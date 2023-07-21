Expanded definition of diversity beyond gender by including 38 members from the transgender community in workforce

Vedanta Aluminium received Environment Product Declaration (EPD) verification for its products

"Vedanta is on a transformational journey with significant growth across its businesses and diversification into future enabling, technology focused sectors. We remain committed to maximizing shareholder returns through

best-in-class

and

low-cost

operations, skill development and global experience leadership with sustainability at the forefront. We have delivered Rs 6,975 cr in EBITDA this quarter, with an operating margin of 24% and PAT of Rs3,308 cr, marking a 6% increase sequentially. As we continue to move forward, we remain committed to achieving operational excellence and enhancing our competitiveness in the market. We are determined to lead the charge towards a more sustainable and responsible tomorrow."