,555
Exceptional Items Credit/(Expense)
1,780
-
(1,336)
(217)
Profit Before Tax
4,086
7,260
4,258
20,276
Tax Charge/ (Credit)
778
1,668
1,709
6,044
Tax on Exceptional items/ (Credit)
-
-
(583)
(274)
Profit After Taxes before exceptional items
1,528
5,592
3,885
14,449
Profit After Taxes
3,308
5,592
3,132
14,506
Exchange rate (₹/$) - Average
82.16
77.06
82.21
80.27
Exchange rate (₹/$) - Closing
82.07
78.83
82.16
82.16
- Excludes custom smelting at copper business.
- Pertains to unsuccessful exploration wells write off at Cairn
- Revenue:
- 1QFY24 Revenue is at ₹33,342 crore, compared to ₹38,251 crore in 1QFY23, the change is primarily on account of steep reduction in output commodity prices, partially offset by favourable movement in exchange rate
- 1QFY24 Revenue lower q-o-q, primarily on account of moderation in output commodity prices and lower sales volumes, partially offset by higher premiums
- EBITDA and EBITDA Margin:
- 1QFY24 EBITDA is at ₹6,975 crore as against ₹10,741 in 1QFY23 and ₹ 9,362 in 4QFY23, the difference is on account of lower output commodity prices and lower sales, partially offset by moderation of input commodity prices
- EBITDA margin1 stood at 24% in 1QFY24
- Depreciation & Amortization:
- Depreciation & amortisation for 1Q FY24 is at ₹2,550 crore, as against ₹2,464 crore in 1QFY23, mainly on account of capitalisation of assets at VAL and higher amortisation at
HZL
- Depreciation & amortisation decreased q-o-q mainly due to decrease in amortization at HZL
- Finance Cost:
- 1QFY24 finance cost is at ₹2,110 crore, as compared to ₹1,206 crore in 1QFY23 and ₹1,805 crore in 4QFY23, difference is mainly due to increase in blended cost of borrowings and average borrowings
- Investment Income:
- 1QFY24 Investment Income is at ₹506 crore, as against ₹583 crore in 1QFY23 mainly due to change in investment mix and mark to market movement
- 1QFY24 Investment Income lower by q-o-q due to change in investment mix, mark to market movement and interest on income tax refund in Q4 FY23
- Taxes:
- 1QFY24 normalized Effective Tax Rate (ETR) excluding exceptional item of ₹1,780 crore is 34%, compared to 23% in 1QFY23 and 31% in 4QFY23. The movement is largely on account of change in profit mix
- Leverage, liquidity, and credit rating:
- Gross debt stood at ₹73,484 crore as on 30th June 2023
- Net debt was of ₹59,192 crore as on 30th June 2023
- Cash and cash equivalents position remains strong at ₹ 14,292 crore. The Company follows a Board-approved investment policy and invests in high quality debt instruments with mutual funds, bonds, and fixed deposits with banks.
- The company has investment grade credit; rated 'AA' with negative outlook by both CRISIL and India Ratings
Key Recognitions:
Vedanta has consistently received various awards & accolades. Few recognitions from 1QFY24 are:
- VAL - J awarded 21st Greentech Best Occupational Health Practices Award by Greentech Foundation
- VAL - L awarded with Excellence Award by Quality Circle Forum of India in Business Excellence Category
- BALCO awarded with National Award for Manufacturing Competitiveness by International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM)
- VAL - J, BALCO, Cairn Oil and Gas, HZL and Sterlite Copper have been certified as Great Place to Work by Great Place to Work Organization for Excellence in Human Resource Management
- Cairn Oil and Gas awarded with International Safety Award by British Safety Council
- Cairn Oil and Gas received Future Ready Organization Award by Economic Times for Technology and Innovation Category
- HZL awarded with 'Energy Efficiency Platinum award by Apex India Green Leaf Foundation for Energy Efficiency
Results Conference Call:
Please note that the results presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the company website https://www.vedantalimited.com/eng/investor-relations-overview.php#resultsReports
Following the announcement, a conference call is scheduled at 8:00 PM (IST) on July 21, 2023, where the senior management will discuss the company's results and performance. The dial-in numbers for the call are as below:
Event
Telephone Number
Earnings conference call on
Universal Dial-In
+91 22 6280 1114
July 21, 2023, from 8:00 - 9:00
+91 22 7115 8015
PM (IST)
India National Toll
1 800 120 1221
Free
Canada
01180014243444
Hong Kong
800964448
International Toll
Japan
00531161110
Netherlands
08000229808
Free*
Singapore
8001012045
UK
08081011573
USA
18667462133
Online Registration Link
Click here - Registration Link
Call Recording
Will be available on website July 22, 2023 onwards
*In case of dial-ins from any other country, please use the online registration link for relevant dial in numbers
